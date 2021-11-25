Tips for Creating the Ultimate Thanksgiving Tablescape

Tiffany Pantozzi

HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🥧⁠

⁠

I am so thankful each and every day for all of my realtor friends, clients, and business partners. May your home be filled with loved ones this evening!⁠

⁠

If you're getting ready to host Thanksgiving dinner, here are some of my favorite tips when it comes to decorating the perfect table that will have your guests saying "wow" before they even sit down! ⁠

⁠

1. Pick a color scheme⁠

🍂 Use a seasonal color palette that is in line with your home's existing colors--that way they can be reused in different spots around the house throughout the year.⁠ Keep things simple and choose a few colors that complement each other.

⁠

2. Use a table runner⁠

🍂 Runners help ground your centerpiece, especially on long tables, making the decor look purposeful rather than random.⁠

⁠

3. Create a centerpiece⁠

🍂 Your centerpiece can be made from things you've gathered from around your home—think apples, oranges, flowers, leaves, sticks, pinecones, herbs, and pumpkins!⁠

⁠

4. Consider your napkins⁠

🍂 My formula for success is:⁠

Patterned tablecloth or runner = simple napkins!⁠

Simple tablecloth or runner = fun napkins!⁠

⁠

5. Incorporate accents⁠

🍂 Play with different heights and textures that you can layer around the table. My rule of thumb is to work in odd numbers--use your accents to fill in any gaps around your centerpiece. ⁠

⁠

Let me know what you are grateful for today 🧡⁠

⁠

