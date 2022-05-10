Geocaching is a modern-day treasure hunt for the entire family

Geocaching is a fun adventure. Geocaching.com

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

Unlike the treasure hunters portrayed in Hollywood movies, you don’t need a fedora and a bullwhip like Indians Jones to go on an adventure when there’s an easier way.

Geocaching only requires a phone, a little bit of patience, and a pair of comfortable shoes. It is an app-based game that started back in 2000 when GPS satellites allowed non-military people to better pinpoint locations on a map. The technology is capable of guiding users to specific locations enhanced by a topographical overview of terrain and landmarks.

Armed with this mechanic, enthusiasts can download an application that gives them access to a digital treasure map where each pin holds a unique little prize.

It’s reported that the first-ever geocache was hidden in Oregon. From there it’s become a popular pastime with hundreds of thousands of geocaches located around the country.

In Pinal County, there are plenty of little treasures to be found. But before you decide to head out the door to find your first one, there are a few rules you should know.

First, you need to get a geocaching app. There are a few popular ones to choose from like geocaching.com or c:geo.org (Android). The basic plan is free, but you’ll have to pay to unlock some enhanced features. But the free version is a good place to start.

Once you’ve registered and created an account allow the software to access your location. A satellite view of your surrounding area will come up and geocaching spots will populate.

It’s a good idea to prepare a small bag or box with a pencil or pen before you head out. Some hand sanitizer and a few trinkets are helpful too in case you decide to swap treasures.

The app will give you a name and description of the geocache but will only get you within 20-30 feet of the actual target. You’ll have to explore the rest of the way to claim your prize. They will never be buried but may be hidden under rocks, benches, or even hanging inconspicuously from a tree. If you get stuck, check the app for hints and comments which may help pinpoint your search.

It’s also important to not draw attention to yourself; act nonchalantly. You don’t want curious spectators pillaging the loot and voiding the site for the next geocacher.

Obeying all local laws, and once you’ve found the container —- which can be as big as a bread box or as small as a bottle cap —- you have a few options. One is trading: if you see something you like, feel free to trade it with something of equal or greater value. It’s considered rude to replace an item with something cheaper. Never leave food or candy.

Then sign the “logbook.” This is usually a small piece of paper that contains all the names of people who have come before you. Return the geocache to its original hiding place and be on your way.

You may come across something called a trackable. This is for the advanced explorer and if you’re not sure what to do with it, leave it be.

With all this activity in one spot, it’s possible to disturb the natural aspects of the site. Good geocachers never vandalize or trample the area. In fact, they pick up trash or junk left by careless citizens.

As you become a seasoned geocacher you’ll probably feel more comfortable with exploring sites that have a higher difficulty rating. Beginners should start with the easiest finds usually indicated with a single star or its equivalent in the description.

Geocaching has a lot of benefits beyond the satisfaction you get when you complete a mission. It can also give you a reason to get out of the house while still distancing yourself from others. Depending on the location, walking or hiking offers personal space while getting the blood flowing at the same time.

If you make it a family affair, it’s a great way to get kids away from the TV or use their smart devices in conjunction with outdoor recreation.

Pinal County has a treasure trove of locations for geocachers. From the budding detective to the expert explorer, a thrilling adventure awaits those willing to take a chance. You might not always find the cache, but the value is in the exhilaration of the hunt.