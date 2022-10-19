Michael B. Jordan introduces CREED 3 and it looks good!

Tiana Allen

Michael B Jordan Introduces CREED III in His Directorial Debut and Represents ASL in Film

By Tiana Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahsgc_0iedkFE500
CREED 3 In Theaters March 3, 2023#CREEDMOVIE

CREED III is opening March 3rd, 2023, and journalists who attended the virtual press conference got the first look at the trailer.

In Jordan’s directorial debut, starring an incredible cast to the likes of Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashad, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis Kent, Saul Alvarez, and Jose Benitez, the film takes us back to the world of Adonis “Donnie” Creed and the evolution of his family. The film also adds a twist from his past, an invite to his present and a glimpse of his future.

Since hitting the big screen in 2015 with the first CREED, and in 2018 with CREED II, the franchise has become a massive success grossing $377 million at the worldwide box office.

In speaking about his big debut as a director, Jordan jokingly shares “[I was] holding on for dear life!” and mentioned how meditation and “staying 10 steps ahead” helped him mentally prepare to be both the director and the star of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6AFR_0iedkFE500
Michael B. Jordan Showcases His Directing Skills#CREEDMOVIE

“I think it was the perfect time for me” Jordan Includes. “I’ve grown up on set for the past 20 years. I started out doing background and extra work, now, I’m in a place in my career where I wanted to tell the story and not just be in front of the camera executing somebody else’s vision.”

Jordan adds “I’ve been blessed to work with a lot of incredible directors and having guidance from mentors and people that I look up to.” Jordan shares getting encouragement from Black Panther Director, Ryan Coogler who said, “It’s never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it!” Jordan also mentions getting “wise advice” from Denzel Washington.

When asked about Tessa Thompson’s character “Bianca” and representing the hearing impaired [HoH] community in the film, Jordan gives a shout-out to press conference ASL Interpreter Alberto Madero, stating “I think for me it was the sum of all things combined. The [hearing impaired] community doesn’t really get true representation as much as they should, and we used this [film] as an opportunity to do that.”

Jordan also shares that casting his co-star, (new-comer and hearing impaired actress) Mila Davis Kent who plays his daughter in the film “was amazing.” Jordan adds “Learning ASL and normalizing it [in this film] was a really big deal for us. Hopefully in watching this movie, you feel it.”

On working with Jonathan Majors who plays the films “antagonist,” “Anderson Dame” Jordan states “he [Majors] is incredible and extremely talented. The world is finding out daily, how incredible this man is in the work that he does. He is finally getting the props that’s due. I am very, very blessed, and lucky to have him be a part of this story.”

Jordan also recognizes the cultural representation of Mexican Boxers in the film sharing how having Saul Alvarez and Jose Benitez as characters in the movie represented the history of boxing with the Mexican culture being such a pillar within the sport. “I wanted to incorporate Mexican boxing culture into this film where we could.” States Jordan

“I think [CREED III] is a reflection of where I was in my life professionally and personally and I had a lot to say around that.”

With an amazing soundtrack produced by J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, CREED III premiers in theatres on March 3rd 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrity News# Entertainment News# Sports# Lifestyle and Entertainment# Trending Topics

Comments / 0

Published by

Tiana is a Journalist & Educator covering stories about Wellness & Politics

Atlanta, GA
24 followers

More from Tiana Allen

Georgia State

Georgia Sets an All-Time High in Early Midterm Voting

Georgia Voters Show Up in Large Numbers to Cast their Early Ballots. Voters Set All-Time Record for October 17th Early VotingGeorgia Elections Division. The U.S. Georgia is heading toward breaking a record in voting. According to the State Elections Board of Georgia, On October 18th, the first day of early voting, over 143,000 ballots were cast for the 2022 Georgia midterm elections as residents cast their ballots in unprecedented numbers.

Read full story
Georgia State

Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022

Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor. Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club.

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 Election

Black Conservatives Share Aspirations to Increase the Number of Black Republicans and “Take Back the Senate” in Upcoming 2022 Election. Black Conservative Republicans Congressman Wesley Hunt - TX & Deontae Johnson, President of the Black Conservative ConfederationBCF & Maverick PAC.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022

WellStar - Atlanta Medical Center location set to close November 1, 2022Tiana Allen. Operations at Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to End November 1, 2022. A spokesperson for WellStar, a 460-bed hospital, confirmed that their location at the Atlanta Medical Center will close on November 1st.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"

Latroya Bishop smiles for the camera, but had no idea she just began what she calls a "12 Year nightmare" in her doctoral programDwayne Boyd. Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black female students? One former doctoral candidate says “Give me my degree”

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022

R&B Megastar Usher Performing Live at The Beloved Benefit in Atlanta June 7th 2022Beloved Benefit. With musical headliners such as Usher Raymond and Maroon 5, on Thursday June 7th, 2022, The Beloved Benefit held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, brought out multiple philanthropic celebrities and influencers to the city of Atlanta. This year, The Beloved Benefit aimed to raise funds for economic mobility in what they call, the beloved city.

Read full story
3 comments

Where did the time go? Societal pressures and the need for time and focus management

Where did the time go? Societal pressures and the need for time and focus management. Selfcare is more than you'd think. Taking care of yourself physically can assist with overwhelm and brain fog.Photo by: Matthew Henry.

Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County DA Fani Willis delivers warning to alleged criminals, advises public to keep valuables off social media

Fulton County DA Fani Willis delivers serious warning to alleged criminals, advises public not to display valuables on social media. Fulton County DA Fani Willis warns heavier sentences to gangs committing crimes in her jurisdictionShopify Partners.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Owner of The Wellness Sanctuary in Atlanta, GA begins Spring 2022 on a Stronger Mission for "Wellness Education"

Tiana Allen, Owner of The Wellness Sanctuary,Image Captured by: Mister Overstreet of Ishotcha Media. Tiana Allen is the owner of The Wellness Sanctuary, a healing studio; now branded with an extended name to pair with it's 2022 mission as "Center for Natural, Restorative Therapies." Tiana chose this rebranding because as she states "it just fit what I am doing in this season of my business." Typically, Tiana changes the theme of her company almost yearly as she observes the need for the type of clients who come to her for wellness related services. "At this time," Tiana states "I sense the need to educate others on how they can employ practical tactics beyond the copied and pasted "self care" tenants and what might have been taught by your average "wellness coach." Informing us further about her approach, Tiana explains "The education received at The Wellness Sanctuary, Center for Natural, restorative Therapies, goes much more in depth. I'm talking about teaching leaders how to break out of the bondage that might be holding their emotions, finances, personal development, relationships, etc.. captive. This is about Spiritual Growth and Deliverance."

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy