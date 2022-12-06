Queen Creek, AZ

Illuminating things are happening at Schnepf Farms this holiday season

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKqKS_0jZKBzkN00
Illumination Train Ride at Schnepf FarmsPhoto bySchnepf Farms

By Timothy Rawles

Anyone familiar with Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek knows that during the holidays they go all out to provide a winter wonderland snuggled amid the southwestern desert.

Throughout the year their events give locals and tourists an amusement park-like spectacle that recalls the early days of Disneyland. The Schnepf family pride themselves on what they call “agritainment” and the experience is beyond what you would expect from the nominal ticket price.

With the holidays now in full swing, the Schnepf Farms family is once again transforming their property into a North Pole encounter. Called, Christmas at Schnepf Farms, this month-long event goes on until Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlSf7_0jZKBzkN00
Some of the lighted displays you will see at Schnepf Farms Christmas.Photo bySchnepf Farms

Activities include Mrs. Claus Cookie Decorating, Santa Claus Lane, bonfires, Sno Globe Mini Golf, a Christmas Carousel, and a beer and wine garden. There will also be plenty to eat at different venues throughout the park as well as various shops filled with unique gift ideas.

If you're a skater there is a rink with real ice. You can meet Santa's Reindeer, and even write a letter to Father Christmas himself.

All of this is set amid the cozy ambiance of an old western town. In fact, a lot of the marketplace buildings are almost one hundred years old. The Schnepf family saved them from destruction and relocated them to their property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GH8pO_0jZKBzkN00
Guests enjoying the holiday ambiance at Christmas at Schnepf Farms.Photo bySchnepf Farms

Perhaps the centerpiece of the Christmas at Schnepf Farms experience is the Illumination Express. For an upcharge, you hop aboard a 16" gauge railroad and travel through an eye-popping, electric light wonderland with animations, synchronized music, and festive displays.

Schnepf Farms started in 1941. Back then, the desert landscape had to be cleared in order to make way for commercial farming. In the early days, the farm was known for its corn and potatoes, but later it would become a peach-picking paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zr1UG_0jZKBzkN00
World of Illusion train attraction at Christmas at Schnepf Farms.Photo bySchnepf Farms

Owner Carrie Schnepf and her husband have taken steps in the last 30 years to enhance the farm, by incorporating more family entertainment. They have several events each year including the Agritainment Park which transforms the land into an old-time carnival setting.

Christmas at Schnepf Farms has become so popular that it had to expand after its inaugural year and now visitors can step into a bigger, immersive winter wonderland that seems like it was just magically transported from the North Pole.

In addition to the winter festivities, they also have several Jet Stream trailers that guests can reserve for a glamping experience.

With a little bit of nostalgia and a lot of charm, Christmas at Schnepf Farms has enough spirit to warm even the Scroogiest of hearts this season.

Christmas at Schnepf Farms takes place December 8-11, and 15-24 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Admission tickets include everything but the food and train.

General admission is $22.95. Twilight ticket (7:30 pm entry) is $18.95. The Illumination Train Ride is $10 and the Magic Glasses (two-pack) are $5

Schnepf Farms is located at 24810 East Rittenhouse Road. Queen Creek, 85142

Check out their website for pricing and further details.

