The Cannon Valley Trail in Southeastern Minnesota is a beautiful place to bike, hike or cross country ski.

The Cannon Valley Trail is a paved bicycle and hiking trail, covering over 19 miles. The trail is tucked into bluffs, alongside fields, a river – the scenery is beautiful!

In my experience, this is a very quiet trail, with very little road noise. It also can be a special destination, as our daughters participated in a 5th grade class biking trip along its path.

If you bike the entire length of the trail, it is 19.7 miles long. It does not loop around, so you would need to bike back the same way you came from. Depending on where you begin, there are some towns along the trail, including: Cannon Falls, Welch, and Red Wing.

During the winter you can find cross country skiers using this trail. The Great Minnesota Ski Pass is required to cross-country ski on the Cannon Valley Trail for those 16 year of age and older.

Learn More About the Cannon Valley Trail:

The Cannon Valley Trail, built on a former Chicago Great Western Railroad line, offers glimpses and panoramas of the valley. The trail gradually descends 115 feet in elevation from Cannon Falls to Red Wing, paralleling the Cannon River.

Find overhanging cliffs and views of extensive wetland complexes, visit often to watch the season’s change.

The Trail is open year round for bicycling, in-line skating, skateboarding, wheeled recreational devices, hiking, walking, and cross country skiing.

Trail users age 18 or older must have a valid Wheel Pass when using the trail from April 1st – November 1st. Wheel Pass fees are $5 per day or $25 for the season.

Cannon Valley Trail Story Map to learn more information about this beautiful location. Find destinations, recreation areas, cultural and historical resources, natural resources, and the Cannon Valley Trail Web Map.