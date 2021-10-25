Remember, love is a matter of two people

Thought Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DPxo_0caAUpQI00
Photo by kabita Darlami on Unsplash

Chat with a friend.

A friend said that she likes someone very much. Although this man doesn't like her, she still likes this person very much.

Because she likes it, so even if this man refuses no matter how much she still refuses to give up, even if she knows that she and this man will not have a future, she is still willing and always wants to give for this man.

She always thinks that she likes this man, that's her business, as for how this man treats her, that's the man's business. No matter how this man treats himself, it doesn't matter, as long as he likes this man, that's enough.

I have to say that this friend's life is moving. However, this kind of like, in addition to keeping oneself unrequited, does not have more meaning, and it is difficult to have good results.

Like is a matter of one person, but love is ultimately a matter of two people.

In love, sometimes, you like a person, but that person does not have such thoughts. This is normal.

When your feelings have not received a response, for some time, you can let yourself like it and taste the taste of liking someone, but you don't have to be attached to it all the time.

If you like someone unilaterally, it is also like and love, but that kind of love is only a one-man show after all.

Love, shouldn’t be that you always look up to someone, always secretly liking someone, always unrequitedly in love with someone, it should be when you like that person, he just likes you, and is willing to come to you, Stay with you often.

You can often walk hand in hand across the street, you can often hug each other to watch a movie, you can often share your experiences, or you can share and face the ups and downs in life together.

All wishful thinking is not worth insisting on too much. Everyone is the same. If you love, you should love one. When he is close to him, he is also willing to walk towards himself, with the same thoughts as himself, and also People who love themselves very much.

If someone loves someone, someone can’t love it, never get what they want, someone is in love, but they don’t know how to cherish it.

When being favored, too many people are always like this. They will be arrogant and arrogant. They feel that since the other person loves themselves, then they should unconditionally let themselves, always accommodate themselves, and pay for themselves.

It is true that when a person loves you very much, he is willing to always wrong himself, and then to perfect you, but if you don’t know how to cherish his contribution, you will always turn a blind eye to his grievances and never give him something in return. He treats you. Love, but it will still disappear.

Compared with falling in love, letting love continue, is even more difficult. As the saying goes, falling in love is easy, but getting along is difficult.

But after falling in love, we are together. If we want this love to last, there will be no separation day. It will always take two people together, pay each other, cherish each other’s hearts, and give each other some perseverance. Strength.

Only when you both feel each other's heart and happiness in this relationship, will you not want to let go and be willing to keep walking with each other.

Love is a matter of two people. It was at the beginning, and it is still the same afterward.

Therefore, when you like someone, if the other person doesn't like you, you don't have to force it.

Originally, you can't force others at all, and a person who doesn't want to come to you, doesn't want to have any stories with you, and even really walks with you, will not be the right person.

For him, no matter how much you like it, after doing your best, you just give up, and then go to find your next stop of happiness.

When one day, you find that person, when he cherishes you very much, you should cherish him well, don't neglect him, don't always let him be disappointed in you, and maintain the temperature of your love.

In this way, finding the right person and knowing how to manage will be a truly good relationship.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Focus on relationship management and personal growth. Help you care for love and improve the quality of marriage.

1654 followers

More from Thought Coffee

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Marriage may not be happy, but divorce will be

A reporter interviewed a couple who have been divorced for more than forty years. This husband had contact with other women. The wife told her husband that she hated her husband for contacting other women, but the husband still did it.

Read full story
10 comments

What kind of marriage you choose is what kind of life you choose

I often hear some girls say: "This woman has a happy marriage and is very lucky!" I don’t know how many people have thought about it. If you have thought about it, then you must take a look at today’s article.

Read full story
8 comments

The life of a middle-aged couple: no love exists

I can always hear many middle-aged people say: If it is not for the children, to maintain a marriage body, otherwise they would have long wanted to divorce. My friend Fiona also suffered in such days. She was still very young, but she lived married life like a pool of stagnant water.

Read full story

Finding a lover outside of family will probably regret it

Marriage, after a long time, will always lack some freshness, it will become particularly plain and dull. It is precisely because of this that many people, even if their marriages seem to be good, still can't stand the blandness right now, and always unknowingly put their eyes on the people outside, and they have lovers.

Read full story
6 comments

Identify love or utilization in relationships

In the emotional world, the most afraid thing is to be sincerely disappointed and lose one's enthusiasm. This is probably the last thing everyone wants to see. However, it is often difficult to see the true and false at a glance about feelings. I don't know whether the other party is sincere or used, but it still depends on some details in life.

Read full story
1 comments

Stay away from some friends in middle-age

Years are always passing by inadvertently. When we are still lamenting that life is like a dream, people have reached middle age. Along the way, I not only experienced wind, frost, rain, and snow, but also read the ups and downs of life, gradually saw some people and things, but also understood many principles of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Love is precious, but dignity is more expensive

In gender relations, love is a particularly beautiful existence, and an indispensable part of life, but some people seem particularly sad in love because they regard love as the whole of life.

Read full story

Is an honest man a good choice for marriage?

In the cognition of many people, they will think that when they get married, they have to find an honest person to live with. Maybe they will all feel that honest people will live a good life and life will be very happy. This is not the case. Not all honest people are worth relying on.

Read full story
15 comments

The form of love is to heal each other

Love is just a simple word. After being together, some men and women have endless quarrels and anger every day. Some men and women even choose each other and lead their lives directly from heaven to hell.

Read full story

People who change their mind in love can't hide

In life, whether a person is sincere or not, there are traces to follow. Many times, you can see a person's mind through some details in life. For feeling, if you want to go on for a long time, you should remain loyal. Once there is no basic loyalty, the relationship will deteriorate.

Read full story
1 comments

Middle-aged marriage: no longer love each other, and no longer speak

From falling in love to entering marriage, every girl is looking forward to the romantic love of a couple for life. But just as love has a period of passion, marriage also has a period of preservation.

Read full story
217 comments

Love that is not nourished will wither

It is said that sincerity can't stand consumption. No matter how good feelings are, they also lie in cherishing. If you don't know how to operate and consume recklessly, then one day love will be consumed.

Read full story
1 comments

The expression of true love can be reflected in the relationship

The happiest thing in a person's life is to meet someone who truly loves you. Who you are within life is different. A quality lover can reduce the suffering of life by half. No matter whoever chooses to be with the one he loves, he will treat you sincerely.

Read full story
3 comments

From the heart of a cheating man, after cheating with a lady, what is it like to live with his wife?

Speaking of betrayal in marriage, it's all because you don't cherish it anymore after you have it, and you always feel that the outsiders are better, so you have a way of no return.

Read full story

In a relationship, the act of expressing one’s love

Love is the most unreasonable thing at all. Maybe if you like someone, you can't control yourself, maybe the other person will become the exception. To love a person is to give the best preference to the other person, and all principles become unprincipled.

Read full story
1 comments

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.

Read full story
158 comments

In the eyes of men, like and love are not the same

Regarding likes and loves, they are completely different. Like can be many people, but love is the only one. As a person, it is more of an appreciation, will only like the advantages of the other person. But love is different, love is more tolerant and can accept all of you.

Read full story

The basis of marriage: money, communication and loyalty

What kind of person to marry? Regarding this question, what many people hope for is someone who can be in love with each other. Not only do I love each other, but the other side also has the same mindset as myself.

Read full story
1 comments

Attention, admiration and care tell love from corner

There is a saying that a good love never needs to be tossed too much. Naturally, they fell in love with each other, together, everything seemed to be a matter of course. In this regard, anyone who has experienced it will surely agree with it and think deeply.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy