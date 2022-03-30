The Dolly Steamboat: a relaxing cruise through the heart of the Superstition Mountains

Timothy Rawles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0778_0ethgIsh00
The Dolly Steamboat, Tortilla Flat, AZCourtesy of The Dolly Steamboat

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Tortilla Flat, AZ) Unlike its neighbor to the west, Arizona doesn’t have an entire ocean running up its spine, but it does have over 125 lakes to enjoy, and although the landscape is much different that its coastal sister, its scenery remains archetypical of everything the Southwest represents. There might not be anything more characteristic of this vision than the Superstition Mountains.

Since 1987, the Grimh family has operated the Dolly Steamboat through some of this iconic scenery via Canyon Lake in the heart of the Superstition Mountains. This daily operation takes passengers back in time since most of the surrounding vistas have been left unchanged for millions of years as erosion from the Salt River carved through the desert.

Cruises first started in Canyon Lake in 1925 with the S.S. Geronimo, a smaller and less powerful ship than the Dolly, that trudged along at 35 horsepower. The Dolly is nearly three times the size and has a 225-horsepower diesel engine.

The boat is named after Dolly Kennedy, her original owner. She and husband Paul began taking passengers through the canyon in 1983. Four years later Roger and Margie Grimh bought the ship and took over tour operations.

Jeff Grimh has been the captain of the ship for over 25 years. “I cannot think of a better occupation,” he says in his bio. “Early on, I proudly served in the United States Air Force and was involved with two other businesses.”

Grimh is originally from Wisconsin and says he enjoys meeting people from all over the world and listening to them about their experiences.

“The comments I receive about our cruise and crew members are very rewarding,” he adds. “Our crew works very hard on representing the Dolly well and do so very effectively.”

Grimh says his inspiration as captain derives from an over-eagerness to exceed his passenger’s expectations. And it’s not just the humans who motivate him. He is also struck by the stunning wildlife and, “the rugged beauty of the mountains, water and sky and how they complement one another beautifully.”

Like his passengers, seeing the living ecosystem is mesmerizing. The agile bighorn sheep that climb precariously high on the cliffs, roaming free or the bald eagles that soar overhead occasionally making an appearance as they locate a meal around the lake are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEUTZ_0ethgIsh00
The Dolly Steamboat, Tortilla Flat, AZksblack99 - Flickr

His sister Cindi DeLoseur is co-owner of the Dolly and runs things mostly behind the scenes. But she too loves the many diverse travelers that grace the deck of her ship and shares in their appreciation of mother nature. “I am proud of the service and experience we have brought to many people throughout the years,” she says. “It is so rewarding to see people enjoying themselves and telling us what a wonderful experience the Dolly is.”

The company offers three types of cruises: The Scenic Nature Cruise, The Twilight Dinner Cruise, and the Astronomy Dinner Cruise. The latter is a 2.5-hour cruise under the stars with commentary about the solar system by Steve Kates, otherwise known as Dr. Sky.

The popular Scenic Nature Cruise is a six-mile trip with an approximate cruise time of 1.5 hours with commentary by Captain Grimh about Canyon Lake, the surrounding area Tortilla Flat, and facts about the flora and fauna native to the area.

For some Arizonans, lake trips are just a routine part of life. The sweltering summers drive away snowbirds so year-round residents get a little relief from overcrowded freeways and popular tourist destinations. The Dolly is a year-round attraction that appeals to both locals and tourists so whether you are a permanent resident or just visit six months out of the year or less, it’s a remarkable experience and a lifelong memory.

For more information visit The Dolly Steamboat website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dolly Steamboat# Tortilla Flat# Superstition Mountains# Canyon Lake# Lake cruise

Comments / 2

Published by

Timothy Rawles has been a journalist for over 20 years. He has written for global publications in San Francisco, San Diego, and Phoenix. His favorite stories are features, interviews, entertainment news, and local stories.

San Tan Valley, AZ
186 followers

More from Timothy Rawles

Arizona State

The time Arizona built an Old West movie set and Elvis came to town

The Elvis Chapel at the Superstition Mountain MuseumSuperstition Mountain Museum. (Apache Junction, AZ) It’s just an ordinary Hollywood movie trope. A cowboy riding his horse off into the sunset after a fierce standoff in the dusty streets of an old western town is a classic western B-movie metaphor.

Read full story
1 comments
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande’s historic Paramount Theatre remains a beacon of Hollywood history

People lined up outside of the Paramount TheatreParamount Theatre Foundation. (Casa Grande, AZ) The Historic Paramount Theatre is a gem in the crown of Casa Grande, Arizona. The fact that it is still in operation is a testament to not only its workmanship but the importance it has in the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Florence, AZ

Florence is getting ready to rumble with Country Thunder

Riley Green to perform at Country Thunder in Florence, AZRileyduckman via Country Thunder. (Florence, AZ) Florence, Arizona is about to feel the thunder, the Country Thunder that is. The annual music festival takes place from April 7 to April 10.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Arizona’s Shamrock Farms turns 100 and you can take a fun tour of the property

Arizona's Shamrock Farms turns 100Courtesy of Shamrock Farms. (Stanfield, Arizona) Arizonans who have kept milk as a household staple anytime within the last 100 years probably recognize the name Shamrock Dairy (now Shamrock Farms). It has been seen by countless amounts of people in supermarkets, schools, and even hospitals.

Read full story
11 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

Chiles & Chocolate presentation explores the sweet and savory history of the American Southwest

Chiles & Chocolate: Sweet and Spicy Foods in the American SouthwestNewsBreak. (Queen Creek, AZ) Your palate is in for a history lesson at the Chiles & Chocolate: Sweet and Spicy Foods in the American Southwest presentation on Friday, May 13 at the San Tan Historical Society Museum.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande Neon Sign Park lights up roadside history daily

Casa Grande Neon Sign ParkBlossom Digital Marketing via Neon Sign Park. (Casa Grande, AZ) At a time when commercial air travel was in its infant stages and more and more people could afford automobiles, interstate motor travel was the way to go in the 1940s and 1950s. Pop culture and travel buffs know that Route 66 was the throughway from Chicago to Los Angeles and all stops in between, beginning in the late 1920s.

Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

Courage Under Cancer Family Fun Run raises money for patients in financial need

Susan L. Angstadt/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images. (Apache Junction, AZ) It’s time to put on your most comfortable sneakers, fill up your water bottle and get a group together for the Courage Under Cancer Family Fun Run happening on Saturday, March 26.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

The Queen Creek Olive Mill offers a taste of European country living in Arizona

Queen Creek Olive MillQueen Creek Olive Mill, Facebook. (Queen Creek, AZ) If you assume that an auto-industry man from Detroit couldn’t be a shoo-in to create one of Arizona’s most scenic and comfortably upscale destinations, Perry Rea has already proved you wrong.

Read full story
1 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

Schnepf Farms honors some of Arizona’s architectural past by saving historic farm buildings

(Queen Creek, AZ) For decades Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek has been a shining example of Arizona husbandry. For 81 years the working farm has prided itself on serving the community alongside other local farmlands, bringing not only fresh produce to stores and family dinner tables, but making sure Arizona’s valuable agricultural story remains inspirational for generations to come.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Roots N' Boots ropes Queen Creek rodeo fans into fun, education, and food

(Queen Creek, AZ) Roots N’ Boots, the event that calls itself “More than a rodeo,” returns for its annual installment from March 17 to March 20. The much-anticipated community happening will find the Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre full of people, barn animals, and the aroma of delicious barbeque.

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

The Burger Trolley is now serving the Queen Creek area

(Pinal County, AZ) The food truck craze is back in gear — maybe even into overdrive after a few years of being curbed due to the pandemic. If you have driven through the Queen Creek area recently via West Hunt Highway near the South Ellsworth transition, you may have spotted a red trolley and wondered what it is and why it’s there.

Read full story
3 comments
Florence, AZ

The Florence Music Festival promises two days of great music and fun

Florence Music Festival (2021)Florence Music Festival (Courtesy Keith Rea) (Florence, AZ) The Florence Music Festival 2022 (FMF2022) is getting ready to entertain crowds from Friday, March 11 to Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Queen Creek, AZ

A fair is coming to Queen Creek at Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park

Get ready to step right up for the second annual Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park in Queen Creek starting on the weekends of March 10 to April 3, 2022. This happens from Thursday to Sunday each week.

Read full story
4 comments
Pinal County, AZ

David Hernandez celebrates career success after adversity

(Pinal County, AZ) Despite an early blow to his singing career and a very humiliating public outing, David Hernandez is back with more of himself and less of the shame. Internet bullying is a universal struggle and his story exemplifies the pain it causes.

Read full story
2 comments
Maricopa, AZ

Inaugural Copa Cultural Night Market will celebrate local diversity & inclusion

CopaCultural Night Market will celebrate diversity and inclusivityCity of Maricopa, Arizona - Government. (Maricopa, AZ) Maricopa County is getting ready to celebrate its diverse population with a big new event called the Copa Cultural Night Market. This free, inclusive community get-together takes place on March 25, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

BlackBox Foundation gearing up for great 2022 performances

BlackBox Production of "Our Town" (2018)BlackBox Productions. (Casa Grande, AZ) New productions are currently underway at Casa Grande's BlackBox Foundation. The non-profit is getting ready to bring drama and comedy to the stage for early 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy