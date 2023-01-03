Tips For The Kapalua Labyrinth Dragon’s Teeth Hike on Maui!

If you are looking for a fairly easy hike on Maui with some magnificent views, hiking out to the Kapalua labyrinth and Dragon’s Teeth might be the hike for you!

Where are Dragon’s Teeth and the Kapalua Labyrinth Located?

Makaluapuna Point, also known as Dragon’s Teeth, is one of the most beautiful places on the island. Dragon’s Teeth is located on the west side of Maui, just after the town of Kapalua. Dragon’s Teeth is near the Ritz-Carlton and the Honolua Store, about 45 minutes. Take HI-30 northwest and turn left onto Office Road just past mile marker 30. At the end of Office Road, take a right, and you’ll find the parking lot.

As you arrive at the parking lot, walk to the right side of the golf course where you will see a little dirt trail. Walk along the edge of the golf course for about 200 yards, until you reach the black lava peninsula. Lined along the right side of the peninsula are sharp jagged lava formations, resembling giant teeth.

The parking lot is for about 20 vehicles. If the lot is filled, then drive down Lower Honoapiilani Rd 100 yards to the Ridge parking lot.

Heading further out to the point is a gorgeous rock labyrinth! In the center, you might find a small treasure, make sure to replace it with one if you take whatever is there!

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

What to bring to Dragon’s Teeth Kapalua labyrinth

Bring a camera and sturdy shoes, as the trail to the Dragon’s Teeth, is muddy, and the lava rock formations are sharp and jagged, and slippery when wet. Don’t bother with a hat, as the high winds will blow it right off your head. If you do wear a hat make sure it’s on tightly or secured with a strap.

As with any Hawaii site please clean up after yourself and respect the land. Stay Pono!

