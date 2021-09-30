Open Yourself to World for Being Stronger

Life is a deep exploration.

If we want to make ourselves stronger inside, please remember that we must know allow ourselves to remain free to explore. The more you know allow yourself to explore, your life will be stronger.

Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash

Only by allowing life to explore freely can you open yourself

On the way of growing up in life, we may encounter many admonitions: “This road will not work” and “Don’t do this.” Or such exhortations: “At what age should you get married”, “You will not become single”, and what’s more, parents will arrange their path early, and parents always think that their own arrangements are the best.

When we hear such admonitions, we often begin to become bound in our hearts. If we believe in the words of the people around us or our parents, often we begin to live in bondage, and naturally our lives cannot be stretched.

The unstretched self is like a broken wing, our inner potential will also be deeply suppressed, which causes our lives to gradually live in fear of the future.Life needs to be fully explored, learn to open yourself to everything, your heart will be stronger

Just like the pianist in “Sea Pianist” because he is used to the life and professional habits of wandering on the sea, he has long accepted the set of life. When he was ready to disembark to meet the new life, he was worried about the fear of the unknown. Never got off the boat again.

Most of the constraints of life come from two aspects. One aspect is the admonitions we receive in the process of growing up. When we regard these as the indispensable law of growth, we lose our ability to think and judge against him. Life began to be shelved gradually.

The second aspect is that our life comes from our own constraints. If we say that in the process of growing up, we are over-protecting ourselves, leading to self-blocking. Then the second kind of restraint is more from the prejudice within the self, such as the misunderstanding of failure and the doubt of self, which cause us to dare not take the steps of exploration as we grow up.

As life became more and more constrained, inner freedom began to stop exploring and self-advancing, and since then our lives have gradually become mediocre.

Allow yourself to fully explore, life can be stronger

If we want to make ourselves stronger, we must allow ourselves to explore fully. Allowing self-exploration, in essence, is to keep one’s life fully explored.

Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash

In fact, the real power comes from the exploration of life, from allowing ourselves to do whatever we want to try. When our life experience is deep enough to try and explore, our path will slowly come out.

A good road is not completely imagined out of thin air, but in the process of growing up, we gradually find a way to touch our inner soul. This road may not be a stable job as our parents say. This path is clearest only when you feel it yourself. Your awareness of this path can mobilize your inner enthusiasm and help your life gradually expand. Naturally, our lives will have more discoveries.

Allowing oneself to explore fully is also respecting the wisdom of oneself. If a person explores fully, he will be more responsible for himself, because all the roads are chosen by himself, and he deeply understands that he cannot blame anyone.

Therefore, facing the path that belongs to him, he will pay special attention and go all out to work hard. Only in this way can the potential of our lives be fully activated.

Good growth is a process of gradually opening oneself, but also allowing life to remain fully explored. If we want to release our potential, we need to learn to activate our own desires and dare to try anything we want to challenge.

