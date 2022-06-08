San Tan Valley, AZ

Café Rio celebrates new San Tan Valley location with a celebration event

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EO05j_0g4uc12c00
Cafe RioCafe Rio: Facebook

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is getting ready to open a new location in San Tan Valley on June 10. The restaurant is famous for its sweet pork Barbacoa among other delicious and fresh offerings.

The first restaurant opened 25 years ago in St. George Utah by couple Steve and Patricia Stanley. It is a fast-casual, made-to-order restaurant.

The “Rio” in its name comes from the Rio Grande region of Northern Mexico, Southern Texas, and New Mexico. The love of food from this area is the inspiration for their menu.

Their business model at the time was to make all their dishes with fresh ingredients. That credo was carried over in 2004 when Bob Nilsen bought all six of Stanley’s stores. In 2013 Café Rio won its fifth Sandelman & Associates Best Mexican Restaurant award along with being the nation’s number one overall quick-service restaurant.

This newest location is located in the Johnson Ranch community right across from the Fry’s marketplace.

The grand opening is going to be two days full of fun and prizes. On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., they have scheduled games like Plinko and corn hole where up to 100 attendees can win a free meal. Fresh chips and their signature Pico de Gallo will be on hand for only $1.99.

“We love bringing our fresh, scratch-made Mexican meals to more and more fans,” says Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “For 2022, we’re focusing on growing within our existing footprint, making it more convenient for our fans to enjoy their Cafe Rio favorites. In future years, we look forward to expanding into new markets and satisfying the cravings of our fans that have moved to other parts of the country, as well as earning new fans that may have never had the opportunity to experience our amazing food.”

So far in 2022, the restaurant has 146 locations spanning 11 states.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our fresh food, made fresh to more people in Arizona,” commented Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill. “The residents of Johnson Ranch in San Tan Valley are going to be excited to try our award-winning, flavor-packed, made from scratch recipes.”

The eatery is known for its fresh chef-Inspired flair. Food includes sweet pork burritos, enchilada style, and the fire-grilled chicken salad with creamy tomatillo dressing. Guests can also choose from burritos, salads, tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas. These dishes are all customizable.

For people on the go who want to order their meals ahead of time, Cafe Rio is rewarding their mobile app users with every purchase. First-time users will receive a $5 credit in their account and $10 per every 100 points thereafter.

“It’s a special event when a Cafe Rio opens, for both employees and fans,” Vaughan told QSR. “Our team is passionate about our food, and we hope our guests can feel the hard work and love we put into each restaurant opening.”

Café Rio’s Johnson Ranch location is at 611 East Hunt Highway.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cafe Rio# Johnson Ranch AZ# Fast casual food# Mexican restaurant# San Tan Valley

Comments / 1

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
525 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Florence, AZ

The midcentury allure and chilling past of Florence’s Blue Mist Motel

Back when automobile travel was the main mode of transportation across America, roadside motels like The Blue Mist in Florence were a common sight along the lonely highway. Motorists would spot large marquees touting all the modern amenities from air conditioning, kitchenettes, and TVs to later HBO. These roadside sleepovers were almost as important as gasoline to the tired driver.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Black Heritage Music Experience II celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a night of live soul music

Theo HuffCourtesy of the artist. President Biden declared June 2022 as Black Music Appreciation Month, and music lovers can celebrate that decree on Saturday, June 11, at The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II. Biden’s proclamation reads, in part:

Read full story

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.

Read full story
24 comments
Pinal County, AZ

A concentration camp memorial exists in Pinal County: Regulated visiting is possible

Gila River War Relocation Center MemorialWikipedia. In 1942, concentration camps were erected across America just after the beginning of World War II. Over 120,000 people, mostly of Japanese ancestry, were removed from their homes and forced to live in these guarded encampments. One of them is right here in Pinal County.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Small wonders, big history, fill the Dwarf Car Museum

Ernie Adams and one of his dwarf cars: a 1942 Ford ConvertibleDwarf Car Promotions. One of the biggest concepts in Maricopa City is, ironically, perhaps, one of its smallest. It’s a fleet of classic cars that have been painstakingly reproduced to almost half the size of their original full-scale counterparts. The entire collection can be seen at the Dwarf Car Museum. But before you gas up and head to this unique mini metal menagerie, there’s some history behind it.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Airport Tavern is a layover full of history, spirits, and tasty grub

The outside courtyard at Airport Tavern in Casa Grande, AZAirport Tavern -- Julie Mikkelsen. Sometimes, in a small town, the local bar is a popular gathering place, just like a church. In Casa Grande, the Airport Tavern has a long history of being such a communal space, but uplifting spirits here don't require a sermon.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AZ

The Tom Mix memorial in Florence marks the legendary star’s final ride into the sunset

He did for the silent Hollywood western what Elvis did for rock and roll and was just as revered for his talents. His name was Tom Mix, a traveling rodeo showman who entered Tinseltown when it was still called ‘Hollywoodland.’

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Goodwill hunting: Unique thrift stores in Pinal County

Pinal County can be a bargain hunter’s paradise, you just have to know where to look. Big box thrift and consignment shops are dappled around the region, but some small mom and pop shops funnel their money into local causes.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for the entire family

Unlike the treasure hunters portrayed in Hollywood movies, you don’t need a fedora and a bullwhip like Indians Jones to go on an adventure when there’s an easier way. Geocaching only requires a phone, a little bit of patience, and a pair of comfortable shoes. It is an app-based game that started back in 2000 when GPS satellites allowed non-military people to better pinpoint locations on a map. The technology is capable of guiding users to specific locations enhanced by a topographical overview of terrain and landmarks.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Don’t get rattled, it’s snake season: Handy tips for chance encounters

(Pinal County, AZ) Yell the word “snake” amongst a group of hikers in the desert and you might get the same reaction as shouting “shark” at the beach. But panic is the last thing you should do when encountering a curled-up predator in any environment.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

To summit-up, Silly Mountain is a great place to hike

(Apache Junction, AZ) Don’t be surprised if seasoned Arizona hikers list Silly Mountain in Apache Junction as one of their favorite spots. With its variety of different trails, gorgeous views, and native wildlife, it might become your go-to hiking destination as well, whether you’re new to the state or a longtime resident.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Little horses create big memories at The Pony Ranch

Children riding the carousel at The Pony RanchThe Pony Ranch (Facebook) (Casa Grande, AZ) An opportunity for kids to meet, or even ride, a pony might light up their faces with big smiles. Beyond that excitement, the connection between humans and animals can be a beneficial one — studies have shown that equine interaction may be therapeutic to both children and adults.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Clean Juice, a healthy alternative to fast food, coming to Queen Creek

One of many Clean Juice locationsClean Juice Facebook. (Queen Creek, AZ) Drive-thru burgers and fries are great, but there’s a healthier option coming soon to Queen Creek. It’s called Clean Juice and it’s the only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and quick-service restaurant combo.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Find a fur baby at the Pinal County Animal Care & Control Clear the Shelter adoption event

Adopt a pet from The Pinal County Animal Care & ControlGetty Images. (Casa Grande, AZ) If you’re looking for a life-long companion, chances are a cute dog or cat is looking for the same.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Grab your popcorn, here are seven movies that brought Hollywood to Pinal County

David Arquette in "Eight Legged Freaks"Warner Bros. (Pinal County, AZ) When they paved over paradise to create the world's entertainment capital, Hollywood needed to expand its reach. Some of that stretch included Arizona; Pinal County, to be specific. Some of these sites where filming took place are still around and just a day trip away.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Gila River Music Festival is back, and it kicks off with an Elvis impersonator

Singer Matt FerrisGila River Music Festival (Facebook) (Kearny, AZ) An Elvis impersonator isn’t what you’d expect as an opening act to a large outdoor country music festival, but that’s exactly what you’re going to get at the Gila River Music Festival happening on April 22 — 23.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

At the Rooster Cogburn Ranch, ruffled feathers are just a part of the fun

One of the ostriches at Rooster Cogburn RanchRooster Cogburn Ranch. (Picacho, AZ) Desert motorists are always looking for unique roadside attractions, and if they involve cute and tolerable creatures, it makes the trip all the better.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

The new StretchLab in Queen Creek helps you extend your limbs for an assortment of results

(Queen Creek, AZ) Boutique exercising may be a convenient gym concept, but according to StretchLab, there’s another aspect of wellness that should come before and after you head to the treadmill.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy