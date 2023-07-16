Shopping malls near Disneyland Resort

When it comes to finding the perfect shopping destination near Disneyland in Anaheim, you’re in luck. The city is home to a range of malls that offer a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options to cater to every visitor’s needs. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the top malls near Disneyland, including Anaheim GardenWalk, The Outlets at Orange, MainPlace Mall, Westfield MainPlace, and Brea Mall.

Photo by Tracie Hall Flickr

This post contains affiliate links. I earn a small commission for items purchased.

Anaheim Malls Near Disneyland

Anaheim GardenWalk

Located at 400 W Disney Way, Anaheim GardenWalk is an outdoor mall that offers a vibrant and lively shopping experience. This popular destination features an eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. From well-known retail brands to specialty boutiques, you’ll find a wide range of options to satisfy your shopping cravings.

The mall also boasts an array of dining choices, which include Bubba Gump’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Roy’s, Fire + Ice Bar & Grill and PF Changs. After a day of exploring, you can relax and catch a movie at the state-of-the-art cinema or enjoy live entertainment at one of the performance venues.

The Outlets at Orange

Just a short drive from Disneyland, The Outlets at Orange provide a fantastic shopping experience for bargain hunters. This open-air mall is known for its impressive collection of outlet stores, where you can find discounted prices on your favorite brands. The Outlets at Orange is home to more than 120 outlet and value stores including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, and more!

In addition to the shopping options, The Outlets at Orange offer a variety of dining choices, including popular chain restaurants and fast-casual eateries. For entertainment, you can catch a movie at the AMC theater or enjoy family-friendly activities at the nearby Dave & Buster’s.

MainPlace Mall

If you prefer an indoor shopping experience, MainPlace Mall is a must-visit destination. Situated at 2800 N Main St in Santa Ana, this mall offers a comfortable and spacious environment for shoppers. With a diverse selection of stores ranging from department stores to specialty boutiques, MainPlace Mall is ideal for finding fashion-forward clothing, accessories, and home goods.

Take a break from shopping and refuel at one of the mall’s many dining options, including popular chain restaurants and local eateries. Choose from California Pizza Kitchen, The Capital Grill, Mendocino Farms and Corner Bakery Cafe. Convenient parking and easy access make this mall a convenient choice for Disneyland visitors.

Westfield MainPlace

Adjacent to MainPlace Mall, Westfield MainPlace provides another excellent indoor shopping experience. Westfield MainPlace is a shopping mall located in Santa Ana, California which is pretty close to Anaheim. It is a 1.1 million square foot super-regional mall that was developed in 1987. The mall is home to 180 retail stores plus three anchor stores including JCPenney, Macy’s, and Nordstrom.

It also features a 24-Hour Fitness Super Sport, an Ashley Furniture HomeStore, Round 1 Bowling & Amusement, and a 6-screen movie theater.

For more ideas head to: https://thisblisslife.com/anaheim-malls-near-disneyland/