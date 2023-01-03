Disney Aulani Activities for Moana Fans

The people of the Pacific Islands were the inspiration for Disney’s Moana and her family. Naturally, Disney’s Aulani resort takes care to showcase this beloved Disney Princess. Here is a guide to the top 4 things every Moana fan needs to do at Aulani!

Photo by Disney Aulani

1. Character meet and greet

The character meet and greet for Moana is located near the center pool (when the weather is clear.) This is one of the most popular character meet and greets at the resort so make sure to check the Daily ‘Iwa (itinerary) for the number to call to check the meet and greet times. We love the cast member who plays Moana, she is friendly and takes the time to speak to each child before the photos are taken!

2. Mo‘olelo Fire Pit Storytelling

The Mo’olelo Fire Pit Storytime was another fun event that we weren’t sure what to expect but it turned out to be great! A cast member comes out to tell a story and at the end, Moana makes a brief in-person appearance. There isn’t an opportunity for autographs or photos but it is a fun nighttime activity. This activity is located close to the beach access, directly in front of Ama Ama restaurant.

3. Shop for Moana gear

The shops at Aulani rotate their clothing and toys on a regular basis and we’ve found tee shirts and Moana trinkets for purchase. Of course, the prices are a bit high but my kids always get a kick from purchasing something small at the shop.

4. Moana Experience at the Laniwai spa

New to the resort is the Moana experience at the Aulani spa. The Moana experience involves a Moana-themed costume, hairstyle, mani-pedi and makeup application. The Moana experience is pricey at $230 but oh so worth it!

