Visiting the Big Island of Hawaii? Here are Some Black Sand Beaches to Explore!

Tiffany T.

The Big Island of Hawaii has several black sand beaches that are popular tourist destinations. Some notable ones include Punalu’u Beach, which is known for its large population of green sea turtles, and Polulu Beach, which features a black sand beach as well as stunning views of the cliffs nearby. Read on for the best black sand beaches on the Big Island of Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1nti_0kbiuhkL00
Photo byMichael OlsenonUnsplash

This post contains affiliate links.

What is a Black Sand Beach?

A black sand beach is a type of beach that is characterized by its dark-colored sand, which is typically composed of volcanic rock and minerals. The color of the sand is caused by the erosion of volcanic rocks, which releases tiny fragments of basalt, a dark-colored rock.

Punalu’u Beach

Punalu’u Beach is a black sand beach located on the southern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. It’s a popular spot for swimming, sunbathing, and snorkeling. Punalu’u Beach is a popular tourist destination, so it can get crowded, especially during peak season. There are no facilities on the beach, so it is recommended to bring your own beach gear and snacks. The beach is located in a remote area, so it’s best to have a rental car or arrange for transportation in advance.

Punalu’u Beach is a very unique spot to visit and it’s a very special one as well, it is a nesting site for the honu (sea turtles) and you might be lucky to spot one during your visit. Make sure to keep a distance from any wildlife and to clean up after yourself. A lifeguard is posted and a snack stand is available, along with plenty of parking and picnic tables.

Visitors should be aware that black sand can be quite hot to walk on, so it’s a good idea to bring water shoes or sandals. Additionally, the sun can be intense in Hawaii, so be sure to wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water.

Kaimu Beach

Kaimu Beach is a black sand beach located on the island of Hawaii. It was formed by lava flows from the Kilauea volcano, which erupted in 1990 and covered the previous white sand beach. The beach is now a popular spot for visitors to see the unique black sand and explore the volcanic landscapes. While it’s not a beach where you see a lot of people lounging, it’s a great option for those looking to explore a black sand beach without the crowds.

If you’re planning to take a swim, make sure you bring proper shoes for the short hike, and slippers for after you swim! Bring lots of water too, so you don’t dehydrate. There isn’t much shade, and in the middle of the day, the sun will beam down directly on you.

Polulu Valley Beach

Polulu Valley Beach is a secluded and remote black sand beach located on the northern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. It is situated at the end of a rough and rocky road, plus a steep hike down making it a less visited spot compared to other beaches on the island.

It is mostly visited by people who are looking for a secluded spot to enjoy the natural beauty of the area and take in the breathtaking views of the valley and ocean. Entrance is free but parking is limited to 5 spots so plan on utilizing the street parking.

Be sure to carry your garbage out and be aware that there are no public bathrooms or showers at this beach.

Kehena Beach

Kehena Beach, also known as Dolphin Beach, is a small, secluded black sand beach located on the eastern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. The beach is known for its crystal clear waters and sightings of wild dolphins swimming in the bay. Kehena Beach is included on this list because it’s one of the beaches where visitors can swim, snorkel, boogie-board and spearfish all in one place.

There is a steep and rocky hike down to the beach, but short around five minutes, so may not be the best for toddlers/babies, or the elderly. Note that this is a clothing-optional beach and people do sunbathe nude here.

Always remember to respect the land and its inhabitants and leave the beaches cleaner than you found them!

This post was originally posted on thisblisslife.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hawaii# big island# black sand beaches# black sand beach

Comments / 0

Published by

HI and welcome to my corner of News Break! I'm Tiffany and I share articles about travel, minimalism and entertainment. Grab a cup of coffee and dig in!

San Jose, CA
286 followers

More from Tiffany T.

San Jose, CA

Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San Jose

San Jose’s Nirvana Soul is expanding! The Black-owned coffee company announced on Instagram that they will be opening a new location on the first floor of the MLK Library on the San Jose State University campus.

Read full story
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe

With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.

Read full story
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor activities. The area also offers a variety of dining options, from casual eateries to fine dining restaurants. If you are a breakfast lover, there are so many options for a hearty breakfast before you hit the slopes. Read on for the best breakfast options in South Lake Tahoe!

Read full story
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Sledding in South Lake Tahoe: Where to Go and How Much It Costs

Sledding in South Lake Tahoe is a thrilling winter activity that is perfect for families and groups of friends. Located in the Sierra Nevada mountains, South Lake Tahoe is known for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities. In this article, we will introduce you to some of the best sledding spots in and around Lake Tahoe, as well as provide tips on safety and what to bring with you on your sledding adventure. So bundle up, grab your sled, and get ready to experience the thrill of sledding in South Lake Tahoe.

Read full story
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Where to Ice Skate In South Lake Tahoe

Ice skating is a beloved winter activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. In South Lake Tahoe, located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, there are several options for taking to the ice. From outdoor rinks to indoor arenas, there’s a venue for everyone. Whether you’re an experienced skater or a beginner, you’ll find that ice skating in South Lake Tahoe is a fun and exciting way to spend a cold winter day. Read on and we’ll take a look at some of the best places to ice skate in South Lake Tahoe.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown Disney

There is a magically immersive place at the Disneyland resort. One perfect for Star Wars fans. No, it’s not Batuu, the Disneyland park expansion known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And I’m not talking about Tomorrowland either, although they still have a significant Star Wars overlay to their quasi-futuristic theme. No, to get to this Star Wars-themed paradise you don’t even need to be in the park. It’s the elaborately designed Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland that took over the immersive RainForest Cafe (anyone remember that throwback?) The latter was gutted as Disney planned to build a new DVC resort in its place. But the city of Anaheim pulled a fast one on zoning. They left Disney with an empty building themed to an ancient jungle civilization.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Where to use Disney gift cards at Disney's Aulani Resort

s origiaOne question I get asked a lot is if guests should bring gift cards to Disney’s Aulani. And my answer is always, YES absolutely! If you are like me and save them throughout the year, Disney’s Aulani has plenty of places to spend them! Here are some ideas on where to use Disney Gift Cards at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Quick Guide for Disney Aulani Restaurants | 2023

Disney Aulani is in an area of Oahu that has the best weather in the world. You can enjoy a sunny day without having to worry about rain or snow. You can also eat some of the best snacks on the island here. Read on for a quick guide to the restaurants in Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Hawaii State

How to Enjoy Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Disney’s Aulani resort is a beautiful hotel located on the South side of Oahu. It is definitely out of the way and located on the road to Waianae. Aulani is an upscale Disney resort, it’s not a Disney theme park. There are thoughtful tributes to the Hawaiian culture with some Disney magic sprinkled in. We found the Aulani to be clean with a highly trained and approachable Disney staff. Here are some tips for enjoying Disney’s Aulani resort!

Read full story

Disney Aulani Activities for Moana Fans

The people of the Pacific Islands were the inspiration for Disney’s Moana and her family. Naturally, Disney’s Aulani resort takes care to showcase this beloved Disney Princess. Here is a guide to the top 4 things every Moana fan needs to do at Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim California

Picture it, the weather is about 72 degrees and you are heading to Downtown Disney to start your day at Disneyland Resort. Here are the best options for breakfast at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort!

Read full story

Beginner Minimalist Questions

Considering embracing minimalism as a lifestyle? Minimalism is simply living life with fewer possessions. It’s a lifestyle that embraces only having exactly what you need. It also means living with intention and removing the items, people, or anything that distracts you from living with intention. Are you debating embracing the minimalist lifestyle? It can be a big lifestyle change. Here are 10 questions to ask before embracing minimalism.

Read full story

Tips For The Kapalua Labyrinth Dragon’s Teeth Hike on Maui!

If you are looking for a fairly easy hike on Maui with some magnificent views, hiking out to the Kapalua labyrinth and Dragon’s Teeth might be the hike for you!. This post contains affiliate links.

Read full story

Book Review: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw

Those of us desperate for a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas was very surprised to hear that Disney Books was releasing a sequel in book form! Read on for a spoiler-free review of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!

Have you heard of Twisted Tales? Disney Twisted Tales are just that, they put a twist on the original Disney Princess stories. Twisted Tales are Disney’s strongest YA book series and so far many of the books have been entertaining. Read on for a review of the Twisted Tale Almost There by Farrah Rochon.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Read full story

Everything to Know About the Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe!

The location of Disney Aulani makes the food options slim, but there are lots of tasty eats to be discovered! The Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe is a great option for those who want snacks or want a decent meal. Read on for a full breakdown of the Disney Aulani Ulu Café!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!

I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Visiting Disneyland Without the Kids? Here are Some Attractions to Ride!

Adult-only Disney days are something I regularly look forward to! There’s nothing better than strolling through with my favorite person, coffee in hand enjoying the sights and sounds of the Parks. If you are planning an adult-only Disney day, here are the best rides at Disneyland without the kids.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy