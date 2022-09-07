Orlando, FL

Orlando's Magical Dining Returns for 2022 | Top Picks

Ready for your next date night in Orlando? Central Florida’s premier culinary event, Orlando's Magical Dining, is now running through October 2, 2022!⁠

More than 110 of Orlando's top restaurants are taking part in this year’s Magical Dining, which offers the opportunity to sample some of the top rated restaurants in the area at a fraction of the cost.⁠

This year's lineup includes a variety of exciting new additions, and participating eateries span six of Orlando's main districts including Winter Park, Restaurant Row, Downtown and even the Disney area. Additionally, six participating restaurants were recently recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and are sure to offer an indulgent taste of Orlando's blossoming food scene. Check out a few of my top picks for this year that you do not want to miss!

➤ Cala Bella⁠ | @rosenshinglecreek

Cala Bella is a restaurant in Orlando that captures the essence of Tuscany with traditional Italian and Mediterranean dishes paired with a wide variety of exquisite wines. It is situated inside the Rosen Shingle Creek.

➤ Kabooki Sushi⁠ | @kabooki_orlando

Stylish, contemporary restaurant serving creative Pan-Asian delicacies as well as modernized Japanese dishes and sushi.

➤ The Boheme Restaurant⁠ | @grandbohemianorlando

The world-class cuisine served at the AAA Four-Diamond Boheme Restaurant is presented in an environment that is influenced by art. Enjoy artisan sweets, fresh seafood, and excellent steaks.

➤ Four Flamingos⁠ | @fourflamingosorl

Richard Blais, a renowned chef and well-liked television personality, creates a treasure-packed cuisine of freshly caught surf and fire-grilled turf.

➤ The Haven Restaurant⁠ | @havenlakenona

With a sophisticated Mediterranean menu that gives classic Florida dishes a twist, HAVEN Kitchen takes the outdoors indoors.

➤ The Ravenous Pig⁠ | @theravenouspig

Chefs James and Julie Petrakis serve inventive, seasonal gastropub cuisine, alongside house-made charcuterie and extensive cocktail, craft beer and wine selections.

Where will you be dining during Orlando's Magical Dining 2022? Let me know your recommendations in the comments below.🍴⁠

