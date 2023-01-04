s origiaOne question I get asked a lot is if guests should bring gift cards to Disney’s Aulani. And my answer is always, YES absolutely! If you are like me and save them throughout the year, Disney’s Aulani has plenty of places to spend them! Here are some ideas on where to use Disney Gift Cards at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

1. Kalepa’s Shop

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

A gift shop is a great place located near the front lobby at Aulani. It has Disney merchandise like Hawaiian-themed Mickey ears, shirts, and stuffed animals. They also have a small snack section that has cold snacks and candy.

2. Resort Restaurants

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

All the restaurants at Aulani accept Disney gift cards as payment! Enjoy a nice lunch or dinner at Ama Ama. Splurge on a character meal like the Makahiki breakfast or grab a quick bite at any of the various snack shacks on the grounds. The meals at all of these places can be purchased with a gift card!

3. Room and Incidentals

Did you know you can charge everything to your room? When you checkout you can put the balance on a gift card! Another option is to put the gift cards on your room account ahead of time and just charge to your room. That way you don’t have any extra cards to carry except the room key!

Since Disney gift cards can be used nearly anywhere on the resort, start stockpiling them! Look into apps like Ibotta, Shopkick and Fetch to earn money towards gift cards. There are lots of options on where to use Disney gift cards at Disney’s Aulani resort!

This article was originally published on thisblisslife.com. Follow me for more Disney Aulani content!