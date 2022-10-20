Georgia Sets an All-Time High in Early Midterm Voting

Georgia Voters Show Up in Large Numbers to Cast their Early Ballots

Voters Set All-Time Record for October 17th Early Voting Georgia Elections Division

The U.S. Georgia is heading toward breaking a record in voting. According to the State Elections Board of Georgia, On October 18th, the first day of early voting, over 143,000 ballots were cast for the 2022 Georgia midterm elections as residents cast their ballots in unprecedented numbers.

Georgia Governor Race 2022 Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

There were three races that were most anticipated to watchin this state. One is the U.S. Senate head off between former NFL player (R) Herschel Walker and Pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (D) Raphael Warnock.

The Second is the race for Georgia's Governor between Fair Fight founder (D) Stacey Abrams and current governor (R) Brian Kemp.

(D) Ralphael Warnock and (R) Hershel Walker Race for the U.S. Senate WABE

The other prospected race on Georgia's mind is the race for the Secretary of State between GA House Representative and family advocate (D) Bee Nguyen and current the Secretary of State of Georgia (R) Brad Raffensperger.

(R) Brad Raffensperger, (D) Bee Nguyen and (L) Ted Metz Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

The Senate results from the state of Georgia, along with Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania might determine who among Republican or Democrat might take the Senate. To date, the Senate seems to have a Democratic lead where Republicans are projected to lead the House.

Voters made a tremendous turn out for the first day of early voting but the final date to cast your ballot for the Midterm elections is November 8th 2022.

To stay on top of poll results and to see past voting numbers in Georgia, Visit The Georgia State Election Board website at https://sos.ga.gov/page/state-elections-board for a more current count in real time.