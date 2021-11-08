Returning from a business trip, I found my friend and my husband at my home

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

A woman who had divorced said in an interview:

My husband and I were both ordinary office workers, but my husband and I couldn’t cope with the mortgage and the cost of raising children after we got married.

Under these circumstances, I have discussed with my husband: I hope that he can quit his job and start a business.

The husband said at the time: What should I do if I lose money by doing business?

He prefers the easy life at the moment. In the end, I had to quit my job and start a business.

When I first started the business, it was not as smooth as I thought, so that my husband not only did not comfort me but also dislike, me in various ways.

Fortunately, within half a year, I tasted the sweetness in business. It's just that as the business gets on the right track, my whole person has also become busy: a business trip is something that happens every month.

When I am tired, I have this thought: I was so weak once, but in the end, I was forced to become a female man by life.

Soon my husband and I had our fourth year of marriage, and our child was over two years old.

A few days ago, I came back early from a business trip and saw my husband and my friend dating at my house. At that moment, all my grievances suddenly erupted.

At that time, my best friend wanted to withdraw from my house, but I just blocked the door to prevent her from leaving. Then, I called my brother.

As a result, I joined hands with my brother to beat up my husband and girlfriend. Afterward, I still felt angry, so I asked my husband for divorce.

Once, to make this family work properly, I turned myself into a female man. Unfortunately, because of the lack of my accompanying me, my husband finally committed infidelity, which led to the separation of our family.

Emotion analysis:

Credit cards and loans on various platforms have allowed many people to barely cope with their "debts" as soon as their monthly wages are paid. Is it really because these people want to lead their lives so badly? It's just a product of helplessness under the imbalanced state of income and expenditure.

Does she think that she only caused her husband to cheat on her friend because she had to travel every month and she was busy on weekdays? I don't think so. My perception is that even if she is for working in the original company, her husband will still get involved in extramarital affairs because her husband’s infidelity is carried in his bones. And her friend's debt to her is also carried in his bones. In the end, she joined hands with her brother to beat up her husband and her friends, which was their retribution.

Regarding divorce, in addition to being unable to accept the humiliation brought about by her husband’s betrayal of the marriage, it also included the sudden feeling that her hard work for the family over the years was not worth it. When she decided to divorce, she must have considered the feelings of her children, and she was sure that she could take good care of their children after the divorce. So, since she chose to divorce, then she must be firm in her mind. Marriage is a choice as well as a game. No one knows what life will be like after marriage, and some people's bad thoughts are not written on their faces.

Therefore, when people encounter unreliable marriage partners, and when they are disappointed in the relationship, it is the best policy to go with.

Although life is hard, as long as everyone can be loyal to marriage, everyone's life can still transition smoothly. It's just that in some families, there will be such a scene: life is already very difficult. But there are still people who want to interpret the betrayal of marriage and be lazy, and even have no plans for future life. In this case, how can people who pay in marriage see the hope of life?