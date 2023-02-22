Book Review: A Bucket of Questions is Hilarious Fun!

A Bucket of Questions is a delightful book written with charming monochromatic black-and-white illustrations by Tim Fite. The book is filled with silly and thought-provoking questions that will keep kids entertained for a good amount of time. The questions are presented in playful and witty prose that is sure to tickle young readers' funny bones.

Book provided by publisher in exchange for an honest review.

Photo by Tiffany T (author)

The illustrations in A Bucket of Questions are simple but effective, with each question accompanied by a whimsical drawing that captures the essence of the question. The monochromatic style adds to the book's charm and helps to create a cohesive visual style throughout the book. One aspect of the illustrations that I loved was that they are so detailed. My kiddo spent so much time on each of the pages trying to find and point out the tiny details, like the tiny zebra hidden on one of the pages!

What makes A Bucket of Questions stand out is the author's ability to engage young readers' imaginations and sense of humor. The questions range from the absurd to the thought-provoking, encouraging kids to think creatively and outside the box. The book is also perfect for starting conversations and sparking kids' curiosity about the world around them.

Overall, A Bucket of Questions is an excellent book for kids who love silly and thought-provoking questions. The playful prose and charming illustrations make this book a joy to read and a great addition to any child's library.

This book releases in March 2023!