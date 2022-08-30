Hopkins County Fire Causes Vehicle Damage

Tiffany Tillema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4jBg_0hbfpN4Y00
Fire truck parked in Baystoryblocks

Winnsboro, TX- Just before midnight on Sunday, August 28, 2022, a 911 call came into Hopkins county for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene at a storage facility on Highway 11, the 2005 Ford Escape on fire had already been put out by a neighbor.

The Escape owner stated that he had a gas can in the car when he was "brake-checked" earlier that evening, causing the can to spill its contents and throwing his phone to the floor. When he arrived home, he used his lighter to look for his phone, which ignited the gas-soaked carpeting.

The neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous, was on his front porch when he saw the flames in the vehicle's windows. He says, "I saw flames inside the car and thought it couldn't be real, but then realized it was real!" He ran inside to tell his wife to call 911 while grabbing the fire extinguisher from the porch. She called the emergency number and was told she needed to evacuate the other three tiny homes on the property, which she did. He was able to open a door on the vehicle and get the flames put out by the time the firefighters arrived. Although the Escape was a total loss, he was able to keep the flames from spreading to the tiny homes nearby. The fire departments then ensured the fire was completely out before leaving the scene.

First responders were on the scene within a few minutes. The incident was at the far Southeast corner of Hopkins County, just past Winnsboro City limits. Small towns and counties often work together when responding to calls, and Winnsboro and other nearby towns are always grateful to see such a response when needed.

Responding entities included Hopkins county Fire Department and Brinker volunteer fire department. Also responding were Hopkins County Sheriffs' department, Texas DPS, and Winnsboro Police department.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vehicle fire# emergency# DPS# car accident# car fire

Comments / 0

Published by

Tiffany Tillema has been writing for the last five years in many capacities. She is a frequent Contributor to Masonry Magazine, The industry leader in all things construction. She also is a guest blogger and and editor.

Winnsboro, TX
146 followers

More from Tiffany Tillema

The Unique Bison of Caprock Canyons State Park

Bison from the official Texas State Herd in Caprock Canyon State Park ,TexasTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. There has been a sudden interest in the American Bison lately, stemming from some confrontations between the animals and park visitors at Yellowstone National Park. It reminded me of a few years back and a trip to Caprock Canyons State Park in Texas, where I learned a lot about Bison and a fascinating story of why there is a herd in the park.

Read full story
5 comments
Winnsboro, TX

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.

Read full story
5 comments
Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro Takes the Little Free Library to Another Level

The original Little Free Library was installed in Hudson, Wisconsin, to help bring a community together. Not only did it get that community together, but it also started a movement bringing communities together worldwide. Now there are 115 countries with Little free libraries that give children and adults free access to books.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy