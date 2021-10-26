The answer of love settles in time

Photo by Kate Kozyrka on Unsplash

In our life, we will meet many people, true or false, good or bad they can all be verified through time.

The so-called time knows people. You can see a person's true heart through some details. Probably people will lie, but time can't deceive people.

For a person who treats you sincerely, he will naturally know how to cherish and will not stand by when you need it, but know how to support you together.

Therefore, in many relationships, you probably know a person's true heart after getting along for a long time, and people know how good or bad they are after getting along for a long time.

Feelings cannot withstand temptation, nor can they withstand the test of time.

As long as you stay together for a long time, you will naturally feel the other person's intentions. Whether a person is true or false, the details will tell you.

The mouth can lie, the eyes can't deceive people, and the details of being together can't be concealed.

You will meet all kinds of people in your life. Some people may stay with you for a while, but some will stay with you forever.

Before that, you don't know who is the one who accompanies you to the end, but as long as you get along for a long time, you can feel the sincerity of the other person.

A person who treats you sincerely will naturally treat you kindly. On the contrary, it’s hard for such a person to have a heart with you, and you can’t see his heart.

The truth about sincerity still depends on one person consciously revealing it, probably only time can best prove it. The person who can stand the test of time is naturally the one who will treat you sincerely.

No matter how good one's lips are, it doesn't make sense to not be able to do it. For things like feelings, it depends on the actual contribution. The person who can do it is the person who cares about you.

The person who runs away from problems or neglects you is enough to see his heart.

Feelings and hearts are never things that happen overnight. Only when you get along for a long time can you truly realize the other person's intentions.

After all, some people are very good at hiding their hearts, but time will always let you see a person. Especially after experiencing some things, I can see the attitude of the other party more clearly.

Whether a person treats you well, whether he is sincere, never depends on how well he speaks, but on what he has done.

The feeling that can stand the test must be the one who will show up in a time when you need it and give you warmth and help.

The people around you cannot escape the verification of time. Whether it is a friend or a lover, time will always let you see his true appearance.

Time is the thing that allows you to see a person most clearly. It is said that time verifies the hearts of the people and witnesses humanity.

Therefore, whether a person is true or false, and whether a person treats you well or falsely is good enough to see through time and details.

Summarize

In real life, we can't decide what a person will do to us, and can't prevent a person from appearing and leaving. The only thing we can do is to maintain a good attitude and accept everything calmly.

So, no matter what a person treats you, what you have to do is to live up to everyone’s true heart and ignore every false intention, just love yourself.