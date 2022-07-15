The fast-developing San Tan Valley is having a retail boom

San Tan Valley Sign SanTanValley.com

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

San Tan Valley continues to expand and along with that growth comes more and more places to shop. From fast-casual restaurants to car washes to gas stations, San Tan Valley is becoming a boom of retail shops, and that’s good news for some locals who are sick of driving to Queen Creek or surrounding cities for almost everything.

According to Santanvalley.com, there is still much more to come. They keep a tally of new stores and restaurants that have either opened or are being built. Here is a rundown of new and recently opened establishments that have moved into the area

Consumers can fulfill their sweet tooth at BoSa Donuts located at 37591 North Gantzel Road. They say their apple fritters are some of the best in the nation. But they don’t limit their menu to pastry, they also have breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Café Rio just opened on Hunt Highway in Johnson Ranch. This fast-food Mexican-inspired restaurant prides itself on making its menu items fresh. They get great reviews on their burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas.

On the medical front, people suffering from certain health issues can book an appointment at AFC: Physical Medicine and Chiropractic. They help their clients with allergies, back pain, migraines and sleeping disorders. They use minimally invasive therapies and holistic techniques. 270 East Hunt Highway.

If you’re looking for a dentist, Cotton Ridge Dental Care is open at 37591 North Gantzel Road. They say they keep a calm atmosphere and employ the latest technology for their patients. They provide corrective and restorative dentistry, professional teeth cleaning and whitening. They also take some dental insurance.

Bisbee Breakfast Club is reportedly getting a new location on East Bella Vista Road and East Hunt Highway. This popular spot for comfort food started on historic Lowell Street in Bisbee in 2005. They had to expand because of their popularity and now have many restaurants across southern Arizona.

Perhaps the most anticipated retail space coming to San Tan Valley is the Home Depot located in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road. They are scheduled to open this November. Currently, San Tan Valley residents have to drive about 30 minutes out of town to get their home improvement needs.

On June 4, Wildflower Blooms and Baskets had their grand opening at 85 West Combs Road. This family-owned florist provides bouquets, wreaths, and gift baskets. They deliver to San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Florence, Gilbert and Apache Junction.

Our furry friends might be getting a new store on West Ocotillo Road. Although it’s only been proposed thus far, according to SanTanValley.com, the Southern California based Kahoots Feed & Pet Store could be setting up shop in the future.

Finally, let’s not forget about our cars. Quick Quack Car Wash recently opened at 148 East Combs Road. This company started in Sacramento in 2004. What makes Quick Quack so unique is that it gives back to the community. They organize community fundraisers, sponsor local sports teams and do something called, “Random Quacks of Kindness” where they fulfill special wishes from individuals and families in the community.

These are only a few of the businesses that have opened or are in development in San Tan Valley. As the region expands and more businesses realize the revenue that could be made in this quickly developing community, expect to see more fresh storefronts in the future.