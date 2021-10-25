Remember, love is a matter of two people

Photo by kabita Darlami on Unsplash

Chat with a friend.

A friend said that she likes someone very much. Although this man doesn't like her, she still likes this person very much.

Because she likes it, so even if this man refuses no matter how much she still refuses to give up, even if she knows that she and this man will not have a future, she is still willing and always wants to give for this man.

She always thinks that she likes this man, that's her business, as for how this man treats her, that's the man's business. No matter how this man treats himself, it doesn't matter, as long as he likes this man, that's enough.

I have to say that this friend's life is moving. However, this kind of like, in addition to keeping oneself unrequited, does not have more meaning, and it is difficult to have good results.

Like is a matter of one person, but love is ultimately a matter of two people.

In love, sometimes, you like a person, but that person does not have such thoughts. This is normal.

When your feelings have not received a response, for some time, you can let yourself like it and taste the taste of liking someone, but you don't have to be attached to it all the time.

If you like someone unilaterally, it is also like and love, but that kind of love is only a one-man show after all.

Love, shouldn’t be that you always look up to someone, always secretly liking someone, always unrequitedly in love with someone, it should be when you like that person, he just likes you, and is willing to come to you, Stay with you often.

You can often walk hand in hand across the street, you can often hug each other to watch a movie, you can often share your experiences, or you can share and face the ups and downs in life together.

All wishful thinking is not worth insisting on too much. Everyone is the same. If you love, you should love one. When he is close to him, he is also willing to walk towards himself, with the same thoughts as himself, and also People who love themselves very much.

If someone loves someone, someone can’t love it, never get what they want, someone is in love, but they don’t know how to cherish it.

When being favored, too many people are always like this. They will be arrogant and arrogant. They feel that since the other person loves themselves, then they should unconditionally let themselves, always accommodate themselves, and pay for themselves.

It is true that when a person loves you very much, he is willing to always wrong himself, and then to perfect you, but if you don’t know how to cherish his contribution, you will always turn a blind eye to his grievances and never give him something in return. He treats you. Love, but it will still disappear.

Compared with falling in love, letting love continue, is even more difficult. As the saying goes, falling in love is easy, but getting along is difficult.

But after falling in love, we are together. If we want this love to last, there will be no separation day. It will always take two people together, pay each other, cherish each other’s hearts, and give each other some perseverance. Strength.

Only when you both feel each other's heart and happiness in this relationship, will you not want to let go and be willing to keep walking with each other.

Love is a matter of two people. It was at the beginning, and it is still the same afterward.

Therefore, when you like someone, if the other person doesn't like you, you don't have to force it.

Originally, you can't force others at all, and a person who doesn't want to come to you, doesn't want to have any stories with you, and even really walks with you, will not be the right person.

For him, no matter how much you like it, after doing your best, you just give up, and then go to find your next stop of happiness.

When one day, you find that person, when he cherishes you very much, you should cherish him well, don't neglect him, don't always let him be disappointed in you, and maintain the temperature of your love.

In this way, finding the right person and knowing how to manage will be a truly good relationship.