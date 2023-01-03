Book Review: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw

Tiffany T.

Those of us desperate for a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas was very surprised to hear that Disney Books was releasing a sequel in book form! Read on for a spoiler-free review of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDpRr_0k1Pwe3800
Photo byDisney Books

Books are provided by the publisher in exchange for an honest review. This post contains affiliate links.

Taking place shortly after the events of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Long Live the Pumpkin Queen whisks readers back to Halloween Town and the wedding of Jack and Sally.  After a short honeymoon to Valentine’s Town, the two return to start their duties as King and Queen.

Sally wakes up to find that Jack and almost everyone else is in a deep sleep.  Something sinister has descended onto Halloween Town and it’s up to Sally to figure out the mystery and wake her beloved up from his deep slumber.  Sally travels to the other Towns and finds the same scene, citizens that have laid down and slept where they were standing.  Sally eventually descends into Dream Town where she has to figure out how to stop The Sandman and save all the people in Halloween Town and beyond.

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen is a delightful story with Sally in the main character role despite her imposter syndrome.  She often thinks about how she doesn’t deserve her new life and she is still quite fearful of Doctor Finklestein at the beginning of the novel.  It’s helpful to re-watch the movie before starting Long Live the Pumpkin Queen but not necessary as author Shea Ernshaw does a good job of setting the scene in spooky Halloween Town.  

I found Long Live the Pumpkin Queen to be a really fast and entertaining read.  It should make those who love The Nightmare Before Christmas universe happy, as we finally get a standalone Sally Skellington adventure.  

This article was originally published on thisblisslife.com. Follow me for more Disney book reviews!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Books# book review# book recommendations# Sally Skellington

Comments / 0

Published by

HI and welcome to my corner of News Break! I'm Tiffany and I share articles about travel, minimalism and entertainment. Grab a cup of coffee and dig in!

San Jose, CA
231 followers

More from Tiffany T.

Anaheim, CA

Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown Disney

There is a magically immersive place at the Disneyland resort. One perfect for Star Wars fans. No, it’s not Batuu, the Disneyland park expansion known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And I’m not talking about Tomorrowland either, although they still have a significant Star Wars overlay to their quasi-futuristic theme. No, to get to this Star Wars-themed paradise you don’t even need to be in the park. It’s the elaborately designed Star Wars Trading Post at Disneyland that took over the immersive RainForest Cafe (anyone remember that throwback?) The latter was gutted as Disney planned to build a new DVC resort in its place. But the city of Anaheim pulled a fast one on zoning. They left Disney with an empty building themed to an ancient jungle civilization.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Where to use Disney gift cards at Disney's Aulani Resort

s origiaOne question I get asked a lot is if guests should bring gift cards to Disney’s Aulani. And my answer is always, YES absolutely! If you are like me and save them throughout the year, Disney’s Aulani has plenty of places to spend them! Here are some ideas on where to use Disney Gift Cards at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Quick Guide for Disney Aulani Restaurants | 2023

Disney Aulani is in an area of Oahu that has the best weather in the world. You can enjoy a sunny day without having to worry about rain or snow. You can also eat some of the best snacks on the island here. Read on for a quick guide to the restaurants in Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Hawaii State

How to Enjoy Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Disney’s Aulani resort is a beautiful hotel located on the South side of Oahu. It is definitely out of the way and located on the road to Waianae. Aulani is an upscale Disney resort, it’s not a Disney theme park. There are thoughtful tributes to the Hawaiian culture with some Disney magic sprinkled in. We found the Aulani to be clean with a highly trained and approachable Disney staff. Here are some tips for enjoying Disney’s Aulani resort!

Read full story

Disney Aulani Activities for Moana Fans

The people of the Pacific Islands were the inspiration for Disney’s Moana and her family. Naturally, Disney’s Aulani resort takes care to showcase this beloved Disney Princess. Here is a guide to the top 4 things every Moana fan needs to do at Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim California

Picture it, the weather is about 72 degrees and you are heading to Downtown Disney to start your day at Disneyland Resort. Here are the best options for breakfast at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort!

Read full story

Beginner Minimalist Questions

Considering embracing minimalism as a lifestyle? Minimalism is simply living life with fewer possessions. It’s a lifestyle that embraces only having exactly what you need. It also means living with intention and removing the items, people, or anything that distracts you from living with intention. Are you debating embracing the minimalist lifestyle? It can be a big lifestyle change. Here are 10 questions to ask before embracing minimalism.

Read full story

Tips For The Kapalua Labyrinth Dragon’s Teeth Hike on Maui!

If you are looking for a fairly easy hike on Maui with some magnificent views, hiking out to the Kapalua labyrinth and Dragon’s Teeth might be the hike for you!. This post contains affiliate links.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!

Have you heard of Twisted Tales? Disney Twisted Tales are just that, they put a twist on the original Disney Princess stories. Twisted Tales are Disney’s strongest YA book series and so far many of the books have been entertaining. Read on for a review of the Twisted Tale Almost There by Farrah Rochon.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Read full story

Everything to Know About the Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe!

The location of Disney Aulani makes the food options slim, but there are lots of tasty eats to be discovered! The Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe is a great option for those who want snacks or want a decent meal. Read on for a full breakdown of the Disney Aulani Ulu Café!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!

I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Visiting Disneyland Without the Kids? Here are Some Attractions to Ride!

Adult-only Disney days are something I regularly look forward to! There’s nothing better than strolling through with my favorite person, coffee in hand enjoying the sights and sounds of the Parks. If you are planning an adult-only Disney day, here are the best rides at Disneyland without the kids.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Here are the Characters Roaming Around at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge!

It’s safe to say that we had a BLAST exploring Disneyland’sGalaxy Edge. We ended up with a few reservations so we were able to experience the land of Batuu during the morning and night. Hands down my favorite time was in the morning when it was still cloudy and cool. While everyone was in line for the Cantina or Smuggler’s run, we took the time to explore the buildings and all of the characters that roamed the area. Here are 5 characters at Galaxy’s Edge!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Spending An Evening at Disneyland's Tiki Bar!

Did you know that there is a somewhat hidden tiki bar (with the best cocktails) on the Disneyland Hotel grounds? I had heard that it was a fun experience so I made it a point to put it on our bucket list to try out! Upon arrival at our yearly trip to Disneyland we had a few hours to kill before bedtime. Since it was too cold for the pool and we were starving, a stop-off at Trader Sam’s Tiki Bar was in order. The Tiki Bar is located behind the pool at the Disneyland Hotel and we arrived around 7 pm.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland Resort

Visiting Disneyland means lots of delicious options inside the park but have you ever wondered what there is outside the resort to eat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Over the years I’ve made a list of my favorite food options in Anaheim and today I’m sharing them with you! Here are my choices for 5 tasty restaurants near Disneyland.

Read full story
1 comments
Stinson Beach, CA

Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco California

San Francisco is a bustling area that draws the attention of millions of visitors and tourists every year. They come for the iconic sights, the rich history, the eclectic mix of cultures and ideas, and the sublime California scenery and weather. For travelers on a budget, San Francisco may seem out of reach, but SF (or ‘The City’ but never ‘Frisco’) offers a wealth of venues and activities that are absolutely free. Even better, these venues take full advantage of the much-acclaimed California weather. Here are my picks for free outdoor activities in San Francisco!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!

Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!

The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy