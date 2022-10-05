Ronkonkoma, NY

Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on Camera

Timothy Bolger

These catalytic converter crooks were caught on camera.SCPD

Suffolk County police released Monday video surveillance footage showing a pair of thieves caught on camera stealing the catalytic converter out from underneath a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Ronkonkoma last month.

Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the thieves who stole a catalytic converter from a 2003 Honda CRV in the driveway of a Walnut Avenue residence at about 5:45 a.m. on September 10, police said. Video of the auto stripping can be viewed on the Suffolk County Police Department’s YouTube page. The video shows two masked men wearing all black, but one of them is wearing a hooded sweatshirt with an insignia on the back and sleeve that someone may recognize.

“It's an opportunistic crime,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has tracked an increase in such thefts in recent years. “As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices.”

Thieves are increasingly using battery-operated hand-held saws to cut catalytic converters out of vehicle exhaust systems across the nation because the car part contains platinum that can be sold for hundreds of dollars are scrap yards. It can cost thousands of dollars for victims to replace a catalytic converter. Police have been urging the public to engrave their serial number on their catalytic converters to help catch crooks when they try to sell the metal.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

