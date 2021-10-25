Happy woman: love the one you love, do what you want to do

Thought Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R0iXF_0cbUJB6E00
Photo by Antonino Visalli on Unsplash

In this world, some people are happy, but there are also unhappy people. It is said that most unfortunate lives are similar, so are happy lives.

If a person is lucky or not it is more of your creation. In many cases, it depends on your choice and a kind of mentality.

People living in this world are more about living a state of mind, maintaining a good state, knowing what to do, doing what you like, and finding yourself. Such people will feel happy and worthy in the world.

Therefore, a woman who lives happily knows the key to this happiness.

Do what you like to do

In a person's entire life, it is said that it is not long, it is not short, and there are decades. If you have not found yourself and cannot do what you like to do, it is a very painful thing.

It is difficult to feel happy if you cannot follow your heart in life. The essence of happiness is that you can be unconstrained and can truly feel good.

If a woman wants to be happy, she must first find herself and do what she likes without being disturbed by anyone.

If you live in the eyes of others and are always affected by others, it is difficult to feel joy and happiness. After all, life is one's own. If you can't be yourself, your life will be meaningless.

The reason why people feel happy is that they feel good in their hearts, and they have such emotions. If you can't be yourself and get trapped in life, such a person will not have a good life.

Therefore, it is very important for a woman to find herself, and to be able to do what she likes will make it easier to feel happiness.

Don't care about other people's ideas

The essence of most people's unhappiness is that they worry too much, think too much, and ignore themselves.

A woman who cares about others and cares about other people's thoughts makes it difficult to live her own life and will be affected by the words and deeds of others at every turn.

People who only maintain their inner thoughts, do not care about others' attitudes, and know what they want, tend to live happily.

A person will doubt himself because of other people's short words. A woman who denies her will never be able to be herself. At any time, a woman must have her cognition and ideas and should not be easily influenced by others in her life.

Like those women who live happily, the reason why they are happy is that they know what kind of life they want to live, always stick to their hearts, regardless of other people's ideas, follow their hearts to be themselves.

Those who are easily affected will be trapped in life and never feel happy. The simpler life is, the happier you are. Don't be easily influenced by others.

Lower expectations and don’t ask for returns

In this world, many things are not equal. Now that you have paid, you should make all your plans and don't ask for equal returns.

Originally, people are different from other people. You may not be able to get a corresponding response if you pay, but since you pay, you have to accept all the results.

Many women have such a phenomenon that they blindly pay, hoping to get the cherish and favor of the other party through their efforts, so they sink deeper and deeper.

Feelings cannot be compared. Your contribution is your own business. No one should respond to you accordingly. This can be seen as the degree to which a person loves you.

Those who demand rewards will have a gap between ideals and reality, and they will feel unhappy in their hearts.

It is often the kind of woman who doesn't care about the result, pays as he likes, just lets the flow go, and being a good woman will be easier to be happy.

Feelings are the most unreasonable thing. Don't care about gains and losses since you have paid. The more you care, the more disappointments. On the contrary, you don't care about anything, the happier you will be.

Summarize

There are many definitions of happiness. But no matter what, happiness is one's feelings. I hope everyone can follow their heart, find themselves and get happiness.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Focus on relationship management and personal growth. Help you care for love and improve the quality of marriage.

1654 followers

More from Thought Coffee

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Marriage may not be happy, but divorce will be

A reporter interviewed a couple who have been divorced for more than forty years. This husband had contact with other women. The wife told her husband that she hated her husband for contacting other women, but the husband still did it.

Read full story
10 comments

What kind of marriage you choose is what kind of life you choose

I often hear some girls say: "This woman has a happy marriage and is very lucky!" I don’t know how many people have thought about it. If you have thought about it, then you must take a look at today’s article.

Read full story
8 comments

The life of a middle-aged couple: no love exists

I can always hear many middle-aged people say: If it is not for the children, to maintain a marriage body, otherwise they would have long wanted to divorce. My friend Fiona also suffered in such days. She was still very young, but she lived married life like a pool of stagnant water.

