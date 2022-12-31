Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette Studio

The first visit to Disneyland is (not to overuse the word) magical. It really is. There is something truly enchanting about that hidden-away kingdom nestled behind an earthen berm. In the midst of it all, I encourage you to spend a little extra time on Main Street, rather than rushing past it on your way to the castle, or simply perusing the Emporium for a Souvenir. The best souvenir is a Disneyland silhouette.

Photo by Tiffany T.

What First-Time Visitors to the Silhouette Studio Need to Know!

How to Buy a Disneyland Silhouette

Although many people don't even consider getting a silhouette on Main Street, there is very often a line of customers waiting to get their silhouette taken. The best way to save time is to make a reservation online. It's safe to say that when the Silhouette Studio does reopen on Main Street USA, there will be a mobile check-in rather than the typical standby line.

The space inside is quite small. The line typically starts at the door and extends along the sidewalk. However, you do have to wait inside a tight room for some time while they prepare the silhouette for you before you buy. It's at this time that you can purchase a frame separately, which I do recommend. The silhouette itself comes with a double, which makes a nice gift.

How They Do Your Disneyland Silhouette

Getting your silhouette done is easy. It's just like having your portrait done except the artist uses scissors to cut out the shape of your head. You sit and look out the window onto Main Street while the artist captures your profile. It's all done very quickly.

A word of advice: If you want Disneyland silhouettes for multiple people, try to get them all done at once, or else have them all done by the same artist. They can come out looking stylistically different if you don't.

Where is the Silhouette Studio on Main Street?

The Silhouette Studio comes after Crystal Arts on the east side of Disneyland's Main Street USA. It's very close to the Little Red Wagon. So, you know what to do....hint grab a corndog when you are done!

How Much Does a Silhouette Cost?

To access the studio and have a silhouette portrait of a guest created in Disneyland, a park admission ticket is required. Each silhouette is $11.99, per person. Guests can have the artwork framed, with the frames priced at $19.99.

