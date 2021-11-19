Is It Time to Move on to a New Home? How to Know if You Should Sell.

Is it time to move? Tiffany Pantozzi

As the past year has shown, our needs can change rapidly. The longer you've been in your home, the more likely it is that your needs have evolved.⁠ If you've been in your home for longer than the norm, chances are you're putting off addressing one, if not several, of the following reasons individuals often choose to move:⁠ 👇⁠

Your home has become too big or too small.



🏘️ Your current home has become too small for your needs. This is often the case with starter homes as your family begins to grow. If reorganizing and decluttering doesn't seem to help, it may be time to upgrade. On the other extreme, too large of a home can also be a reason to move. If your large home requires too much maintenance and has unoccupied rooms, it may be time to downsize.⁠

Your home has become a money pit.



🛠️ If you live in a fairly old home, you may reach a point when the costs to continuously repair can easily get out of hand. In these cases, it may be more practical to move to a new home rather than continue to pour more and more money into the money pit.⁠

Your home is not making you happy anymore.



📍 One thing is clear -- if you're interested in learning about the right time to move away then you can't really be happy with your current home. Factors such as long commutes and bothersome weather can be telltale signs it's time for a change in scenery. If you find yourself constantly complaining about your home or location, it's time to look for something that can better fit your needs.⁠

If your needs have changed, it may be time to re-evaluate your home.



It is important to recognize the signs it's time to move to a new house. ⁠

Today’s low rates and your built-up equity could provide you with the opportunity to address your evolving needs.⁠

If you're looking to make a change, now is the perfect time to sell. ⁠

Contact me!



