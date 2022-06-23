Goodwill store on Hunt Highway is now open

San Tan Valley, AZ

Second-hand merchandise giant and reseller Goodwill has opened a new location in San Tan Valley. Located next to Walmart Supercenter on Hunt Highway this store opened on June 3.

Pristine and spacious, this location joins three other Goodwill stores in the San Tan Valley area.

Popular among DIY home decorators, resellers, and collectors, Goodwill has become a popular non-profit retailer for the budget-conscious.

It was founded by Reverend Edgar J. Helms in 1902 as a work/training concept in his ministry. He hired unemployed or impoverished people to repair broken donations which he would then sell to the public well below the retail price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFihD_0gHbb6U500
Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles

Today Goodwill has grown into more than a local thrift store. It’s become an international second-hand retail empire with over $6.1 billion gain in revenue in 2021.

Their online store boasts sales in the hundreds of millions annually. Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona recently launched their own online e-commerce branch called Reclaimed Fashion which allows shoppers to buy deeply discounted secondhand clothes from the comfort of their keyboards.

This new San Tan Valley location comes just in time for what Pinal County officials promise will be a retail boom for the area. As the community celebrates the construction of a Home Depot just across the street, consumers are eager to shop locally instead of traveling miles away to surrounding counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGxLD_0gHbb6U500
Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles

On its first day of operation, the new San Tan Valley Goodwill generated 1,700 customer receipts. This location also has a convenient drive-thru donation center.

Inside this massive store, things seem familiar with racks of clothing as its centerpiece. But you will immediately notice some aisles are a little bit wider. Women’s fashions and accessories are located on the right wall as you enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmCXO_0gHbb6U500
Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles

Along the back wall are the paintings and decor which face the well-organized home section. Dinnerware is displayed in organized sets with glassware on the opposite shelf.

Further to the left are the electronic display and home furnishings. The south side also holds men’s clothing, toys, and books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjLTq_0gHbb6U500
Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles

This is the second Goodwill to open in San Tan Valley in June. The other is located at Gantzel and Ocotillo Roads.

Other than the retail side of course Goodwill thrives on donations. People can either bring their items to the donation center or schedule a pickup. They accept “all clothing, shoes, books, electronics, cooking accessories, furniture, jewelry, musical instruments, sporting equipment, pictures, art, tools, toys, linens, and housewares.” hazardous materials are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbhEw_0gHbb6U500
Goodwill in San Tan Valley on West Hunt HighwayTimothy Rawles

For added savings, there are daily “color tag” discounts that offer 50% off select merchandise throughout the week.

The new Goodwill store in San Tan Valley is located at 1495 West Hunt Highway.

Visit the website for more details.

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
