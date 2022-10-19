Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022

Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor

Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

Republican Governor Brian Kemp and the Democratic contender for his seat, Stacey Abrams went toe to toe in a match. The debate resumed their angst against each other’s take on state policy that was left on the podium floor in their faceoff for Governor in 2018. With Independent running mate Shane Hazel in the mix, it was a fight against “who will do a better job as Georgia’s Governor.”

On Healthcare

“Our Health care system is in shambles.” Shares Hazel

Gov. Kemp responds by mentioning his work with the General Assembly to “give Medicaid benefits to new to birthing mothers up to a year after.”

Abrams Includes, “The work that I do is working with people to find out how we get solutions" Says Abrams.

"This [Gov. Kemp] is the governor who for the last four years has beat his chest but delivered very little from most Georgians. There are 1.4 million people without health insurance who cannot see a doctor when they need one and we live in a state of fear under this government.”

Abrams goes on to talk about the closure of WellStar hospital and on women’s health sharing “He [Gov. Kemp] has weakened our privacy rights and denied access to reproductive care. The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is having four more years of a governor who doesn’t actually understand the math and the morality.

Independent Runner for Governor, Senator Shane Hazel Gives Press Conference to Journalists 10/17/22Tiana Allen

On the Economy

In speaking on the U.S. Government, Hazel states “The biggest problem we have in Georgia is because people don't understand economics. They don't understand that what we need to do is get back to basics. Everyone is having a difficult time.”

Abrams chimes in sharing “Housing prices have skyrocketed, and equity investors have purchased 30% of the homes in the state of Georgia. We have seniors being forced out of their homes because this governor [Gov. Kemp] refuses to address the issue of the 'housing crisis.' In fact, he told the audience that he didn't want to upset investors by giving local control over the housing crisis.”

Gov. Kemp mentions his work to end inflation and shares “I would like to remind you that Stacey Abrams supports policies that have raised taxes in Georgia when they promised they would not. My team is working with the General Assembly to help you fight this. We want to suspend gas tax and give you your money back.”

Gov. Kemp Listens as one of his running mates gives their rebuttal.Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

On Crime and Public Safety

Gov. Kemp mentions the efforts he and First Lady Marty Kemp did to “raise awareness about human trafficking by going after the perpetrators and supporting the victim.

“We're going after the street gangs that are doing the crime” Kemp Includes.

Abrams shares “He's [Gov. Kemp] weakened gun laws and flooded our streets with them. Street gangs did not shoot six Asian women. Street gangs were not the reason people are getting shot in grocery stores, and in parking lots, and school. He [Gov. Kemp] flooded our streets with guns by letting dangerous people get access to those weapons. We do not have universal background checks, and having a permit [to carry] was the one thing we had to keep us safe.”

Abrams adds “I am the only candidate who provided $25 billion in grants, not loans, that went to local law enforcement to help them recruit and retain officers, so that their officers aren’t working two or three jobs to simply make ends meet.”

Gov. Kemp shares “I would like to let the people at home know that the largest, fastest growing segment of the population in firearms sales is African Americans. I want to support people having the opportunity to use their 2nd amendment rights”

Abrams Rebuts adding her famous “Let's be clear” line. “I believe that we can protect the 2nd amendment and protect second graders at the exact same time. Yes, more people are dying because they think that's the only way to protect themselves. These are communities that want to be safe, they don't want to have to carry weapons.”

Stacey Abrams gives responses to her running mates.Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

On Education, Critical Race Theory and Fair Pay for Teachers

Gov. Kemp states “During the pandemic, I was hearing from educators and athletic directors who shared “we’ve got to get our kids back in the classroom because we're losing them.” Kids are being recruited by street gangs because they're not in the classroom.”

Abrams responds by stating “When it comes to education, we know teachers are leaving the workforce. There is a 67% retention rate, but 70% of our teachers have said they could not recommend teaching to their colleagues. That's because of over regulation, because of high stress and because they believe they are being told to “teach to a curriculum that does not reflect the values and needs of our students.” Teachers are being told they have to lie to a child, which is what happened with the ‘divisive language’ legislation. Teachers are not being able to teach the whole history of our students. They're not able to tell their children what they need to know. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will repeal those laws. I will make sure that teachers are well paid and well protected.”

Regarding pay raises for teachers, Gov. Kemp states "Quite honestly, people are tired of their kids being indoctrinated in the classroom. This is why I did a $5,000 teacher pay raise in 2018 and are helping to certify over 9,000 paraprofessionals to be in the classroom.

Hazel inputs his response by sharing “State government is forcing teachers to teach things they don't want to, and “teach the test.” Meanwhile the administration makes six figures. It is absolutely gotten out of control. Our educational system was put under the ‘thumb’ of government.”

Before the Closing Statements. Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Stacey Abrams and Sen. Shane HazelMitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club

Closing statements

Gov. Kemp “When I ran for governor in 2018, I promised to put hard work in Georgia first. I'm so optimistic about the future. I think Georgia the greatest state in the country to live, work and raise our children in. That's why I'm asking for your vote to keep it that way. Thank you, and God bless.”

Stacey Abrams “[Gov. Kemp] promised to keep us safe, but crime has gone up. He promised to protect us, and he's attacked our freedoms, he promised to take care of our families and yet there are rising prices in Georgia. He refuses to expand Medicaid, and he refuses to tackle the 'affordable housing crisis' that we have. As your Governor, I want us to have more. More money in our pockets, more protection in our lives, more freedom, and more opportunity in our community.”

Shane Hazel “Georgia you are essential, we are changing. Times, technology, money, politics are all changing as fast as humans. Our superpower is our ability to adapt to a changing world and the with the power of Jesus. We need freedom from government lockdowns, government mandates, and freedom from coercion.”

Upcoming Voting Dates in Georgia

October 22nd, 2022 - Mandatory Saturday Voting for November Gen. Election

October 23rd, 2022 - Optional Sunday Voting for November Gen. Election

October 28th, 2022 - Last Day to Submit Absentee Ballot Application for Gen. Election

October 29th, 2022 - Mandatory Saturday Voting for November Gen. Election

October 30th, 2022 - Optional Sunday Voting for November Gen. Election

November 7th, 2022 - Last Day for Eligible Voting Registration (Gen. Election, Federal Race)

Election Day November 8th, 2022 - General Elections

Election Day December 6th, 2022 - Special Election Runoffs

Election Day December 6th, 2022 - Federal Offices

