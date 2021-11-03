What kind of marriage you choose is what kind of life you choose

Thought Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kb334_0ckgFP3d00
Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

I often hear some girls say: "This woman has a happy marriage and is very lucky!"

I don’t know how many people have thought about it. If you have thought about it, then you must take a look at today’s article.

Let's discuss it: Is marital happiness just good luck?

Let's take a look first, what is luck?

Is it like buying a lottery ticket and whether you will win the jackpot? I believe it will, but the probability of winning is too low.

So we can't put the mentality of buying lottery tickets on finding a marriage partner. Because if you just want to have a happy marriage by luck, you may have bought lottery tickets for many years and won't win a single prize in the end.

Then I will summarize with you, what kind of man to choose is like buying a lottery ticket!

The first type: a man who treats you with great care

Such a man would be willing to treat you with heart and soul. You think he is willing to pay for you, but in fact, what we are looking for is an ally on the battlefield of life, not someone to satisfy our inertia and willfulness.

What do you mean? Some girls think that I have to find a man to help me do things and run errands for me. But can such a man become your life partner?

Therefore, you must know the truth that what is good to women is not a scarce ability of men.

What is scarce is the man's conversation, his internal knowledge system, career foundation, future planning, vision experience, ability to control the situation, stable emotions, and so on.

These are very important key factors. Otherwise, they can only serve as the function of running errands. How can such a man help you in the future?

The second type: a man who only listens to his mother

Many men around us still need to listen to their mothers when they are old. Everything is: my mother said, my mother, said.

If you weren't looking at him as a big man, you would think this is a kid.

If you ask him to do something, it will be like killing him. He will procrastinate or postpone.

He said it well and promised quickly, but he could never do it.

I also feel that it is natural for a woman to do housework and take care of her in-laws. Teach you every day to be a good wife and loving mother, and honor your in-laws.

I just ask you, do you dare to imagine the future with such a man?

The third type: the conditions are much worse than yours, and the conditions are much better than yours.

To put it simply, the girl finds someone who matches her conditions.

With better conditions than you, their family will underestimate you and you will feel uncomfortable.

Find a condition that is worse than you. After a long time, you will dislike him, and he will feel uncomfortable.

Two people with very different conditions have many differences in their thoughts, concepts, behaviors, and habits. When getting along like this, everyone is very tired, so why bother to be reluctant to be together?

The fourth type: 30-year-olds who have no savings, no fixed job, and no self-motivated

I always think that a man in his 20s who has no money is too normal. After all, I was poor when I was in my 20s.

But by the age of 30, there is nothing left. This is no longer a question of being poor, but he may not have set goals and directions for himself, and will only waste time every day.

For such a person, he doesn't even have a good time with himself. Do you still expect to make you live well?

Look at current society as long as you are willing to work hard, how can you not make money. So it's not that there is no chance, but this person never wants to work hard.

The fifth type: Divorced and having children

The relationship between men like this is too complicated. Think about him not only with his ex-wife but also with his ex-father-in-law. It is impossible for him not to raise their children. Whether he has money or not, he will get a share. Can you feel comfortable?

I've seen too many cases after the second marriage because the children end up having trouble. Many things are easy to think of, but this is not the case.

The sixth type: family relations are strained

I don't need to say more about this. Think about it if they have a bad family relationship, what will happen if you join?

Can you still want to join such a family to ease their family relationship?

The seventh type: Those who require to live with their parents

They are his parents, after all, not your parents.

When two people are together, mutual respect is basic. Since he wants to live with you, he cannot force you to do anything, but he needs to respect and understand you.

He can't even listen to your suggestions on whom to live with in the future. Do you think you will be able to discuss well in the future and face difficulties together?

Girls, there are two aspects to a good marriage. On the one hand, you find the right person, and on the other hand, you know how to manage a marriage.

But if you find the wrong person, what good is it for you to manage a marriage?

So, remember, don’t use the mentality of trying to find a marriage partner. Don't think that finding a marriage partner is just a matter of luck!

