Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas

Silviano Robles mugshotPhoto byHunt County Detention Center

At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.

Hunt County Sheriff's Investigators and the Texas Rangers were then called to investigate further. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide, and he had been shot, tied to a truck, and dragged to the second location. Both Locations were blocked off with caution tape as the investigation continued. The victim was Homero Leos, and Hunt County Sherriff's department has arrested his Brother-in-law, Silviano Robles, on murder charges.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said he "would like to commend his entire team of deputies and investigators for their tireless efforts in working on this crime and getting the suspect in custody."

Homero Leos was a Hard working man who worked for a masonry construction company during the week and could often be found working odd and end jobs on weekends. He was known to be a family man and left behind his wife and five children. A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help pay expenses.

