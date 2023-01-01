Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!

Photo by Tiffany T./ This Bliss Life

1. Gamble

There are several casinos located around the lake where you can try your luck at various games of chance, such as slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, and more. Some popular casinos in the Lake Tahoe area include:

Bally's: Located in South Lake Tahoe, this casino features more than 700 slot machines, as well as table games, poker, and a sportsbook. Harrah's Lake Tahoe: This casino, located in Stateline, Nevada, offers a variety of slot machines, table games, and a poker room. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe: This casino, also located in Stateline, features over 500 slot machines, as well as table games and a sportsbook. Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe: Located in Incline Village, Nevada, this casino offers a selection of slot machines, table games, and a poker room.

2. Snowmobile Trip

Have you ever been on a snowmobile? We took a snowmobile tour up the mountain in Truckee. Read here about our amazing experience, the view from the top of the hill was beautiful and so peaceful!

3. Ice skate at Squaw or Northstar

Both rinks are a beautiful and fun experience! Northstar is pricier but well worth it. Typically there are additional activities near the ice skating rinks, some have hot chocolate stations and the people-watching is always stellar. There are also several frozen lakes that you can skate on in the wintertime.

4. Sleigh Ride

Wild Sierra offers a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Grab some friends or family, bundle up and see the beautiful sights.

5. Snow Parks

Fly down a mountain in an inner tube or build a snowman! Lake Tahoe offers lots of fun snow parks, one of our favorites is Adventure Mountain Lake Tahoe. Adventure is kid friendly and has bathrooms. They have a lodge to get snacks and benches to eat on. Remember to arrive early since most snow parks will close at capacity, especially on a busy weekend.

