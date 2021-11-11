After abandoning my ex-husband, I have been in contact with more than a dozen men, but no one treats me sincerely

Thought Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFaE7_0cr0XlKD00
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

A divorced woman said in an interview:

My ex-husband and I fell in love and got married 3 years ago. When the married life came to the third year, I felt a little dissatisfied to be with him.

Under this situation, I began to dislike my ex-husband’s inability to make money. And naively thought that after divorcing my ex-husband, as long as I was willing to move closer to rich men, I could get the life I longed for.

After my divorce from my ex-husband, I have been in contact with more than a dozen men, but none of them treats me sincerely. Some men just played with me, some men would have several girlfriends at the same time.

Soon, my ex-husband and I have been divorced for more than a year, and now he has found a woman who can get married. But I am still looking for a marriage partner. Yesterday, my ex-husband remarried, and my mood would be inexplicably low. You know, I pushed the ex-husband away.

While living with my ex-husband, although he could not allow me to live a rich life, he showed a good temper in front of me. It is important that my ex-husband has been recognized by my parents.

Yesterday I mentioned the remarriage of my ex-husband while chatting with my parents. My parents scolded me: You don't know how to cherish such a good man, you will wait for marriage forever and regret it later.

I want to ask, was it a mistake to withdraw from my ex-husband?

My analysis:

Many times, parents and people around us will tell us: Be kind, especially after marriage. If your lover has no obvious shortcomings, you should cherish this marriage.

There are always people who are not blessed in the blessing and feel that they will find a marriage partner after divorce that makes them more satisfied.

There is indeed something that happens in life: After leaving a marriage, someone has a happier marriage than before.

However, not everyone is so lucky. Especially for those already happy in their original marriages, it would be difficult to make themselves happier in the second marriage. It comes from unconsciously comparing with the predecessor when they meet the remarriage partner.

She divorced her ex-husband only because his earning ability did not reach the requirement she wanted.

When she finds a rich person as a remarriage partner after divorce, she should think about the question: Since that person is rich, why didn't he find a young and beautiful girl with no marriage history as his marriage partner?

After she divorced her ex-husband, she had been working hard to help herself find someone to remarry. In the more than a year since she divorced her ex-husband, she had been in contact with more than a dozen boys. Such action is a bit short and quick. Of course, she is not willing to waste time on men who she thinks have no hope of holding hands in marriage.

However, she has not met a person who satisfies her because it is too difficult to find one.

I believe that many people will sigh every time they go to the mall: The technology is too advanced now, and there are many things that they want to own.

People will sigh at this time: "It's good to have enough money!"

However, most people are ordinary office workers. So when finding many commodities they want, they don't have the money to buy. Of course, for a woman, if she wants to make herself rich, not only can she dose it through marriage but also through her hard work.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Focus on relationship management and personal growth. Help you care for love and improve the quality of marriage.

6276 followers

More from Thought Coffee

After my ex-husband reorganized the family, his current wife cheated several times, and he really wants to remarry me

My ex-husband and I know each other and get married on economic factors. After marriage, although there was no economic pressure, life was also more prosaic. I am the kind of person who doesn't have much expectation of life, and I don't have my own opinions. Usually, it's my ex-husband who's planning our lives, and I just have to obey. Of course, I don't bother to care about my salary, so when I get married, my salary was at the disposal of my ex-husband.

Read full story
45 comments

I am dating a man, and my husband is going to divorce: I love you is not the reason you hurt me

My husband and I have been married for 7 years and our relationship has been very stable. Six months ago, a new colleague came to our company, who was very cheerful. When I am with him, there will be no unhappy things. So, I like to get along with him very much.

Read full story

My husband made my best friend pregnant and she is going to give birth to the baby

I, my husband, and my friend were high school classmates. At that time, my husband and my friend were in a relationship. However, my husband and I went to the same college while my friend went to another city.

Read full story
952 comments

If divorce is really reached, it means that the woman has thought about it many times in her heart

At the time of divorce, we need to get the courage and strength in our hearts to make such a decision. It is not difficult for a woman to make a marriage decision. As long as there is love, it can give a woman the power to enter into marriage. The longer a woman spends in a marriage, the easier it is to fall into it. No matter how hard life is and no matter how wrong it is, a woman will not easily choose to divorce.

Read full story
33 comments

Yesterday early in the morning, I received a text message saying: I am pregnant with your husband’s child

I am 32 years old and have been married to my husband for 7 years. In my cognition, my husband and I have been in a good relationship over the years. Regrettably, when I got up this morning, there was a text message on my phone: "I am pregnant with your husband's child."

Read full story

My ex-wife left without saying goodbye 10 years ago and she came to get custody of my son now

More than ten years ago, I used to work in a factory. At that time, most of the factory workers were female workers. I didn't worry about finding a girlfriend at all. I was pursued by my ex-wife in this situation. Later, my ex-wife became pregnant and we got married.

Read full story

My friend is on a business trip, and her husband invited me to be a guest at home, I didn’t refuse

My friend and I are high school classmates. I got married two years earlier than my friend. My husband and I are colleagues, and my friend's husband is rich. When my friend was in love with her husband, I once persuaded my friend: Why not find a man from an ordinary family to live a stable life. My friend's attitude at the time: Isn't a rich life fragrant?

Read full story
58 comments

I was 34 years old and had an extramarital affair with my 47-year-old neighbor

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. My wife and I fell in love and got married. More often, it is my blessing to be able to marry my wife. Because most of the time, I only need to worry about how to make money, and my wife will not bother me too much with family matters.

Read full story
518 comments

Returning from a business trip, I found my friend and my husband at my home

My husband and I were both ordinary office workers, but my husband and I couldn’t cope with the mortgage and the cost of raising children after we got married. Under these circumstances, I have discussed with my husband: I hope that he can quit his job and start a business.

Read full story
373 comments

The marriage of middle-aged people is only supported by conscience

Regarding marriage, everyone has their views, and everyone has a different definition of marriage. When we were young, we couldn't rub a grain of sand under our eyes, and couldn't bear the slightest impurity in love. When we were young, we stubbornly believed that accommodating was love, but we were always arguing over trivial matters.

Read full story
17 comments

The life of a middle-aged couple: no love exists

I can always hear many middle-aged people say: Marriage has no love anymore. My friend Fiona also suffered in such days. She was still very young, but she lived married life like a pool of stagnant water.

Read full story
3 comments

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.

Read full story
19 comments

Marriage may not be happy, but divorce will be

A reporter interviewed a couple who have been divorced for more than forty years. This husband had contact with other women. The wife told her husband that she hated her husband for contacting other women, but the husband still did it.

Read full story
11 comments

What kind of marriage you choose is what kind of life you choose

I often hear some girls say: "This woman has a happy marriage and is very lucky!" I don’t know how many people have thought about it. If you have thought about it, then you must take a look at today’s article.

Read full story
65 comments

Finding a lover outside of family will probably regret it

Marriage, after a long time, will always lack some freshness, it will become particularly plain and dull. It is precisely because of this that many people, even if their marriages seem to be good, still can't stand the blandness right now, and always unknowingly put their eyes on the people outside, and they have lovers.

Read full story
6 comments

Identify love or utilization in relationships

In the emotional world, the most afraid thing is to be sincerely disappointed and lose one's enthusiasm. This is probably the last thing everyone wants to see. However, it is often difficult to see the true and false at a glance about feelings. I don't know whether the other party is sincere or used, but it still depends on some details in life.

Read full story
1 comments

Stay away from some friends in middle-age

Years are always passing by inadvertently. When we are still lamenting that life is like a dream, people have reached middle age. Along the way, I not only experienced wind, frost, rain, and snow, but also read the ups and downs of life, gradually saw some people and things, but also understood many principles of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Love is precious, but dignity is more expensive

In gender relations, love is a particularly beautiful existence, and an indispensable part of life, but some people seem particularly sad in love because they regard love as the whole of life.

Read full story

Is an honest man a good choice for marriage?

In the cognition of many people, they will think that when they get married, they have to find an honest person to live with. Maybe they will all feel that honest people will live a good life and life will be very happy. This is not the case. Not all honest people are worth relying on.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy