Maricopa, AZ

People are flocking to Maricopa to see the extraordinary sunflower fields

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSxzf_0gYGLSvM00
Sunflowers in Maricopa CityVolo Photo LLC

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Vast amounts of sunflowers are growing in Maricopa City and people are making a pilgrimage to see them.

Thanks to a Facebook video taken by Volo Photo, admirers of the 70-acre crop are taking day trips to the location to see this groundbreaking moment. What makes this so unique is that it might be the first significant sunflower crop to have ever grown in Arizona.

Special still are the people behind the project. Larry Hart is the farmer who owns the land. He works with Fierro Commodities and Cargill Beauty. Together they are not only studying how well the sunflowers will grow, but how their sustainability can be used to benefit society, including in the beauty industry.

Cargill Beauty pride themselves on using only nature-derived ingredients in their products, which, if all goes according to plan, the oil produced from the sunflowers will be incorporated into their cosmetics.

The plants also provide a healthy snack with their seeds and oil for cooking.

In a story from the Maricopa Monitor Fierro says he is new to the business of agriculture, but in looking for land on which to plant the sunflowers three years ago, he met Hart. “I’m not a farmer, my background is not a farmer, so it’s taken a lot of reading, education, trial and error to get to this point,” Fierro said.

Their success grew in leaps and bounds. What started as a 5-acre crop three years ago has grown into the 70-acre field of the golden blooms people admire today. The men want to expand that to 100 acres in the future.

Sunflowers are hearty in nature and heat tolerant. They are also resistant to pests (except birds), can adapt to their surroundings, and require less water. This all bodes well for Fierro and Hart, especially the irrigation savings, since Arizona is currently battling a drought.

The popular Volo video was taken on Father’s Day, and they warn that even though the flowers will grow a little larger they will soon begin to wilt. That window shortens every day. But visitors are welcome to safely pull of the road and view the fields. In fact, Fierro finds it exhilarating.

“They’re more than welcome,” Fierro told the Maricopa Monitor. “It’s been exciting watching the traffic. I know with Larry and the farmers it’s like, ‘Man, what do we do? Put drinks out there or something?’ We’ve seen a huge amount of traffic. The beauty is great. It was amazing, quite gorgeous to watch this huge area turn yellow.”

Onlookers are asked to respect the owner’s land and not pick the flowers or walk into the field. All trash and litter should be taken with the visitor.

If for some reason you miss this crop, another crop is scheduled for the fall depending on weather conditions.

The sunflower fields are just west of Maricopa. You can find them off of Ralston Road, and south of Highway 238.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sunflowers# Maricopa City# Cargill Beauty# Fierro Commodities# Larry Hart

Comments / 2

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
699 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Pinal County, AZ

A lost mine and a supposed curse are all a part of the Superstition Mountain experience

The Superstition MountainsThe Lost Dutchman State Park. Arizona’s Lost Dutchman Gold Mine. The name sounds so mysterious and legendary. In fact, it’s both. And almost two centuries later the title still holds intrigue over explorers and followers of Pinal County history.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Squash blossoms, reality TV, and vintage western jewelry in Casa Grande

Western Trading Post TVCourtesy of: Western Trading Post TV. In a non-distinct building in historic downtown Casa Grande, there’s a family who knows just about everything there is to know about specific elements of Southwestern culture.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Four unique state parks to visit in Pinal County

Picacho Peak State ParkPicacho Peak State Park website. Nothing tells the history of an area more than its environment. Whether it be the natural surroundings of native plants and animals or the careworn facades of historic buildings. These are the earmarks of progression in America’s history. Arizona’s Pinal County is a bevy of natural and manmade landmarks, and luckily some have been preserved in the state park system. Here are four such examples located in Pinal County that are well worth a visit.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

St. Anthony’s Monastery is a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Sonoran Desert

St. Anthony’s MonasterySt. Anthony’s Monastery website. Travelers visit destinations for a variety of reasons. Some love to discover unique and interesting landmarks that are specific to the regions they explore. These sites create indelible memories.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Sculpture meets nature at the Triangle L Ranch

One great thing about living in this part of Arizona is watching it steadily discover its place in the global art community. Sometimes difficult to find, there are hidden gems throughout the region with collections that may foretell the future of how Arizona will continue to define itself as a major contributor to the contemporary art world.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

Goodwill store on Hunt Highway is now open

Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles. Second-hand merchandise giant and reseller Goodwill has opened a new location in San Tan Valley. Located next to Walmart Supercenter on Hunt Highway this store opened on June 3.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Barbed wire, cowboys, and prison inmates on display at the Pinal County Historical Museum

Pinal County Historical MuseumCourtesy of The Pinal County Historical Museum. The Pinal County Historical Museum offers visitors a unique mix of regional history, local true crime stories, and prison artifacts. This diversity of exhibits sometimes walks a fine line between the morbid and the educational. But those who are curious about Pinal County's history will most likely find it all interesting.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

The Peppersauce Cave is an Arizona hidden gem complete with an underground lake

Peppersauce Cave is a hidden explorable limestone cave within the Santa Catalina Mountains. People who want to hike this small, cavernous system can expect to walk about one mile of mapped underground pathways. It’s not for the casual explorer who is used to handrail assistance and helpful amenities, but the difficulty level might be okay for beginners.

Read full story
13 comments
Florence, AZ

The midcentury allure and chilling past of Florence’s Blue Mist Motel

Back when automobile travel was the main mode of transportation across America, roadside motels like The Blue Mist in Florence were a common sight along the lonely highway. Motorists would spot large marquees touting all the modern amenities from air conditioning, kitchenettes, and TVs to later HBO. These roadside sleepovers were almost as important as gasoline to the tired driver.

Read full story
2 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

Café Rio celebrates new San Tan Valley location with a celebration event

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is getting ready to open a new location in San Tan Valley on June 10. The restaurant is famous for its sweet pork Barbacoa among other delicious and fresh offerings.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Black Heritage Music Experience II celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a night of live soul music

Theo HuffCourtesy of the artist. President Biden declared June 2022 as Black Music Appreciation Month, and music lovers can celebrate that decree on Saturday, June 11, at The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II. Biden’s proclamation reads, in part:

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.

Read full story
35 comments
Pinal County, AZ

A concentration camp memorial exists in Pinal County: Regulated visiting is possible

Gila River War Relocation Center MemorialWikipedia. In 1942, concentration camps were erected across America just after the beginning of World War II. Over 120,000 people, mostly of Japanese ancestry, were removed from their homes and forced to live in these guarded encampments. One of them is right here in Pinal County.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Small wonders, big history, fill the Dwarf Car Museum

Ernie Adams and one of his dwarf cars: a 1942 Ford ConvertibleDwarf Car Promotions. One of the biggest concepts in Maricopa City is, ironically, perhaps, one of its smallest. It’s a fleet of classic cars that have been painstakingly reproduced to almost half the size of their original full-scale counterparts. The entire collection can be seen at the Dwarf Car Museum. But before you gas up and head to this unique mini metal menagerie, there’s some history behind it.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Airport Tavern is a layover full of history, spirits, and tasty grub

The outside courtyard at Airport Tavern in Casa Grande, AZAirport Tavern -- Julie Mikkelsen. Sometimes, in a small town, the local bar is a popular gathering place, just like a church. In Casa Grande, the Airport Tavern has a long history of being such a communal space, but uplifting spirits here don't require a sermon.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AZ

The Tom Mix memorial in Florence marks the legendary star’s final ride into the sunset

He did for the silent Hollywood western what Elvis did for rock and roll and was just as revered for his talents. His name was Tom Mix, a traveling rodeo showman who entered Tinseltown when it was still called ‘Hollywoodland.’

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Goodwill hunting: Unique thrift stores in Pinal County

Pinal County can be a bargain hunter’s paradise, you just have to know where to look. Big box thrift and consignment shops are dappled around the region, but some small mom and pop shops funnel their money into local causes.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for the entire family

Unlike the treasure hunters portrayed in Hollywood movies, you don’t need a fedora and a bullwhip like Indians Jones to go on an adventure when there’s an easier way. Geocaching only requires a phone, a little bit of patience, and a pair of comfortable shoes. It is an app-based game that started back in 2000 when GPS satellites allowed non-military people to better pinpoint locations on a map. The technology is capable of guiding users to specific locations enhanced by a topographical overview of terrain and landmarks.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy