Fall Festivals in Montgomery County

It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery Fall Fest features live music, vendors, food trucks, and a kids zone with a petting zoo on October 8, 2022 from noon to 10:00 pm in historic downtown Montgomery. Entrance gates will be located at Liberty Street & College Street, and College Street & Maiden Lane. The stage will be located in front of the Montgomery Community Center located at FM 149 & College St.

The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival takes over the streets of downtown Conroe October 14-16, 2022 for a family-friendly event that features live music on three stages, a carnival, plenty of food, vendors, community and educational exhibits, an annual Catfish Pageant, a KidZone with activities for children, and a special performance stage featuring local dance teams, community groups and entertainers.

Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival Photo by Tiffany Marascio

Join BEARS Etc. for the 4th Annual OctoBEARFest with food and fun for all family members! There will be a kids zone, vendors, BBQ, games, and much more. Proceeds go to support BEARS Etc.'s efforts to rescue animals from the exotic pet trade. OctoBEARFest will be held at Papa's on the Lake, located at 14632 TX-105 W in Montgomery, from noon to 6:00 pm on October 22, 2022.

The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association’s annual Fall Festival will feature games, food, a petting zoo, professional face painting, vendors, a trackless train, entertainers, live music, food, pumpkins, fall photo ops, crafts, bounce houses and more! The free, family-friendly event will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4991 Lake Woodlands Drive in The Woodlands.

Cochran's Crossing Fall Festival Photo by Tiffany Marascio

7 Acre Wood is hosting its annual Thrill at the Mill with vendors, a petting zoo, mini golf, scooter track, giant sandbox, giant chess & checkers, horseshoes, ladder golf, pony rides, mini-golf, barrel train rides, pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting, games, concessions, vendor market and more! 7 Acre Wood is located at 4401 N Frazier St. in Conroe. The festival starts at 10:00 am October 29, 2022.

Head over to “The Lawn” in front of Shake Shack at The Woodlands Mall from noon to 4:00 pm to check out the free festivities at Houston Family FunFest on October 30, 2022. There will be music, games, giveaways, activities, and more for the kiddos and for mom dad, too. Don't forget to dress up for the Halloween costume contest!

What is your favorite part of a fall festival? Which event(s) are you going to?