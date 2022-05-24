Small wonders, big history, fill the Dwarf Car Museum

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfMqk_0fo31jZ300
Ernie Adams and one of his dwarf cars: a 1942 Ford ConvertibleDwarf Car Promotions

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

One of the biggest concepts in Maricopa City is, ironically, perhaps, one of its smallest.

It’s a fleet of classic cars that have been painstakingly reproduced to almost half the size of their original full-scale counterparts. The entire collection can be seen at the Dwarf Car Museum. But before you gas up and head to this unique mini metal menagerie, there’s some history behind it.

About forty years ago, good friends Ernie Adams and Daren Schmaltz challenged each other with a seemingly impossible task. They were avid racing fans and after watching a motorcycle competition, they came up with an idea to design their own vehicles. Little did they know, this idea would later become a part of racing history.

“If you build one, I’ll build one,” Daren told Ernie. From that point on, they rummaged through junk and auto parts to find salvageable pieces of metal and machinery that would go into the steel patchwork masterpieces. What they came up with was a unique concept in the world of auto racing; smaller, or ‘dwarf’ versions of real automobiles that could compete against each other.

They both went with coups for their first builds: Ernie’s was a dwarf 1934 Ford while Darin built a 1935 Dodge. These working scale models were 46” tall and ran on old motorcycle engines. Although the cars were inspired to be racers all along, the men were unsure about doing it at first. Thanks to the public’s encouragement and lots of tweaking, the two friends finally rolled them out for their inaugural race in 1981 at the Arrowhead Speedway in Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dz77_0fo31jZ300
Ernie Adams' dwarf car made from refrigerator parts.Dwarf Car Promotions

‘Dwarf car’ racing was born, and it became a phenomenon in American motorsports that is still popular today. A few years after the first race, Ernie decided he would step away from the track. The dwarf car racing part of his life was over but gave way to a new idea: the dwarf car cruiser. These non-competitive actual working vehicles are hyper-realistic 5/8 scale versions of conventional classics. This was an idea that dates back to 1965 when Ernie took nine refrigerators and welded them together.

The cruisers look like toys but aren’t for kids. First to come off the assembly block was a 1939 Chevy two-door sedan, an uncanny replica of Ernie’s full-size original.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPTVs_0fo31jZ300
A look at the size of one of the miniatures compared to a normal-sized car.Dwarf Car Promotions

People wanted to see more of these mini vehicular doppelgängers which was perfect for Ernie because his inspirations just kept coming. He has said the cars aren’t planned, he just builds what strikes his fancy at the time.

His next project was a 1949 Mercury sedan with handmade chrome detailing and meticulous accuracy both inside and out.

Then came a 46” high 1942 Ford convertible in baby blue, and a whimsical 1939 Ford Hillbilly dwarf car. Although not practical, Ernie’s works continue to draw crowds whenever they appear.

These oddities are now on display at the Dwarf Car Museum in Maricopa City. The property is a rustic roadside attraction. You enter off Warren Road and continue down a long dirt path surrounded by weathered farm equipment and old parts. You end up in what looks like an old gas station and service garage.

It’s inside this structure that people can explore not only the car collection but also can feast their eyes on other vintage auto shop tools and aging ephemera. Like most country garages back then, this one is dusty and well-worn.

It’s still used as the creation point for dwarf cruisers, whether it’s Ernie working on his latest model or helping one of his protégés. It’s not uncommon to hear the high-pitched screech of a metal grinder as you walk through the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkK6z_0fo31jZ300
Ernie AdamsDwarf Car Promotions

Another part of the shop is dedicated to vintage toys and trophies. The tin walls are covered in old roadside signage and procured license plates from around the country.

As for the future, Ernie is taking it easy. He works occasionally, but mostly he helps other carmakers in his shop with their projects. Eventually, he would like someone to carry on his dwarf car legacy.

Although the models are small, praise from visitors is big. Of the 69 entries on Tripadvisor, 64 are five-star reviews.

“Quite the unexpected stop on our vacation. Any car enthusiast must see this. It’s hard to fathom ‘til you actually see the amazing craftsmanship,” wrote one visitor.

Whether you know a lot or very little about cars, the Dwarf Car Museum is a fascinating adventure through Ernie’s collection of micro machines and a crash course in Arizona history.

The Dwarf Car Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is located at 52954 West Halfmoon Road, Maricopa. Call 520-424-3158 or visit their website for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ernie Adams# Dwarf Car Museum# Maricopa City# Motorsports# Dwarf Car Cruisers

Comments / 0

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
419 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Pinal County, AZ

A concentration camp memorial exists in Pinal County: Regulated visiting is possible

Gila River War Relocation Center MemorialWikipedia. In 1942, concentration camps were erected across America just after the beginning of World War II. Over 120,000 people, mostly of Japanese ancestry, were removed from their homes and forced to live in these guarded encampments. One of them is right here in Pinal County.

Read full story
4 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Airport Tavern is a layover full of history, spirits, and tasty grub

The outside courtyard at Airport Tavern in Casa Grande, AZAirport Tavern -- Julie Mikkelsen. Sometimes, in a small town, the local bar is a popular gathering place, just like a church. In Casa Grande, the Airport Tavern has a long history of being such a communal space, but uplifting spirits here don't require a sermon.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, AZ

The Tom Mix memorial in Florence marks the legendary star’s final ride into the sunset

He did for the silent Hollywood western what Elvis did for rock and roll and was just as revered for his talents. His name was Tom Mix, a traveling rodeo showman who entered Tinseltown when it was still called ‘Hollywoodland.’

