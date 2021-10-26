The answer of love settles in time

Thought Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wnXc_0caADICW00
Photo by Kate Kozyrka on Unsplash

In our life, we will meet many people, true or false, good or bad they can all be verified through time.

The so-called time knows people. You can see a person's true heart through some details. Probably people will lie, but time can't deceive people.

For a person who treats you sincerely, he will naturally know how to cherish and will not stand by when you need it, but know how to support you together.

Therefore, in many relationships, you probably know a person's true heart after getting along for a long time, and people know how good or bad they are after getting along for a long time.

Feelings cannot withstand temptation, nor can they withstand the test of time.

As long as you stay together for a long time, you will naturally feel the other person's intentions. Whether a person is true or false, the details will tell you.

The mouth can lie, the eyes can't deceive people, and the details of being together can't be concealed.

You will meet all kinds of people in your life. Some people may stay with you for a while, but some will stay with you forever.

Before that, you don't know who is the one who accompanies you to the end, but as long as you get along for a long time, you can feel the sincerity of the other person.

A person who treats you sincerely will naturally treat you kindly. On the contrary, it’s hard for such a person to have a heart with you, and you can’t see his heart.

The truth about sincerity still depends on one person consciously revealing it, probably only time can best prove it. The person who can stand the test of time is naturally the one who will treat you sincerely.

No matter how good one's lips are, it doesn't make sense to not be able to do it. For things like feelings, it depends on the actual contribution. The person who can do it is the person who cares about you.

The person who runs away from problems or neglects you is enough to see his heart.

Feelings and hearts are never things that happen overnight. Only when you get along for a long time can you truly realize the other person's intentions.

After all, some people are very good at hiding their hearts, but time will always let you see a person. Especially after experiencing some things, I can see the attitude of the other party more clearly.

Whether a person treats you well, whether he is sincere, never depends on how well he speaks, but on what he has done.

The feeling that can stand the test must be the one who will show up in a time when you need it and give you warmth and help.

The people around you cannot escape the verification of time. Whether it is a friend or a lover, time will always let you see his true appearance.

Time is the thing that allows you to see a person most clearly. It is said that time verifies the hearts of the people and witnesses humanity.

Therefore, whether a person is true or false, and whether a person treats you well or falsely is good enough to see through time and details.

Summarize

In real life, we can't decide what a person will do to us, and can't prevent a person from appearing and leaving. The only thing we can do is to maintain a good attitude and accept everything calmly.

So, no matter what a person treats you, what you have to do is to live up to everyone’s true heart and ignore every false intention, just love yourself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Focus on relationship management and personal growth. Help you care for love and improve the quality of marriage.

1654 followers

More from Thought Coffee

After falling in love with my wife's friend, I lost more than ten kilograms in one month

A man who had an extramarital affair said in an interview:. Some people live a relaxed life after having an extramarital affair. However, for me, extramarital affairs are frightening. My personal experience is that I lost more than ten kilograms in one month of developing a relationship with my wife’s friend. In the end, to defend the integrity of my family and keep myself physically and mentally healthy, I took the initiative to withdraw from this extramarital relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Marriage may not be happy, but divorce will be

A reporter interviewed a couple who have been divorced for more than forty years. This husband had contact with other women. The wife told her husband that she hated her husband for contacting other women, but the husband still did it.

Read full story
10 comments

What kind of marriage you choose is what kind of life you choose

I often hear some girls say: "This woman has a happy marriage and is very lucky!" I don’t know how many people have thought about it. If you have thought about it, then you must take a look at today’s article.

Read full story
8 comments

The life of a middle-aged couple: no love exists

I can always hear many middle-aged people say: If it is not for the children, to maintain a marriage body, otherwise they would have long wanted to divorce. My friend Fiona also suffered in such days. She was still very young, but she lived married life like a pool of stagnant water.

Read full story

Finding a lover outside of family will probably regret it

Marriage, after a long time, will always lack some freshness, it will become particularly plain and dull. It is precisely because of this that many people, even if their marriages seem to be good, still can't stand the blandness right now, and always unknowingly put their eyes on the people outside, and they have lovers.

Read full story
6 comments

Identify love or utilization in relationships

In the emotional world, the most afraid thing is to be sincerely disappointed and lose one's enthusiasm. This is probably the last thing everyone wants to see. However, it is often difficult to see the true and false at a glance about feelings. I don't know whether the other party is sincere or used, but it still depends on some details in life.

Read full story
1 comments

Stay away from some friends in middle-age

Years are always passing by inadvertently. When we are still lamenting that life is like a dream, people have reached middle age. Along the way, I not only experienced wind, frost, rain, and snow, but also read the ups and downs of life, gradually saw some people and things, but also understood many principles of life.

Read full story
11 comments

Love is precious, but dignity is more expensive

In gender relations, love is a particularly beautiful existence, and an indispensable part of life, but some people seem particularly sad in love because they regard love as the whole of life.

Read full story

Is an honest man a good choice for marriage?

In the cognition of many people, they will think that when they get married, they have to find an honest person to live with. Maybe they will all feel that honest people will live a good life and life will be very happy. This is not the case. Not all honest people are worth relying on.

Read full story
15 comments

The form of love is to heal each other

Love is just a simple word. After being together, some men and women have endless quarrels and anger every day. Some men and women even choose each other and lead their lives directly from heaven to hell.

Read full story

People who change their mind in love can't hide

In life, whether a person is sincere or not, there are traces to follow. Many times, you can see a person's mind through some details in life. For feeling, if you want to go on for a long time, you should remain loyal. Once there is no basic loyalty, the relationship will deteriorate.

Read full story
1 comments

Middle-aged marriage: no longer love each other, and no longer speak

From falling in love to entering marriage, every girl is looking forward to the romantic love of a couple for life. But just as love has a period of passion, marriage also has a period of preservation.

Read full story
217 comments

Love that is not nourished will wither

It is said that sincerity can't stand consumption. No matter how good feelings are, they also lie in cherishing. If you don't know how to operate and consume recklessly, then one day love will be consumed.

Read full story
1 comments

The expression of true love can be reflected in the relationship

The happiest thing in a person's life is to meet someone who truly loves you. Who you are within life is different. A quality lover can reduce the suffering of life by half. No matter whoever chooses to be with the one he loves, he will treat you sincerely.

Read full story
3 comments

From the heart of a cheating man, after cheating with a lady, what is it like to live with his wife?

Speaking of betrayal in marriage, it's all because you don't cherish it anymore after you have it, and you always feel that the outsiders are better, so you have a way of no return.

Read full story

In a relationship, the act of expressing one’s love

Love is the most unreasonable thing at all. Maybe if you like someone, you can't control yourself, maybe the other person will become the exception. To love a person is to give the best preference to the other person, and all principles become unprincipled.

Read full story
1 comments

Most people do not marry the person they love

When the friends at the wedding met each other on a blind date, she didn't have much interest in the first place. She felt that the other party was a bit older and had a too dull personality, and was not suitable for her, not what she wanted.

Read full story
158 comments

In the eyes of men, like and love are not the same

Regarding likes and loves, they are completely different. Like can be many people, but love is the only one. As a person, it is more of an appreciation, will only like the advantages of the other person. But love is different, love is more tolerant and can accept all of you.

Read full story

The basis of marriage: money, communication and loyalty

What kind of person to marry? Regarding this question, what many people hope for is someone who can be in love with each other. Not only do I love each other, but the other side also has the same mindset as myself.

Read full story
1 comments

Attention, admiration and care tell love from corner

There is a saying that a good love never needs to be tossed too much. Naturally, they fell in love with each other, together, everything seemed to be a matter of course. In this regard, anyone who has experienced it will surely agree with it and think deeply.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy