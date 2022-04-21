Queen Creek, AZ

Clean Juice, a healthy alternative to fast food, coming to Queen Creek

Timothy Rawles

One of many Clean Juice locationsClean Juice Facebook

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Queen Creek, AZ) Drive-thru burgers and fries are great, but there’s a healthier option coming soon to Queen Creek. It’s called Clean Juice and it’s the only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and quick-service restaurant combo.

The franchise experienced record-breaking numbers in its first-quarter growth as it continues to become a popular destination for those seeking healthy fast-food alternatives.

With its “healthy body and strong spirit” approach, company founders Landon and Kat Eckles want to bring guests a healthier option when it comes to on-the-go dining.

"We are focused on our mission of providing the best quality, fully organic food and beverages in the industry, and guests love it. We aim to continue to grow and strengthen our brand and that starts with joyfully serving thousands of guests each day," said Eckles in a news release.

The company has been around for about six years. They wanted to highlight the benefits of an organic, plant-based diet. Their story starts in 2014 when they first started experimenting with juices and smoothies at home. A year later they opened their first brick and mortar in Birkdale, North Carolina.

Then in 2017, their first franchise opened in Carrollwood, Fl. From there the company expanded very quickly, opening up its 75th location, a stand-alone drive-thru structure, in Lake Charles, LA., in 2019; then its hundredth in 2020.

In November 2021, football player Tim Tebow became the brand ambassador for Clean Juice. Both Tebow and the Eckles have strong Christian faith-based ideals, something they vocally bring to the company. Tebow is an equity investor and makes appearances at grand openings. Given that not all people share the Eckles’ religious beliefs, the sportsman is a soundboard for what the brand represents beyond the loops of the Bible Belt.

“I think really what they do is, they love people well. When you look at the scripture they choose, the quotes they have, it’s really to encourage people. The fruits of the spirit, and kindness and being healthy in body and strong in spirit,” Tebow said of the co-founders in an interview for Franchise Times. “It’s really to encourage and love people, and yes it comes from a faith-based background, but I’m grateful they’re not ashamed of that. They’re confident in that, and they’re secure in that. But I don’t think it’s something they try to push on anyone. It’s something they’re open to share.”

The company has given no indication that it’s slowing down. In fact, the new Queen Creek location is only one of the many stores they plan to open in 2022. They already have two stores in Gilbert.

You can expect a wide array of healthy organic options when you visit a Clean Juice. They serve pressed juices, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

Recently the brand unveiled a new seasonal addition to its menu, a superfood that combines two of their best-selling items: smoothies and fresh juices It’s called The Refresher. They are designed to boost your immune system by using fruits and vegetables.

"Menu innovation at Clean Juice is more than just creating something new and exciting for our guests to consume and enjoy, but it's our collective opportunity to share our passion for living the organic lifestyle," said Landon Eckles, CEO, of Clean Juice. "Many of our employees at the Home Office work together with our Franchise Partner Juice Advisory Council and Very Important Guests to develop truly healthy, all-natural and organic foods that are also delicious. At Clean Juice, Core Value #3 says we are all an equally important piece of the puzzle, and The Refreshers is the result of that equitable collaboration."

The new Clean Juice location is being built in the new center on Riggs and Ellsworth in Queen Creek. No date has been given for when it will open its doors.