Read full story

Finding a lover outside of family will probably regret it

Marriage, after a long time, will always lack some freshness, it will become particularly plain and dull. It is precisely because of this that many people, even if their marriages seem to be good, still can't stand the blandness right now, and always unknowingly put their eyes on the people outside, and they have lovers.

Read full story
6 comments

Identify love or utilization in relationships

In the emotional world, the most afraid thing is to be sincerely disappointed and lose one's enthusiasm. This is probably the last thing everyone wants to see. However, it is often difficult to see the true and false at a glance about feelings. I don't know whether the other party is sincere or used, but it still depends on some details in life.

Read full story
1 comments

Stay away from some friends in middle-age

Years are always passing by inadvertently. When we are still lamenting that life is like a dream, people have reached middle age. Along the way, I not only experienced wind, frost, rain, and snow, but also read the ups and downs of life, gradually saw some people and things, but also understood many principles of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Love is precious, but dignity is more expensive

In gender relations, love is a particularly beautiful existence, and an indispensable part of life, but some people seem particularly sad in love because they regard love as the whole of life.

Read full story

Is an honest man a good choice for marriage?

In the cognition of many people, they will think that when they get married, they have to find an honest person to live with. Maybe they will all feel that honest people will live a good life and life will be very happy. This is not the case. Not all honest people are worth relying on.

Read full story
15 comments

The form of love is to heal each other

Love is just a simple word. After being together, some men and women have endless quarrels and anger every day. Some men and women even choose each other and lead their lives directly from heaven to hell.

Read full story

People who change their mind in love can't hide

In life, whether a person is sincere or not, there are traces to follow. Many times, you can see a person's mind through some details in life. For feeling, if you want to go on for a long time, you should remain loyal. Once there is no basic loyalty, the relationship will deteriorate.

Read full story
1 comments

Middle-aged marriage: no longer love each other, and no longer speak

From falling in love to entering marriage, every girl is looking forward to the romantic love of a couple for life. But just as love has a period of passion, marriage also has a period of preservation.

Read full story
217 comments

Love that is not nourished will wither

It is said that sincerity can't stand consumption. No matter how good feelings are, they also lie in cherishing. If you don't know how to operate and consume recklessly, then one day love will be consumed.

Read full story
1 comments

The expression of true love can be reflected in the relationship

The happiest thing in a person's life is to meet someone who truly loves you. Who you are within life is different. A quality lover can reduce the suffering of life by half. No matter whoever chooses to be with the one he loves, he will treat you sincerely.

Read full story
3 comments

From the heart of a cheating man, after cheating with a lady, what is it like to live with his wife?

Speaking of betrayal in marriage, it's all because you don't cherish it anymore after you have it, and you always feel that the outsiders are better, so you have a way of no return.

Read full story

In a relationship, the act of expressing one’s love

Love is the most unreasonable thing at all. Maybe if you like someone, you can't control yourself, maybe the other person will become the exception. To love a person is to give the best preference to the other person, and all principles become unprincipled.

Read full story
1 comments

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.

Read full story
158 comments

In the eyes of men, like and love are not the same

Regarding likes and loves, they are completely different. Like can be many people, but love is the only one. As a person, it is more of an appreciation, will only like the advantages of the other person. But love is different, love is more tolerant and can accept all of you.

Read full story

The basis of marriage: money, communication and loyalty

What kind of person to marry? Regarding this question, what many people hope for is someone who can be in love with each other. Not only do I love each other, but the other side also has the same mindset as myself.

Read full story
1 comments

Attention, admiration and care tell love from corner

There is a saying that a good love never needs to be tossed too much. Naturally, they fell in love with each other, together, everything seemed to be a matter of course. In this regard, anyone who has experienced it will surely agree with it and think deeply.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy