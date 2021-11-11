After abandoning my ex-husband, I have been in contact with more than a dozen men, but no one treats me sincerely

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

A divorced woman said in an interview:

My ex-husband and I fell in love and got married 3 years ago. When the married life came to the third year, I felt a little dissatisfied to be with him.

Under this situation, I began to dislike my ex-husband’s inability to make money. And naively thought that after divorcing my ex-husband, as long as I was willing to move closer to rich men, I could get the life I longed for.

After my divorce from my ex-husband, I have been in contact with more than a dozen men, but none of them treats me sincerely. Some men just played with me, some men would have several girlfriends at the same time.

Soon, my ex-husband and I have been divorced for more than a year, and now he has found a woman who can get married. But I am still looking for a marriage partner. Yesterday, my ex-husband remarried, and my mood would be inexplicably low. You know, I pushed the ex-husband away.

While living with my ex-husband, although he could not allow me to live a rich life, he showed a good temper in front of me. It is important that my ex-husband has been recognized by my parents.

Yesterday I mentioned the remarriage of my ex-husband while chatting with my parents. My parents scolded me: You don't know how to cherish such a good man, you will wait for marriage forever and regret it later.

I want to ask, was it a mistake to withdraw from my ex-husband?

My analysis:

Many times, parents and people around us will tell us: Be kind, especially after marriage. If your lover has no obvious shortcomings, you should cherish this marriage.

There are always people who are not blessed in the blessing and feel that they will find a marriage partner after divorce that makes them more satisfied.

There is indeed something that happens in life: After leaving a marriage, someone has a happier marriage than before.

However, not everyone is so lucky. Especially for those already happy in their original marriages, it would be difficult to make themselves happier in the second marriage. It comes from unconsciously comparing with the predecessor when they meet the remarriage partner.

She divorced her ex-husband only because his earning ability did not reach the requirement she wanted.

When she finds a rich person as a remarriage partner after divorce, she should think about the question: Since that person is rich, why didn't he find a young and beautiful girl with no marriage history as his marriage partner?

After she divorced her ex-husband, she had been working hard to help herself find someone to remarry. In the more than a year since she divorced her ex-husband, she had been in contact with more than a dozen boys. Such action is a bit short and quick. Of course, she is not willing to waste time on men who she thinks have no hope of holding hands in marriage.

However, she has not met a person who satisfies her because it is too difficult to find one.

I believe that many people will sigh every time they go to the mall: The technology is too advanced now, and there are many things that they want to own.

People will sigh at this time: "It's good to have enough money!"

However, most people are ordinary office workers. So when finding many commodities they want, they don't have the money to buy. Of course, for a woman, if she wants to make herself rich, not only can she dose it through marriage but also through her hard work.