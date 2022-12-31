If you are a pet owner, you know that one of the most important things to consider is where to stay. When traveling, the last thing you want is to be separated from your furry friend. If you are visiting Disneyland and need a hotel that accommodates animals, read on for the best pet-friendly hotels near Disneyland.

Makes a Pet-Friendly Hotel?

A pet-friendly hotel allows pets with their owners in designated rooms or in some cases, allows them in all areas of the property. There are hundreds of hotels across North America that welcome our four-legged friends. Pet-friendly hotels may vary, in some cases, the hotels have pet treats at the front desk or pet water bowls available.

What are the best pet-friendly hotels near Disneyland?

Residence Inn at Anaheim Resort Convention Center

Maximum 1 pet per room

Non-refundable fee: 150 USD Per Stay

Pets up to 45lbs with 150 USD Non Refundable fee per stay.

Radisson Blu Anaheim

The Radisson Blu Anaheim allows dogs up to 40 lbs, and there is a USD 100 nonrefundable pet deposit required upon check-in.

A maximum of two dogs are permitted per room. Additionally, dogs must not be left alone in guest rooms and are required to be on a leash in the hotel and on hotel grounds. Dogs are not allowed in our restaurants or pool areas.

Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort

Maximum 2 pets per room

Non-refundable fee: 75 USD Per Stay

2 pets 40 pounds max with USD 75 non-refundable fee per room per stay

Staybridge Suites at Anaheim at the Park

Pet Deposit per Stay: 50 USD

Pet Fee per Night: 95 USD

Hotel does not accept cats

Pets may never be left unattended

Pets weighing up to 20lbs will incur fee of 25.00 plus tax per day

Pets weighing over 20lbs will incur fee of 40.00 plus tax per day

Max of 2 pets per registered room not to exceed 40lbs each

SpringHill Suites at Anaheim Convention Center

Maximum 2 pets per room

Non-refundable fee: 75 USD Per Stay

2 pets 40 pounds or less allowed with USD 75 non-refundable fee per stay

Tropicana Inn & Suites

Tropicana Inn & Suites allows service animals as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Note: Animals must not be left unattended in the room.

Does the Disneyland Resort provide pet accommodations?

Yes, the Disneyland Kennel Club provides animal daycare for a fee on a first-come, first-served basis, however, no overnight accommodations are available. Families with multiple dogs may be offered the option to board compatible pets together in a single kennel. However, the $20 per pet, per day fee will still apply to each individual pet.

All pets will be boarded in kennels in relation to their size and weight, which is determined by the kennel attendants on duty at the time. Accommodations for larger pets are extremely limited. You can bring your own blankets, bowls, and toys to help make your pet’s stay even more comfortable.

Attendants at the Disneyland Resort Kennel Club are not allowed to handle or feed animals. Owners are required to handle their own pets to move them in and out of the kennels, and they are advised to keep their pets on a leash of no more than 6 feet when out in public spaces. It is recommended that Guests visit the kennel a minimum of every 4 hours to walk their pets and ensure they are comfortable. For your convenience, an exercise yard is available adjacent to the kennel.

As of 2021 the Kennel Club is Temporarily CLOSED.

Are Disneyland Resort Hotels pet friendly?

The Disneyland Resort Hotels do not allow pets; however, they do allow trained service animals.

