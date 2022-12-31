Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland Resort

Visiting Disneyland means lots of delicious options inside the park but have you ever wondered what there is outside the resort to eat that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Over the years I’ve made a list of my favorite food options in Anaheim and today I’m sharing them with you! Here are my choices for 5 tasty restaurants near Disneyland.

Photo by Vanessa Serpas/Unsplash

1. In N Out

In N Out isn’t walking distance from the park but it’s worth the 5-minute drive. I’m not going to get into the burger wars and which burger in the country is best, but if you’ve never tried an In N Out Burger, make it a point to get there while visiting Disneyland. What I love about In N Out is that they will personalize your burger and not even bat an eye. Want ketchup and mustard instead of sauce? No problem. Want your onions grilled instead of raw? They can do that too!

2. Anaheim Packing House

Another option that is within driving distance to Disneyland, Anaheim’s Packing District is a historical building that now holds a variety of different eateries. It’s a fun and quirky space but don't be fooled, there are some delicious options like the sandwiches and poutine from Kroft, southern food from Georgia’s or delicious desserts from Popbar.

3. The Pizza Press

Located adjacent to the Carousel Inn, The Pizza Press is a great to-go option for family dining. They have very limited seating so we typically get it to go. The toppings are fresh, the sauce is delicious and the crust always has a perfect balance of firmness and it doesn’t get soggy right away. Prices are reasonable and they also have a tiny bar that serves beer for those that need an adult libation.

4. Panera Bread

I know Panera Bread is a chain restaurant but if you need a quick bite, Panera gets the job done for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Located not far from the Disneyland Main entrance, Panera Bread is known for its soups and salads. This particular restaurant has plenty of seating and delicious kid's options like real macaroni and cheese, yogurt, and grilled sandwiches. They also have excellent wifi if you just want to eat and browse the web!

