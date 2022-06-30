Four unique state parks to visit in Pinal County

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157RDk_0gQqn1D800
Picacho Peak State ParkPicacho Peak State Park website

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Nothing tells the history of an area more than its environment. Whether it be the natural surroundings of native plants and animals or the careworn facades of historic buildings. These are the earmarks of progression in America’s history. Arizona’s Pinal County is a bevy of natural and manmade landmarks, and luckily some have been preserved in the state park system. Here are four such examples located in Pinal County that are well worth a visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXZrF_0gQqn1D800
McFarland State Historic ParkMcFarland State Historic Park website

McFarland State Historic Park

Florence, Arizona was once known as “the garden city.” Cottonwood trees lined the city streets amid a carpet of green grass that spread across the area. Today grass has been replaced by gravel and the Cottonwood trees gave way to much heartier species.

But one thing remains intact — the nearly 150-year-old Pinal County Courthouse. After years of disrepair, this piece of Florence's history was restored and dedicated as a State Historic Park in 1979 after then-Governor Ernest McFarland bought the property and restored it with his own money.

When it was first built in 1878, the courthouse was built with adobe bricks made from native soil. The lumber had to be transported from northern Arizona. Today visitors can take a step back in history and walk through each room to discover the building’s important past, including the courtroom and hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6Ug8_0gQqn1D800
Picacho Peak State ParkPicacho Peak State Park website

Picacho Peak State Park

It’s hard to miss the Picacho Peak State Park. This prehistoric area has a giant landmark; a 1,500-foot titular peak that can be seen from miles away. This park has many trails that lead up to the summit and depending on what time of year you go; the wildflower sprays are awe-inspiring. The peak was once used as a marker for explorers, notably the Anza Expedition in the 1700s.

There is a visitor’s center located in the park along with informative exhibits and a store. Campgrounds are available and kids can have fun at the playground.

There are many trails of varying difficulties, so it’s advised to know your limits. Hikers should bring lots of water, and food and use the appropriate footwear. Keeping that in mind, the desert vistas and scenic overlooks are well worth the effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMUYZ_0gQqn1D800
Lost Dutchman State ParkLost Dutchman State Park website

Lost Dutchman State Park

Forty miles east of Phoenix at the base of the Superstition Mountains lies the Lost Dutchman State Park. It’s not named after a ghost ship as the name invokes, but a fabled lost gold mine that is believed to be still hidden somewhere in the mountains. Many have tried finding it, some died in the process.

Several trails root through the mountain’s wilderness system and into the Tonto National Forest. There is an easygoing Native Plant Trail or a very difficult climb on the Siphon Draw Trail to the top of the Flatiron; a craggy plateau that overlooks the lower desert.

If rain is plentiful for the year, visitors will get a beautiful display of wildflowers. However, the landscape is filled with native plants any time of year. Wild animals keep watch over the area and they include deer, coyotes, javelina, and jackrabbits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEMdP_0gQqn1D800
Oracle State ParkOracle State Park website

Oracle State Park

With its 4,000-acre wildlife refuge, Oracle State Park is perfect for those who want to experience plants and animals in their natural habitat. There are over 15 miles of trails to explore either on foot, by bicycle, or on horseback.

There are day-use picnic areas and because it’s considered an International Dark Sky Park, at night the sky becomes a glittering mass of limitless wishes.

This park also serves as a Center for Environmental Education offering programming for all ages. School field trips are a common occurrence at Oracle State Park where students get an immersive learning experience on habitat and symbiosis.

State Parks are the backbone of protected history. They are often beautiful depending on your preference for visual history, but all serve the same purpose: to preserve what is left of the past for the benefit of future generations.

For more information on Arizona’s State Park system check out their website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Camping# Arizona State Parks# Holiday# Hiking# Mountains

Comments / 0

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
671 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Casa Grande, AZ

Squash blossoms, reality TV, and vintage western jewelry in Casa Grande

Western Trading Post TVCourtesy of: Western Trading Post TV. In a non-distinct building in historic downtown Casa Grande, there’s a family who knows just about everything there is to know about specific elements of Southwestern culture.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

St. Anthony’s Monastery is a beautiful oasis in the middle of the Sonoran Desert

St. Anthony’s MonasterySt. Anthony’s Monastery website. Travelers visit destinations for a variety of reasons. Some love to discover unique and interesting landmarks that are specific to the regions they explore. These sites create indelible memories.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Sculpture meets nature at the Triangle L Ranch

One great thing about living in this part of Arizona is watching it steadily discover its place in the global art community. Sometimes difficult to find, there are hidden gems throughout the region with collections that may foretell the future of how Arizona will continue to define itself as a major contributor to the contemporary art world.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

Goodwill store on Hunt Highway is now open

Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles. Second-hand merchandise giant and reseller Goodwill has opened a new location in San Tan Valley. Located next to Walmart Supercenter on Hunt Highway this store opened on June 3.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Barbed wire, cowboys, and prison inmates on display at the Pinal County Historical Museum

Pinal County Historical MuseumCourtesy of The Pinal County Historical Museum. The Pinal County Historical Museum offers visitors a unique mix of regional history, local true crime stories, and prison artifacts. This diversity of exhibits sometimes walks a fine line between the morbid and the educational. But those who are curious about Pinal County's history will most likely find it all interesting.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

The Peppersauce Cave is an Arizona hidden gem complete with an underground lake

Peppersauce Cave is a hidden explorable limestone cave within the Santa Catalina Mountains. People who want to hike this small, cavernous system can expect to walk about one mile of mapped underground pathways. It’s not for the casual explorer who is used to handrail assistance and helpful amenities, but the difficulty level might be okay for beginners.

Read full story
13 comments
Florence, AZ

The midcentury allure and chilling past of Florence’s Blue Mist Motel

Back when automobile travel was the main mode of transportation across America, roadside motels like The Blue Mist in Florence were a common sight along the lonely highway. Motorists would spot large marquees touting all the modern amenities from air conditioning, kitchenettes, and TVs to later HBO. These roadside sleepovers were almost as important as gasoline to the tired driver.

Read full story
2 comments
San Tan Valley, AZ

Café Rio celebrates new San Tan Valley location with a celebration event

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is getting ready to open a new location in San Tan Valley on June 10. The restaurant is famous for its sweet pork Barbacoa among other delicious and fresh offerings.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Black Heritage Music Experience II celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a night of live soul music

Theo HuffCourtesy of the artist. President Biden declared June 2022 as Black Music Appreciation Month, and music lovers can celebrate that decree on Saturday, June 11, at The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II. Biden’s proclamation reads, in part:

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.

Read full story
35 comments
Pinal County, AZ

A concentration camp memorial exists in Pinal County: Regulated visiting is possible

Gila River War Relocation Center MemorialWikipedia. In 1942, concentration camps were erected across America just after the beginning of World War II. Over 120,000 people, mostly of Japanese ancestry, were removed from their homes and forced to live in these guarded encampments. One of them is right here in Pinal County.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Small wonders, big history, fill the Dwarf Car Museum

Ernie Adams and one of his dwarf cars: a 1942 Ford ConvertibleDwarf Car Promotions. One of the biggest concepts in Maricopa City is, ironically, perhaps, one of its smallest. It’s a fleet of classic cars that have been painstakingly reproduced to almost half the size of their original full-scale counterparts. The entire collection can be seen at the Dwarf Car Museum. But before you gas up and head to this unique mini metal menagerie, there’s some history behind it.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Airport Tavern is a layover full of history, spirits, and tasty grub

The outside courtyard at Airport Tavern in Casa Grande, AZAirport Tavern -- Julie Mikkelsen. Sometimes, in a small town, the local bar is a popular gathering place, just like a church. In Casa Grande, the Airport Tavern has a long history of being such a communal space, but uplifting spirits here don't require a sermon.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AZ

The Tom Mix memorial in Florence marks the legendary star’s final ride into the sunset

He did for the silent Hollywood western what Elvis did for rock and roll and was just as revered for his talents. His name was Tom Mix, a traveling rodeo showman who entered Tinseltown when it was still called ‘Hollywoodland.’

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Goodwill hunting: Unique thrift stores in Pinal County

Pinal County can be a bargain hunter’s paradise, you just have to know where to look. Big box thrift and consignment shops are dappled around the region, but some small mom and pop shops funnel their money into local causes.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for the entire family

Unlike the treasure hunters portrayed in Hollywood movies, you don’t need a fedora and a bullwhip like Indians Jones to go on an adventure when there’s an easier way. Geocaching only requires a phone, a little bit of patience, and a pair of comfortable shoes. It is an app-based game that started back in 2000 when GPS satellites allowed non-military people to better pinpoint locations on a map. The technology is capable of guiding users to specific locations enhanced by a topographical overview of terrain and landmarks.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Don’t get rattled, it’s snake season: Handy tips for chance encounters

(Pinal County, AZ) Yell the word “snake” amongst a group of hikers in the desert and you might get the same reaction as shouting “shark” at the beach. But panic is the last thing you should do when encountering a curled-up predator in any environment.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

To summit-up, Silly Mountain is a great place to hike

(Apache Junction, AZ) Don’t be surprised if seasoned Arizona hikers list Silly Mountain in Apache Junction as one of their favorite spots. With its variety of different trails, gorgeous views, and native wildlife, it might become your go-to hiking destination as well, whether you’re new to the state or a longtime resident.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy