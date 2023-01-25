Winnsboro Fire Department Responds to Apartment Fire and Head-on Collision

Firehose Photo by Marcin049

January 20, 2023

At 5:41 PM, a call came in for a grease-turned-electrical fire at 711 S. Walnut in Winnsboro, Texas. By the time Winnsboro Fire Department arrived on the scene with their Engine, The Winnsboro Police department had already arrived. The Winnsboro Police department had entered the Apartment building, where they found a stove on fire. The subject had been cooking when the grease ignited and got out of control. Once the stove had ignited, it was considered an electrical fire. The Winnsboro Police department had used a fire extinguisher to put out the stove.

The fire department was able to remove the stove from the apartment, so there was no risk of it reigniting, and vented the apartment with a vent fan. The Fire Department also used thermal imaging to check the apartment for "hot spots" and was able to clear the apartment of any possible danger.

Ogburn and Perryville Fire departments were also called to the apartment fire. Ogburn was called off when the apartment fire was put out. However, while the Winnsboro fire department was on the apartment fire call, a head-on collision was dispatched to Main Street and West Coke Road intersection nearby. Perryville Fire department was able to re-route to the accident scene and assist There. Emergency Medical Services and the Winnsboro Police department were also dispatched to the Motor Vehicle Accident. The Perryville Fire Department and the Winnsboro Police Department were able to clear the accident quickly. There were no injuries reported in the Apartment fire or the Vehicle collision.

As always, we thank our first responders for their hard work and dedication.