Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe

With its stunning scenery and abundance of outdoor activities, Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for travelers of all kinds, including those with four-legged friends. Pet-friendly options in Lake Tahoe are plentiful, from luxurious resorts to cozy cabins. With a variety of amenities and activities for both you and your pet, everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay, or a trail to explore, Lake Tahoe has something for every pet and pet owner. Read on for the seven best pet-friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe.

Photo by Jessica K/Unsplash

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino

A daily fee of $40 will be assessed for each pet throughout the duration of your stay. Reservations for pet-friendly rooms are required to contact the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe ahead of time. Note that pets are not allowed in any of the resort’s restaurants. Dogs are also forbidden from beaches from Mid-April through Mid October, and from the pool year-round.

Address: 4143 Cedar Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe offers a year-round destination with winter and summer activities, upscale hotel rooms, and a resort spa that is adjacent to the slopes. Pet-friendly rooms are available upon request at this luxury resort. While there is no weight limit for pets, no more than 2 dogs may be in one room or suite. Guests must be on the second or third floors to allow for access in and out of the building.

Address: 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee, CA 96161

The Landing Resort & Spa

The Landing Resort & Spa is a boutique hotel that allows pets for an additional $75 per day. The Landing Resort & Spa is a luxury hotel located in South Lake Tahoe, California. The hotel features a spa, fitness center, and an outdoor pool. Guest rooms offer mountain or lake views, and some have private balconies or patios. The hotel is located near several ski resorts, as well as hiking and biking trails.

Address: 4104 Lakeshore Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Basecamp Hotel South Lake Tahoe

Basecamp Hotel Tahoe is a hotel located in South Lake Tahoe, California, near the base of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It offers lodging accommodations for individuals, families, and groups, and boasts a total of 73 rooms with affordable rates.

This hotel allows pets for an additional $40 cleaning fee. Basecamp pet-friendly rooms can only be booked over the phone and not through third-party sites like Expedia or Travelocity. Basecamp pet rules are pretty standard for hotels; pets cannot be left unattended in the room and there is a designated relief area.

Address: 4143 Cedar Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Hotel Azure

Hotel Azure is another cute boutique hotel which is why it makes this list of pet friendly hotels in Lake Tahoe. Pets can stay for $25 per night! Due to COVID-19 they no longer offer dog beds, bowls, and welcome doggie bags.

Hotel Azure pet rules are pretty standard for hotels; pets cannot be left unattended in the room, must be on leashes while on site and there is a designated relief area.

Address: 3300 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

This hotel allows pets for an additional $50 per day plus a refundable $75 per day deposit to cover any damage. Pets must be 25 lbs or less and are not allowed in the pool area. Like many other resorts, pets must be on a leash while on the property.

Lake Tahoe Resort donates a portion of the pet fee to support Heavenly Avalanche Rescue Dogs- the “paw patrol” dogs working with the Heavenly Ski Patrol at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Address: 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Crown Motel

The Crown Motel is located in North Lake Tahoe in Kings Beach. The motel offers comfortable rooms at an affordable price and includes access to all property amenities. Additionally, Crown Motel is pet friendly. This resort allows pets for an additional $40 and has specifically designated rooms for pets.

Address: 8200 N Lake Blvd Kings Beach, CA 96143

This article was originally posted on Wander Tahoe.