The Dolly Steamboat: a relaxing cruise through the heart of the Superstition Mountains

The Dolly Steamboat, Tortilla Flat, AZ Courtesy of The Dolly Steamboat

By Timothy Rawles / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Tortilla Flat, AZ) Unlike its neighbor to the west, Arizona doesn’t have an entire ocean running up its spine, but it does have over 125 lakes to enjoy, and although the landscape is much different that its coastal sister, its scenery remains archetypical of everything the Southwest represents. There might not be anything more characteristic of this vision than the Superstition Mountains.

Since 1987, the Grimh family has operated the Dolly Steamboat through some of this iconic scenery via Canyon Lake in the heart of the Superstition Mountains. This daily operation takes passengers back in time since most of the surrounding vistas have been left unchanged for millions of years as erosion from the Salt River carved through the desert.

Cruises first started in Canyon Lake in 1925 with the S.S. Geronimo, a smaller and less powerful ship than the Dolly, that trudged along at 35 horsepower. The Dolly is nearly three times the size and has a 225-horsepower diesel engine.

The boat is named after Dolly Kennedy, her original owner. She and husband Paul began taking passengers through the canyon in 1983. Four years later Roger and Margie Grimh bought the ship and took over tour operations.

Jeff Grimh has been the captain of the ship for over 25 years. “I cannot think of a better occupation,” he says in his bio. “Early on, I proudly served in the United States Air Force and was involved with two other businesses.”

Grimh is originally from Wisconsin and says he enjoys meeting people from all over the world and listening to them about their experiences.

“The comments I receive about our cruise and crew members are very rewarding,” he adds. “Our crew works very hard on representing the Dolly well and do so very effectively.”

Grimh says his inspiration as captain derives from an over-eagerness to exceed his passenger’s expectations. And it’s not just the humans who motivate him. He is also struck by the stunning wildlife and, “the rugged beauty of the mountains, water and sky and how they complement one another beautifully.”

Like his passengers, seeing the living ecosystem is mesmerizing. The agile bighorn sheep that climb precariously high on the cliffs, roaming free or the bald eagles that soar overhead occasionally making an appearance as they locate a meal around the lake are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

The Dolly Steamboat, Tortilla Flat, AZ ksblack99 - Flickr

His sister Cindi DeLoseur is co-owner of the Dolly and runs things mostly behind the scenes. But she too loves the many diverse travelers that grace the deck of her ship and shares in their appreciation of mother nature. “I am proud of the service and experience we have brought to many people throughout the years,” she says. “It is so rewarding to see people enjoying themselves and telling us what a wonderful experience the Dolly is.”

The company offers three types of cruises: The Scenic Nature Cruise, The Twilight Dinner Cruise, and the Astronomy Dinner Cruise. The latter is a 2.5-hour cruise under the stars with commentary about the solar system by Steve Kates, otherwise known as Dr. Sky.

The popular Scenic Nature Cruise is a six-mile trip with an approximate cruise time of 1.5 hours with commentary by Captain Grimh about Canyon Lake, the surrounding area Tortilla Flat, and facts about the flora and fauna native to the area.

For some Arizonans, lake trips are just a routine part of life. The sweltering summers drive away snowbirds so year-round residents get a little relief from overcrowded freeways and popular tourist destinations. The Dolly is a year-round attraction that appeals to both locals and tourists so whether you are a permanent resident or just visit six months out of the year or less, it’s a remarkable experience and a lifelong memory.

For more information visit The Dolly Steamboat website.