The Black Heritage Music Experience II celebrates Black Music Appreciation Month with a night of live soul music

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzsvN_0fz5m6hw00
Theo HuffCourtesy of the artist.

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

President Biden declared June 2022 as Black Music Appreciation Month, and music lovers can celebrate that decree on Saturday, June 11, at The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II. Biden’s proclamation reads, in part:

“During Black Music Appreciation Month, we honor Black musicians, singers, and contributors to the music industry — past and present — whose innovative talents unite us in joy as much as in sorrow and healing.”

The Black Heritage Music Experience II will offer live soul music by international recording artists. This collection of singers and musicians will be backed by a live band called The Kings of Soul Rhythm Section (Chicago All Star Band).

If you are a fan of classic R&B, gospel, and soul, or just a fan of music in general, this concert includes seven artists worldwide. This year’s lineup includes international artists Elaine Stepter (The Songbird of Love), Candice, Sonny Green, Shay P, The Legendary Terrible Tom, and Maurice Mahon. Theo Huff will headline.

Huff is an international soul singer and songwriter born in Chicago in 1988. Huff began singing at the age of 14 under the tutelage of his music teacher Jimmy Tillman. In 2008 Huff started his professional career in the musical The Sensuous and Seductive Seventies.

Huff then performed with such greats as Koko Taylor, Otis Clay, Benny Latimore, and the late Mel Waiters.

In 2004 Huff won the Blues Critic Award for Best New Artist, and Tom Bowser of The Chicago Recordings said, “Theo is good with connecting with his audience. Theo is fun to watch and does a great job of making everyone feel welcome … Theo is the kind of artist whose music appeals also to the elderly long-standing fans.”

Also on the roster is Los Angeles-based Elaine Stepter. In 1993, she contributed to the soundtrack of the comedy Meteor Man with her song Good Love. Her single Never Stop Your Love caught the attention of U.K. soul fans> She studied at the Eubanks Conservatory of Music.

Stepter has also collaborated with artists Coolio, Young MC, and Jennifer Holliday. She also toured with the band Rose Royce as a backing vocalist. She released her debut album I am Woman in 2007, followed by Live at the Hollywood Park Casino, an album that mainly consisted of Rose Royce covers.

The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II will be an evening of harmonious celebration of African American singers and artists who continue to create ties to music and cultural history.

There are a few things you should know before heading out. First, no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Only one food vendor will be attending, serving catfish, ribs, and chicken.

You can purchase tickets online or buy a no-fee paper ticket (cash only) at Honeycutt Coffee at 4440 Honeycutt Road.

Organizers ask that you bring your lawn chair, blanket, and cooler. There are onsite indoor restrooms.

The AZ Black Heritage Music Experience II will be held at Copper Sky from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., located at 44345 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Maricopa.

