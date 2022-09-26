Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank Robber

The Suffolk County Police Department released on Sept. 24 surveillance camera images of an Elmont bank robber in the hopes that a member of the public will recognize the suspect and help investigators make an arrest in the unsolved case.

Major Case Unit detectives said the unidentified masked man entered the TD Bank located at 1941 Jericho Turnpike shortly before 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, approached a teller and verbally demanded that she place cash in a small black leather organizer. The robber did not appear to threaten the victim with the use of a weapon, according to the police narrative of the incident.

After the teller complied, the man fled the scene in a black Nissan 4-door sedan that was last seen heading eastbound on Jericho Turnpike, police said. Police said at the time that the suspect was described as a white man who was wearing a knit cap, dark jacket, light pants and a face covering. The images reveal he was also wearing tan dress shoes, a white shirt and he appeared to be wearing glasses. Police did not specify how much cash was stolen in the robbery.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police released these images of the robber and his getaway vehicle SCPD

Anyone with information about this robbery can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.