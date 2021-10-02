Small Habits with Big Improvement for Life

No matter whether it is work or life, no one can go smoothly, life will always be unsatisfactory. For example, when you are late for work, some people will complain about traffic jams on the road; when the work is not completed on time, some people will complain about colleagues not cooperating; if you cannot leave work on time, some people will say that the company is squeezing employees. When you are always complaining or always feel unsatisfactory , More should be to reflect on oneself, to find the reason from oneself.

Change is easy to say, but it is not easy to do. If you still don’t know how to do it, you can help yourself to develop these 5 small habits first, and gradually change yourself to make you better and better!

1. Persist in learning a new skill every day

Learning a new skill every day, the improvement of ability is gradually accumulated. A little progress every day, with the accumulation of time, there will be great progress.

Many people make a long-term study plan for themselves as soon as they come up, and study for a few hours a day. Such a study plan is difficult for office workers to implement.

You can start learning from small skills, such as learning to memorize a Photoshop shortcut every day, memorizing 10 foreign language words and so on. You don’t have to learn difficult and hard-to-implement things as soon as you come up. One small trick every day can help you improve.

2. Learn to save money and keep keeping accounts every day

If you want to save money, you must first know your monthly income and expenditure. Only by knowing where your money is spent can you save money and save more money.

Insist on keeping accounts every day, whether it is income or expenditure, and whether it is a large or small amount. Keeping an account is to know the direction of each money flow.

If you keep keeping accounts for a period of time, you will know what your expenses are, which are fixed monthly expenses, which are unnecessary expenses, and what money can be saved. Every time you save a portion of the expenses, you will save more money.

The most important thing to save money is to increase revenue and reduce expenditure. Only when you know where to spend, you know how to save money. After all, saving money is accumulated over time and requires long-term persistence.

3. Exercise and fitness, only with health can you have everything

Life lies in exercise. Exercise can not only make the body strong, but also make the mood happy.

Nowadays, most young people’s lives are two-point and one-line. Every day is home and company. After returning home, they either watch TV or play games, and often stay up late, and their bodies are in a sub-healthy state.

Appropriate exercise and fitness are good for physical and mental health, such as brisk walking, jogging, yoga, etc. 20 to 30 minutes of exercise a day can refresh you and refresh your spirits.

Persisting in exercise can not only have a healthy body, but also keep you away from diseases. The dopamine and phenolphthalein secreted by exercise can also make you feel happy and have a better state to devote yourself to work and study.

4. Read before going to bed, broaden your horizons and improve yourself

Reading is to replenish yourself with energy. Read 30 minutes before going to bed every day, no matter what type of book it is. Reading can broaden your horizons and enhance your cognition.

It is best to read more books of philosophy, history, biographies, etc., which are very helpful for personal improvement. Even if you don’t like reading, you can read about 20 pages a day, and you can read only 3 to 5 books in a year.

Don’t feel that reading is useless. Reading has a profound impact on a person. This is a good habit that deserves long-term adherence. Maybe it won’t help you for a while, but it will bring you great help one day in the future.

5. Meditate before going to bed, summarize and reflect

Three times in my day, self-examination can make you progress faster.

Everyone has shortcomings. Do meditation before going to bed to reflect and review, think about what you have done well, where you have not done well, what you have gained today, etc. This can make you know and understand yourself more clearly. Continuously improve and improve yourself.

Learning to self-reflection, constantly adjusting and optimizing yourself can make you better and better and become your ideal self. If you don’t reflect and think, it will be difficult to grow.

If you want to become better and get rid of the state of confusion, the key point is not to stop thinking, put all your ideas into action, and with the blessing of time, you will become better and better!

