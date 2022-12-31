Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!

Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!

Photo by Disney.com

Kick your feet up at Uva Bar, one of the area’s best picks for delicious Spanish style tapas and drinks. You’ll want to order the Uva Burger with sweet potato fries here, a generous dish with its fresh ingredients. It’s currently open as it’s an outside dining spot but reservations are highly encouraged due to Covid protocols.

Photo by Salt and Straw

I can’t talk about things to eat at Downtown Disney without discussing dessert. When that craving for ice cream hits, you’ll want to venture over to Salt and Straw. This is the spot to order Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper! Sounds weird I know but it’s actually pretty tasty. The pepper brings out the sweetness of the strawberry! This small shop fills up fast, so get there as early as you can you will need some time to choose from the flavors detailed!

At the Earl of Sandwich, every order is baked on fresh artesian bread. Pick up a hot sandwich at this popular spot: the Full Montagu is your best bet with roast beef, turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mustard. For Thanksgiving fans, the Holiday Turkey is another amazing sandwich that is now served year-round. It’s served with turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise

If you’re in the mood for something light but satisfying, La Brea Cafe serves up an assortment of tasty salads and sandwiches. Try the Mixed Greens Salad with Blackened Mahi Mahi or the Chimichurri Steak Sandwich!

Photo by Disney.com

Black Tap Brewery is a busy place day and night, so make reservations if you plan to enjoy a sit-down dinner here. The best choice here is a Texan burger; this gourmet burger comes with a crispy onion ring nestled inside of it. With a side of French fries and a Brooklyn Blackout Crazy Shake, it’s enough to last the entire day. Another option is the Cotton Candy Crazy Shake seen above!

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Cafe is a fun spot for the entire family, and you’ll find plenty of entertainment right in the restaurant or outside on the promenade. When it’s time to eat, treat yourself to a plate of Jambalaya. Then finish off with a plate of delicious beignets!

Downtown Disney can be found nestled in between the Disneyland Hotel and the Disneyland front entrance. It’s a welcome retreat for shopping enthusiasts and a break away from the standard lineup of chain restaurants in the area.

Suppose you’re looking for a place to socialize and enjoy a few new hotspots during your stay; head over to the Downtown Disney district for free entertainment, events, and even a view of the fireworks when Disneyland reopens. Enjoy this list of six ‘greats’ on your next trip!