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Goodwill hunting: Unique thrift stores in Pinal County

Pinal County can be a bargain hunter’s paradise, you just have to know where to look. Big box thrift and consignment shops are dappled around the region, but some small mom and pop shops funnel their money into local causes.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for the entire family

Unlike the treasure hunters portrayed in Hollywood movies, you don’t need a fedora and a bullwhip like Indians Jones to go on an adventure when there’s an easier way. Geocaching only requires a phone, a little bit of patience, and a pair of comfortable shoes. It is an app-based game that started back in 2000 when GPS satellites allowed non-military people to better pinpoint locations on a map. The technology is capable of guiding users to specific locations enhanced by a topographical overview of terrain and landmarks.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Don’t get rattled, it’s snake season: Handy tips for chance encounters

(Pinal County, AZ) Yell the word “snake” amongst a group of hikers in the desert and you might get the same reaction as shouting “shark” at the beach. But panic is the last thing you should do when encountering a curled-up predator in any environment.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

To summit-up, Silly Mountain is a great place to hike

(Apache Junction, AZ) Don’t be surprised if seasoned Arizona hikers list Silly Mountain in Apache Junction as one of their favorite spots. With its variety of different trails, gorgeous views, and native wildlife, it might become your go-to hiking destination as well, whether you’re new to the state or a longtime resident.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Little horses create big memories at The Pony Ranch

Children riding the carousel at The Pony RanchThe Pony Ranch (Facebook) (Casa Grande, AZ) An opportunity for kids to meet, or even ride, a pony might light up their faces with big smiles. Beyond that excitement, the connection between humans and animals can be a beneficial one — studies have shown that equine interaction may be therapeutic to both children and adults.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Clean Juice, a healthy alternative to fast food, coming to Queen Creek

One of many Clean Juice locationsClean Juice Facebook. (Queen Creek, AZ) Drive-thru burgers and fries are great, but there’s a healthier option coming soon to Queen Creek. It’s called Clean Juice and it’s the only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and quick-service restaurant combo.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Find a fur baby at the Pinal County Animal Care & Control Clear the Shelter adoption event

Adopt a pet from The Pinal County Animal Care & ControlGetty Images. (Casa Grande, AZ) If you’re looking for a life-long companion, chances are a cute dog or cat is looking for the same.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Grab your popcorn, here are seven movies that brought Hollywood to Pinal County

David Arquette in "Eight Legged Freaks"Warner Bros. (Pinal County, AZ) When they paved over paradise to create the world's entertainment capital, Hollywood needed to expand its reach. Some of that stretch included Arizona; Pinal County, to be specific. Some of these sites where filming took place are still around and just a day trip away.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Gila River Music Festival is back, and it kicks off with an Elvis impersonator

Singer Matt FerrisGila River Music Festival (Facebook) (Kearny, AZ) An Elvis impersonator isn’t what you’d expect as an opening act to a large outdoor country music festival, but that’s exactly what you’re going to get at the Gila River Music Festival happening on April 22 — 23.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

At the Rooster Cogburn Ranch, ruffled feathers are just a part of the fun

One of the ostriches at Rooster Cogburn RanchRooster Cogburn Ranch. (Picacho, AZ) Desert motorists are always looking for unique roadside attractions, and if they involve cute and tolerable creatures, it makes the trip all the better.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

The new StretchLab in Queen Creek helps you extend your limbs for an assortment of results

(Queen Creek, AZ) Boutique exercising may be a convenient gym concept, but according to StretchLab, there’s another aspect of wellness that should come before and after you head to the treadmill.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Real camping — not glamping — is what you get at the High Jinks Ranch, founded by “Buffalo Bill” Cody

Entrance to courtyard of High Jinks. To the right (where you see some stairs) is water for hikers, bicyclists, horseback riders.Courtesy of Kimberly K. (Hipcamp) (Oracle, AZ) The High Jinks Ranch is one of Arizona’s most historic vacation properties. With ties to old west legend and showman “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the rich history behind the property is only eclipsed by its incomparable black ink night sky and its peaceful position in the Sonoran Desert.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

After 20 years, The Home Depot breaks ground on a San Tan Valley lot

(San Tan Valley, AZ) It was confirmed that the hardware and home improvement company, The Home Depot, will begin building the new store located in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road.

Read full story
4 comments
Superior, AZ

Traveling through time at The Magma Hotel is included in the price of your room

(Superior, AZ) Imagine you’re traveling through the desert in 1913. Tired, hungry, and in need of a bit of rest, you happen upon a little town called Superior in Arizona. You see a large two-story building made, oddly, of concrete. Intrigued, you hitch your horse and walk into the building where you are immediately struck by the grand staircase leading up to the second-floor rooms. It’s quieter than most places you have stayed at before because there are no wooden walls that snap and creak as they shrink from baking in the desert sun all day.

Read full story
2 comments
Superior, AZ

Superior day trip: The Boyce Thompson Arboretum has plants galore and an upcoming brunch just for mom

One of the trails at Boyce Thompson ArboretumBoyce Thompson Arboretum. (Superior, AZ) The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, Arizona, is the oldest and largest botanical garden in the state. It was founded in 1924 by Col. William Boyce Thompson, who had a particular interest in plants and conservation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy