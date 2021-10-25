Happy woman: love the one you love, do what you want to do

Photo by Antonino Visalli on Unsplash

In this world, some people are happy, but there are also unhappy people. It is said that most unfortunate lives are similar, so are happy lives.

If a person is lucky or not it is more of your creation. In many cases, it depends on your choice and a kind of mentality.

People living in this world are more about living a state of mind, maintaining a good state, knowing what to do, doing what you like, and finding yourself. Such people will feel happy and worthy in the world.

Therefore, a woman who lives happily knows the key to this happiness.

Do what you like to do

In a person's entire life, it is said that it is not long, it is not short, and there are decades. If you have not found yourself and cannot do what you like to do, it is a very painful thing.

It is difficult to feel happy if you cannot follow your heart in life. The essence of happiness is that you can be unconstrained and can truly feel good.

If a woman wants to be happy, she must first find herself and do what she likes without being disturbed by anyone.

If you live in the eyes of others and are always affected by others, it is difficult to feel joy and happiness. After all, life is one's own. If you can't be yourself, your life will be meaningless.

The reason why people feel happy is that they feel good in their hearts, and they have such emotions. If you can't be yourself and get trapped in life, such a person will not have a good life.

Therefore, it is very important for a woman to find herself, and to be able to do what she likes will make it easier to feel happiness.

Don't care about other people's ideas

The essence of most people's unhappiness is that they worry too much, think too much, and ignore themselves.

A woman who cares about others and cares about other people's thoughts makes it difficult to live her own life and will be affected by the words and deeds of others at every turn.

People who only maintain their inner thoughts, do not care about others' attitudes, and know what they want, tend to live happily.

A person will doubt himself because of other people's short words. A woman who denies her will never be able to be herself. At any time, a woman must have her cognition and ideas and should not be easily influenced by others in her life.

Like those women who live happily, the reason why they are happy is that they know what kind of life they want to live, always stick to their hearts, regardless of other people's ideas, follow their hearts to be themselves.

Those who are easily affected will be trapped in life and never feel happy. The simpler life is, the happier you are. Don't be easily influenced by others.

Lower expectations and don’t ask for returns

In this world, many things are not equal. Now that you have paid, you should make all your plans and don't ask for equal returns.

Originally, people are different from other people. You may not be able to get a corresponding response if you pay, but since you pay, you have to accept all the results.

Many women have such a phenomenon that they blindly pay, hoping to get the cherish and favor of the other party through their efforts, so they sink deeper and deeper.

Feelings cannot be compared. Your contribution is your own business. No one should respond to you accordingly. This can be seen as the degree to which a person loves you.

Those who demand rewards will have a gap between ideals and reality, and they will feel unhappy in their hearts.

It is often the kind of woman who doesn't care about the result, pays as he likes, just lets the flow go, and being a good woman will be easier to be happy.

Feelings are the most unreasonable thing. Don't care about gains and losses since you have paid. The more you care, the more disappointments. On the contrary, you don't care about anything, the happier you will be.

Summarize

There are many definitions of happiness. But no matter what, happiness is one's feelings. I hope everyone can follow their heart, find themselves and get happiness.