Everything to Know About the Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe!

Tiffany T.

The location of Disney Aulani makes the food options slim, but there are lots of tasty eats to be discovered! The Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe is a great option for those who want snacks or want a decent meal. Read on for a full breakdown of the Disney Aulani Ulu Café!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Efg7H_0jzkgqqB00
Photo byTiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Ulu Café is a grab and go café at the Disney Aulani. They offer hot breakfast, snacks and treats including popcorn, dole whip, açai bowls, hot sandwich of the day, hot entrée of the day, flatbreads and pizzas. The Aulani Ulu Café is located on the first floor across from the Wailana Pool.

Best Breakfast Options at the Aulani Ulu Café

  1. Pastries- The majority of pastries are fresh and tasty and range from $5-9.
  2. Acai Bowl– Loaded with fruit, chia seeds, and honey, this is one of the best acai bowls on the island!
  3. Breakfast plates– The plates come with eggs and a meat of choice like bacon or Portuguese sausage.

Best Snacks at the Aulani Ulu Café

  1. Dole Whip– Yes, it’s the same magical dole whip that is served at Disneyland in the Tiki Room!
  2. Refillable popcorn– Purchase a popcorn bucket for $8 and refills are $2 for guests. If you are a DVC member refills are free.
  3. Mickey Brownie– soft and chewy the Mickey brownie is a decadent treat!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqYmt_0jzkgqqB00
Photo byTiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Best Dinner and Lunch OPtions at Ulu Café

  1. Kalua pork flatbread
  2. Pizza– For about $25 the Ulu Cafe pizza is a pretty good choice for dinner!
  3. Poke bowl– Another fresh and tasty choice for lunch or dinner!

Ulu Café also has a SMALL selection of gluten-free pastries (Udi's blueberry and chocolate muffins, a brownie, and a cookie.)

All food is to-go, and if you place a hot food order you wait outside on this large patio for your order. Wait times for your food may vary but it was never more than 10 minutes after I ordered. Disney Aulani Ulu Café cast members are super friendly which I really appreciate.

Disney Aulani Ulu Café Seating

Unfortunately, there is a lack of seating anywhere near this cafe.

All Ulu Café tables have been removed as well as the tables near the Coffee Hut due to COVID protocols. At night, the sun deck tables are gated off and this leaves only 5 tables in the dark to eat your food   People, therefore, scatter around eating out of takeout boxes sitting on low walls or planters, or heading back to their rooms for the evening.

Does the Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe have a Kama’aina Discount?

Unfortunately, Ulu Café doesn’t do Kama’aina discounts. 

