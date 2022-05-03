Don’t get rattled, it’s snake season: Handy tips for chance encounters

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFxu4_0fR7i8ca00
Diamondback RattlesnakeGetty Images

Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Pinal County, AZ) Yell the word “snake” amongst a group of hikers in the desert and you might get the same reaction as shouting “shark” at the beach. But panic is the last thing you should do when encountering a curled-up predator in any environment.

You might be hard-pressed to find a native Arizonan who isn’t aware that rattlesnake season begins in March and goes through October. Experts might tell you these cold-blooded reptiles are worshipers of the sun that like their privacy and if you invade it, there might be consequences.

As scary as that sounds, snakes are natural social distancers who don’t want any part of being around humans. So any attacks that happen are usually caused by someone who won’t leave them be, or by unknowingly surprising them by walking through shrubs or reaching into dark rocky places.

“They give you many chances to walk away,” says Andy Baldwin, chair of Life Science at Mesa Community College.

Unfortunately, snakes aren’t great listeners. In other words, they may not hear you and react in surprise.

"If you were swimming and went underwater, and somebody standing next to the pool shouted to you, you would hear them," Sara Ruane, a herpetologist at Rutgers University in New Jersey, told Live Science. "You might not be able to make out the details ... That's sort of what snakes are hearing at higher frequencies."

Out of 60 species of snake, Pinal County is home to 28. Eight of those are considered venomous, so you'll have to know what to look for and how to react.

Only one of those eight snakes In Pinal County is not a rattlesnake. The Sonoran coral snake is related to the cobra and native to the region. They are striped with black, red, yellow, or white bands. The red bands don't appear on the tail.

The other seven are: The large western diamondback, Sonoran subspecies of the sidewinder, the Mojave rattlesnake, Arizona black, speckled, black-tailed and tiger rattlers.

So what should you do if you accidentally come across a rattlesnake? Knowing that their first instinct is to flee, don’t panic. They don’t want to stick around and will usually make a fast getaway. If they can’t, they might lash out with a warning strike to get you to leave them alone.

If you happen to get bitten, call 911 immediately advises Baldwin, refrain from any of the following:

  • Don’t do like what you may have seen in an old western, such as cutting the bite and sucking out the venom.
  • Don’t restrict blood flow with a belt or tourniquet.
  • Don’t waste valuable time trying to kill the snake and bring it to the hospital. Treatment is not snake-specific, according to Banner Health.

Other tips include warning other hikers of when and where you saw the snake. Remove tight clothing to prevent swelling, keep the bite below your heart and try not to move to prevent the venom from circulating.

In 2021 there were 79 rattlesnake bites reported throughout Maricopa County. To reduce your risk of being bitten keep your distance from the snake and let them be on their way. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reports more than half of all bites were the result of provocation.

Although Arizona has more rattlesnake species than any other state, with a little knowledge and some proactive tips, everyone can enjoy the summer whether it’s hiking on one of its many beautiful trails, or just relaxing in your own backyard.

For more information on rattlesnakes in Arizona check out the AZGFD website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rattlesnakes# Pinal County# Hiking# Snake bite# Snake season

Comments / 0

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
340 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Pinal County, AZ

Arizona Wheel Estate: Pinal County RV parks and resorts

Rancho Sonora Inn & RV ParkRancho Sonora RV Park (website) (Pinal County, AZ) Sitting behind the wheel of an RV is one way to explore Arizona’s scenic landscape. Parking that same vehicle and getting outside to examine nature can enhance the whole experience. Gas up, grab some groceries and let us tell you about some great parks and resorts to plant your home on wheels.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

To summit-up, Silly Mountain is a great place to hike

(Apache Junction, AZ) Don’t be surprised if seasoned Arizona hikers list Silly Mountain in Apache Junction as one of their favorite spots. With its variety of different trails, gorgeous views, and native wildlife, it might become your go-to hiking destination as well, whether you’re new to the state or a longtime resident.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Little horses create big memories at The Pony Ranch

Children riding the carousel at The Pony RanchThe Pony Ranch (Facebook) (Casa Grande, AZ) An opportunity for kids to meet, or even ride, a pony might light up their faces with big smiles. Beyond that excitement, the connection between humans and animals can be a beneficial one — studies have shown that equine interaction may be therapeutic to both children and adults.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Clean Juice, a healthy alternative to fast food, coming to Queen Creek

One of many Clean Juice locationsClean Juice Facebook. (Queen Creek, AZ) Drive-thru burgers and fries are great, but there’s a healthier option coming soon to Queen Creek. It’s called Clean Juice and it’s the only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and quick-service restaurant combo.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Find a fur baby at the Pinal County Animal Care & Control Clear the Shelter adoption event

Adopt a pet from The Pinal County Animal Care & ControlGetty Images. (Casa Grande, AZ) If you’re looking for a life-long companion, chances are a cute dog or cat is looking for the same.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Grab your popcorn, here are seven movies that brought Hollywood to Pinal County

David Arquette in "Eight Legged Freaks"Warner Bros. (Pinal County, AZ) When they paved over paradise to create the world's entertainment capital, Hollywood needed to expand its reach. Some of that stretch included Arizona; Pinal County, to be specific. Some of these sites where filming took place are still around and just a day trip away.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Gila River Music Festival is back, and it kicks off with an Elvis impersonator

Singer Matt FerrisGila River Music Festival (Facebook) (Kearny, AZ) An Elvis impersonator isn’t what you’d expect as an opening act to a large outdoor country music festival, but that’s exactly what you’re going to get at the Gila River Music Festival happening on April 22 — 23.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

At the Rooster Cogburn Ranch, ruffled feathers are just a part of the fun

One of the ostriches at Rooster Cogburn RanchRooster Cogburn Ranch. (Picacho, AZ) Desert motorists are always looking for unique roadside attractions, and if they involve cute and tolerable creatures, it makes the trip all the better.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

The new StretchLab in Queen Creek helps you extend your limbs for an assortment of results

(Queen Creek, AZ) Boutique exercising may be a convenient gym concept, but according to StretchLab, there’s another aspect of wellness that should come before and after you head to the treadmill.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Real camping — not glamping — is what you get at the High Jinks Ranch, founded by “Buffalo Bill” Cody

Entrance to courtyard of High Jinks. To the right (where you see some stairs) is water for hikers, bicyclists, horseback riders.Courtesy of Kimberly K. (Hipcamp) (Oracle, AZ) The High Jinks Ranch is one of Arizona’s most historic vacation properties. With ties to old west legend and showman “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the rich history behind the property is only eclipsed by its incomparable black ink night sky and its peaceful position in the Sonoran Desert.

Read full story
San Tan Valley, AZ

After 20 years, The Home Depot breaks ground on a San Tan Valley lot

(San Tan Valley, AZ) It was confirmed that the hardware and home improvement company, The Home Depot, will begin building the new store located in Skyline Ranch Marketplace on West Hunt Highway and North Gary Road.

Read full story
4 comments
Superior, AZ

Traveling through time at The Magma Hotel is included in the price of your room

(Superior, AZ) Imagine you’re traveling through the desert in 1913. Tired, hungry, and in need of a bit of rest, you happen upon a little town called Superior in Arizona. You see a large two-story building made, oddly, of concrete. Intrigued, you hitch your horse and walk into the building where you are immediately struck by the grand staircase leading up to the second-floor rooms. It’s quieter than most places you have stayed at before because there are no wooden walls that snap and creak as they shrink from baking in the desert sun all day.

Read full story
1 comments
Superior, AZ

Superior day trip: The Boyce Thompson Arboretum has plants galore and an upcoming brunch just for mom

One of the trails at Boyce Thompson ArboretumBoyce Thompson Arboretum. (Superior, AZ) The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, Arizona, is the oldest and largest botanical garden in the state. It was founded in 1924 by Col. William Boyce Thompson, who had a particular interest in plants and conservation.

Read full story
Oracle, AZ

Biosphere 2 is another Earth in the middle of the Sonoran Desert

(Oracle, AZ) You may remember the screwball comedy “Bio-Dome” starring Pauly Shore back in 1996, but did you know that it was based on something very real right here in Arizona?

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

The time Arizona built an Old West movie set and Elvis came to town

The Elvis Chapel at the Superstition Mountain MuseumSuperstition Mountain Museum. (Apache Junction, AZ) It’s just an ordinary Hollywood movie trope. A cowboy riding his horse off into the sunset after a fierce standoff in the dusty streets of an old western town is a classic western B-movie metaphor.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande’s historic Paramount Theatre remains a beacon of Hollywood history

People lined up outside of the Paramount TheatreParamount Theatre Foundation. (Casa Grande, AZ) The Historic Paramount Theatre is a gem in the crown of Casa Grande, Arizona. The fact that it is still in operation is a testament to not only its workmanship but the importance it has in the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Pinal County, AZ

The Dolly Steamboat: a relaxing cruise through the heart of the Superstition Mountains

The Dolly Steamboat, Tortilla Flat, AZCourtesy of The Dolly Steamboat. (Tortilla Flat, AZ) Unlike its neighbor to the west, Arizona doesn’t have an entire ocean running up its spine, but it does have over 125 lakes to enjoy, and although the landscape is much different that its coastal sister, its scenery remains archetypical of everything the Southwest represents. There might not be anything more characteristic of this vision than the Superstition Mountains.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AZ

Florence is getting ready to rumble with Country Thunder

Riley Green to perform at Country Thunder in Florence, AZRileyduckman via Country Thunder. (Florence, AZ) Florence, Arizona is about to feel the thunder, the Country Thunder that is. The annual music festival takes place from April 7 to April 10.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Arizona’s Shamrock Farms turns 100 and you can take a fun tour of the property

Arizona's Shamrock Farms turns 100Courtesy of Shamrock Farms. (Stanfield, Arizona) Arizonans who have kept milk as a household staple anytime within the last 100 years probably recognize the name Shamrock Dairy (now Shamrock Farms). It has been seen by countless amounts of people in supermarkets, schools, and even hospitals.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy