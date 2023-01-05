Quick Guide for Disney Aulani Restaurants | 2023

Disney Aulani is in an area of Oahu that has the best weather in the world. You can enjoy a sunny day without having to worry about rain or snow. You can also eat some of the best snacks on the island here. Read on for a quick guide to the restaurants in Disney Aulani!

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Restaurants in Disney Aulani Resort

Makahiki

Makahiki is conveniently located on the first floor of the main building, adjacent to The ‘Ōlelo Room. The lanai overlooks a koi pond beside the Waikolohe Valley pool area.

Makahiki is the only restaurant in Disney Aulani that offers a breakfast character meal. They also offer a 3-course pre-fixe meal that is $68 per adult. Keiki (Ages 9 and under) are $28.00. Choose one of several options for each course of starter, entrée and dessert. Current selections include corn soup, steak and Kona coffee cheesecake.

Check out my full review of the Makahiki character breakfast.

Ulu Cafe

Ulu Cafe is located on the first floor of Disney Aulani Resort, adjacent to the Wailana Pool.

Ulu Cafe is one of the best quick-service restaurants in Disney Aulani. It’s a great place to go for hot plates and snacks when you are lounging by the pool or need quick options for breakfast/dinner. You’ll find popular items are chicken tenders, burgers, hot sandwiches, açaí bowls, poke bowls, and desserts! The food is one of the better options on site. The breakfast burrito and whole pizzas are filling and good with fresh ingredients.

Check out this review of the Ulu Cafe.

Off the Hook

Off the Hook is located in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, near the entrance to the beach. It’s also adjacent to ‘AMA‘AMA.

The menu selections include burgers, sandwiches, salads, and appetizers. The Off the Hook beverage menu includes tropical cocktails, sangria, wine, draft, and bottled beers, lemonade, iced tea, and more.

‘Ōlelo Room

The ‘Ōlelo Room is located on the first floor of the main building, adjacent to Makahiki. The outdoor patio overlooks the koi pond at night, and they often have live Hawaiian musicians performing.

‘Ōlelo Room has a menu that constantly changes but we’ve had the sushi here several times and it was so fresh! Try the Korean chicken wings, popcorn fries, or sliders.

It’s important to know before dining in, that the dress code on the website says no swimsuits are allowed unless covered up. Shirts, shoes, or sandals are required.

Mama’s Snack Stop

Mama’s Snack Stop is located in the Waikolohe Valley pool area, adjacent to Disney Aulani Rainbow Reef.

Mama’s has a variety of lunch options but the most popular is the Kona Longboard Lager Crusted Ono Fish and Chips. Other menu options include hot dogs, chicken tenders and fried shrimp.

Pāpālua Shave Ice

Pāpālua Shave Ice is located by Mama’s Snack Stop in the Disney Aulani Waikolohe Valley Pool Area.

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Pāpālua features fruity, refreshing shave ice—a popular Hawaiian treat. Starting at $4.25 (for 3 flavors) and adding $1 more for Mickey Ears on your shave ice. Other options are Ice Cream, Condensed Milk and the flavors include flavors like Lychee, Lilikoi, Mango, or Pineapple.

Time your visit to Pāpālua either right when they open or later in the day, the lines will get long and the wait can be around 20-30 min. Currently, this quick service restaurant in Disney Aulani only takes cash and not the resort card.

Little Opihi’s

Little Opihi’s is located outside on the sidewalk facing the lagoon, so anyone can grab Dole Whip for the beach! This is a quick-service restaurant in Disney Aulani that offers no seating. Little Opihi’s opens at 11 am.

Little Opihi’s sells snacks and beverages. They sell MICKEY-shaped soft pretzels. The flavors offered are original, salted, and cinnamon sugar. Other offerings include fresh fruit, ice cream bars, Dole Whip sundaes, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This article was originally posted on thisblisslife.com. Follow me for more Disney Aulani content!