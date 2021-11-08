I was 34 years old and had an extramarital affair with my 47-year-old neighbor

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:

My wife and I fell in love and got married.

More often, it is my blessing to be able to marry my wife. Because most of the time, I only need to worry about how to make money, and my wife will not bother me too much with family matters.

Time flies quickly. My wife and I have been married for 8 years (I am 34 years old), and I don’t know if it is because of the weakening of the relationship between the husband and wife, or because the female neighbor is too enthusiastic about me (the female neighbor is 47 years old, divorced). My neighbor and I developed a love relationship.

Regarding the true feelings with the female neighbor: There may be no love, but it is very comfortable to be with her. She doesn't provoke me and praises me often. Sometimes, I will have this illusion, in the eyes of the neighbors. I am my incarnation of perfection.

In the end, my wife and my neighbor's affairs were discovered by my wife. And a series of things that happened afterward made me miserable:

My wife humiliates me for this almost every day.

The wife yelled to sell the house, switch to a new district, and start a new life.

Even if it is a normal social meeting between colleagues, my wife will supervise me by video every ten minutes.

My mobile phone, my wife wants to read it at any time.

Now, I don't have any freedom at all. It feels so uncomfortable.

Emotion analysis

If he doesn't want to live a life that is extremely constrained by his wife, he can choose to divorce. Here, there is a question: Why should he take up all the good things?

He also said that his wife is a housekeeper. To put it bluntly, his wife is a typical woman suitable for marriage. Under these circumstances, he cannot guarantee his loyalty to marriage, which is a concrete manifestation of his brain flooding.

In the post-derailment period, one party to a loyal marriage often changes because of the derailment hurt by the other half. When her lover can't go home on time, she is always worried about whether her lover is doing something intriguing without telling herself. Therefore, his wife's control over him is caused by his derailment.

Does he think it is easy to buy a house now? Under these circumstances, why does his wife insist on replacing the house? Because his wife wanted to create the effect of "not seeing, so not upset". At least for now, every time his wife goes home and passes by the door of the neighbor's house, she will unconsciously think of the mess between them, so that she can't adjust her mood well.

He also needs to understand: In the post-derailment period, the pain of a woman is directly proportional to the degree of importance she attaches to this marriage. If a woman can be spoiled by a man after she gets married, why should she let herself live as a nagging woman? Therefore, his correct attitude about being controlled by his wife is atonement, rather than feeling pain.

Among the above, my advice is:

1) For some social gatherings that can bring his wife to participate, take his wife with him. For some social gatherings that are not convenient for his wife to participate in, it is necessary to report in advance, and when his wife is checking the post, his attitude must be correct. Not showing impatience.

2) Actively tell his wife the unlocking password of his mobile phone. When at home, the mobile phone should be left where his wife can see, so that she can guarantee to read his mobile phone at any time.

3) Delete the female contact information in his mobile phone that is not a normal friendship.

4) Arrange to replace the house with their daily schedule. He may think it is unnecessary, as long as he does not have any further involvement with his female neighbor in the future. However, don't forget that the female neighbor is a divorced woman. As long as she is single for a day, his wife will feel extremely insecure and will inevitably encounter her in the community.