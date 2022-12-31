Anaheim, CA

Here are the Characters Roaming Around at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge!

Tiffany T.

It’s safe to say that we had a BLAST exploring Disneyland’s Galaxy Edge. We ended up with a few reservations so we were able to experience the land of Batuu during the morning and night. Hands down my favorite time was in the morning when it was still cloudy and cool. While everyone was in line for the Cantina or Smuggler’s run, we took the time to explore the buildings and all of the characters that roamed the area. Here are 5 characters at Galaxy’s Edge!

Rey

I love that Rey roams around Batuu usually near the main entrance where the tie fighters are parked. She will often walk the path and then escort children to see her X wing which will often have smoke coming out of it. 

Rey is constantly on the move and looking out for Storm Troopers which means that she doesn’t spend a ton of time with one group of people.It also means that she isn’t in a set place and often can be found roaming the entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZYi6_0jzGdUfE00
Photo byTiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Kylo Ren

Kylo Ren made an appearance in a skit at Docking Bay 9 which is adjacent to the entrance to the Smuggler’s Run.  He roams around the stage for a bit and then mingles in the crowd escorted by Storm Troopers on the hunt for members of the Resistance.

Storm Troopers

The Storm Troopers are all over Batuu.  They engage with guests and often pull people out of line.  One spotted my child's resistance button and asked her if she was “adventurous or a troublemaker?”  When my child replied, the stormtrooper promised to keep an eye on her because they don’t like troublemakers in Batuu.  It was such a fun exchange! 

Vi Moradi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4By2AI_0jzGdUfE00
Photo byTiffany T./ This Bliss Life

Vi Moradi’s is Princess Leia’s top-secret spy and is roaming around Batuu, trying to avoid Storm Troopers and find other allies to help the Resistance.  Like Rey, she is ducking the First Order and so she is constantly on the move.  She will chat for a bit and then duck behind a corner or behind a Batuu resident. 

Vi is also the main star of a stunt show in which she clashes with several Storm Troopers across from the Black Spire Depot.  

Chewbacca

Chewbacca is another roaming character and can usually be found near the ancient ruins of Batuu.  We went to get in the line that was forming only to see him spin and walk back towards the blue X wing!  The girls and I followed him and patiently waited to get a pic snapped.  Chewy also does a short skit with Rey in which they attempt to fix the busted X wing.

In addition to these characters at Galaxy’s Edge the Batuu cast members are all very fun to interact with. We had one wander over and question us about the blue milk and ask what our Porg’s name was when they spotted my child holding her new purchase! What character are you looking forward to seeing?

Follow me here on News Break for more coverage of all things Disneyland!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Star Wars# Disneyland# Batuu# Galaxy Edge# Disneyland Resort

Comments / 0

Published by

HI and welcome to my corner of News Break! I'm Tiffany and I share articles about travel, minimalism and entertainment. Grab a cup of coffee and dig in!

San Jose, CA
202 followers

More from Tiffany T.

Hawaii State

Where to use Disney gift cards at Disney's Aulani Resort

s origiaOne question I get asked a lot is if guests should bring gift cards to Disney’s Aulani. And my answer is always, YES absolutely! If you are like me and save them throughout the year, Disney’s Aulani has plenty of places to spend them! Here are some ideas on where to use Disney Gift Cards at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Quick Guide for Disney Aulani Restaurants | 2023

Disney Aulani is in an area of Oahu that has the best weather in the world. You can enjoy a sunny day without having to worry about rain or snow. You can also eat some of the best snacks on the island here. Read on for a quick guide to the restaurants in Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Hawaii State

How to Enjoy Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Disney’s Aulani resort is a beautiful hotel located on the South side of Oahu. It is definitely out of the way and located on the road to Waianae. Aulani is an upscale Disney resort, it’s not a Disney theme park. There are thoughtful tributes to the Hawaiian culture with some Disney magic sprinkled in. We found the Aulani to be clean with a highly trained and approachable Disney staff. Here are some tips for enjoying Disney’s Aulani resort!

Read full story

Disney Aulani Activities for Moana Fans

The people of the Pacific Islands were the inspiration for Disney’s Moana and her family. Naturally, Disney’s Aulani resort takes care to showcase this beloved Disney Princess. Here is a guide to the top 4 things every Moana fan needs to do at Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim California

Picture it, the weather is about 72 degrees and you are heading to Downtown Disney to start your day at Disneyland Resort. Here are the best options for breakfast at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort!

Read full story

Beginner Minimalist Questions

Considering embracing minimalism as a lifestyle? Minimalism is simply living life with fewer possessions. It’s a lifestyle that embraces only having exactly what you need. It also means living with intention and removing the items, people, or anything that distracts you from living with intention. Are you debating embracing the minimalist lifestyle? It can be a big lifestyle change. Here are 10 questions to ask before embracing minimalism.

Read full story

Tips For The Kapalua Labyrinth Dragon’s Teeth Hike on Maui!

If you are looking for a fairly easy hike on Maui with some magnificent views, hiking out to the Kapalua labyrinth and Dragon’s Teeth might be the hike for you!. This post contains affiliate links.

Read full story

Book Review: Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw

Those of us desperate for a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas was very surprised to hear that Disney Books was releasing a sequel in book form! Read on for a spoiler-free review of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen by Shea Ernshaw.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!

Have you heard of Twisted Tales? Disney Twisted Tales are just that, they put a twist on the original Disney Princess stories. Twisted Tales are Disney’s strongest YA book series and so far many of the books have been entertaining. Read on for a review of the Twisted Tale Almost There by Farrah Rochon.

Read full story
Santa Cruz, CA

Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Santa Cruz is one of the most beautiful cities in California. There are so many things to do and see in downtown Santa Cruz. From oceanfront beaches to historic buildings, there’s something for everyone. One of the best ways to see what downtown has to offer is by taking a walking tour. You can learn about the history of the area or see some of the sights firsthand. No matter what your interests are, there’s bound to be something for you in downtown Santa Cruz. Read on for some fun activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!

Read full story

Everything to Know About the Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe!

The location of Disney Aulani makes the food options slim, but there are lots of tasty eats to be discovered! The Disney Aulani Ulu Cafe is a great option for those who want snacks or want a decent meal. Read on for a full breakdown of the Disney Aulani Ulu Café!

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!

I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Visiting Disneyland Without the Kids? Here are Some Attractions to Ride!

Adult-only Disney days are something I regularly look forward to! There’s nothing better than strolling through with my favorite person, coffee in hand enjoying the sights and sounds of the Parks. If you are planning an adult-only Disney day, here are the best rides at Disneyland without the kids.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Spending An Evening at Disneyland's Tiki Bar!

Did you know that there is a somewhat hidden tiki bar (with the best cocktails) on the Disneyland Hotel grounds? I had heard that it was a fun experience so I made it a point to put it on our bucket list to try out! Upon arrival at our yearly trip to Disneyland we had a few hours to kill before bedtime. Since it was too cold for the pool and we were starving, a stop-off at Trader Sam’s Tiki Bar was in order. The Tiki Bar is located behind the pool at the Disneyland Hotel and we arrived around 7 pm.

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland Resort

Visiting Disneyland means lots of delicious options inside the park but have you ever wondered what there is outside the resort to eat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Over the years I’ve made a list of my favorite food options in Anaheim and today I’m sharing them with you! Here are my choices for 5 tasty restaurants near Disneyland.

Read full story
1 comments
Stinson Beach, CA

Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco California

San Francisco is a bustling area that draws the attention of millions of visitors and tourists every year. They come for the iconic sights, the rich history, the eclectic mix of cultures and ideas, and the sublime California scenery and weather. For travelers on a budget, San Francisco may seem out of reach, but SF (or ‘The City’ but never ‘Frisco’) offers a wealth of venues and activities that are absolutely free. Even better, these venues take full advantage of the much-acclaimed California weather. Here are my picks for free outdoor activities in San Francisco!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!

Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!

Read full story
Anaheim, CA

Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!

The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!

Read full story
Truckee, CA

Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!

Soda Springs Ski Resort is located just south of Truckee, CA. It’s a great place for beginning skiers and families with small children that want a place to play in the snow. Here are some tips for visiting Soda Springs Resort just south of Truckee!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy