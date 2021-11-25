Tips for Creating the Ultimate Thanksgiving Tablescape

Tiffany Pantozzi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USsrg_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi

HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🥧⁠

I am so thankful each and every day for all of my realtor friends, clients, and business partners. May your home be filled with loved ones this evening!⁠

If you're getting ready to host Thanksgiving dinner, here are some of my favorite tips when it comes to decorating the perfect table that will have your guests saying "wow" before they even sit down! ⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjP7X_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


1. Pick a color scheme⁠
🍂 Use a seasonal color palette that is in line with your home's existing colors--that way they can be reused in different spots around the house throughout the year.⁠ Keep things simple and choose a few colors that complement each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vLBA_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


2. Use a table runner⁠
🍂 Runners help ground your centerpiece, especially on long tables, making the decor look purposeful rather than random.⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOznF_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


3. Create a centerpiece⁠
🍂 Your centerpiece can be made from things you've gathered from around your home—think apples, oranges, flowers, leaves, sticks, pinecones, herbs, and pumpkins!⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dm3tS_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


4. Consider your napkins⁠
🍂 My formula for success is:⁠
Patterned tablecloth or runner = simple napkins!⁠
Simple tablecloth or runner = fun napkins!⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztfSr_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


5. Incorporate accents⁠
🍂 Play with different heights and textures that you can layer around the table. My rule of thumb is to work in odd numbers--use your accents to fill in any gaps around your centerpiece. ⁠

Let me know what you are grateful for today 🧡⁠

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fn5v6_0d6P0t2c00
Tiffany Pantozzi


Tiffany Pantozzi⁠
Align Real Estate⁠

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
happythanksgivingorlandorealtorthanksgivingtipsorlandoluxurythanksgivingstablescape

Comments / 0

Published by

Founder of Align Real Estate Servicing all of Central Florida Top 1% of Realtors nationwide Luxury Real Estate Specialist & Lifestyle Curator As seen on Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes

Orlando, FL
3 followers

More from Tiffany Pantozzi

Is It Time to Move on to a New Home? How to Know if You Should Sell.

As the past year has shown, our needs can change rapidly. The longer you've been in your home, the more likely it is that your needs have evolved.⁠ If you've been in your home for longer than the norm, chances are you're putting off addressing one, if not several, of the following reasons individuals often choose to move:⁠ 👇⁠

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy